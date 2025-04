Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - March 3, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MONDAY, MARCH 3 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD GIRLS BASKETBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS SUPER-SECTIONALS – STATE QUARTERFINALS ELITE EIGHT CLASS 1A AT BRIMFIELD Pecatonica 50, Abington-Avon 35 AT ELGIN HARVEST CHRISTIAN ACADEMY Elgin St. Edward Catholic 56, Des Plaines Willows Academy 43 AT FARMER CITY BLUE RIDGE Cissna Park 47, Decatur St. Teresa 35 AT OKAWVILLE Carrollton 62, Albion Edwards County 44 CLASS 2A AT MANILIUS BUREAU VALLEY Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 67, Stillman Valley 56 AT DOMINICAN UNIVERITY, RIVER FOREST Chicago Wendell Phillips 49, Chicago Crane Medical Prep 40 AT TOLONO UNITY Mt. Carmel 61, Kankakee Bishop McNamara Catholic 42 AT VANDALIA Nashville 58, Camp Point Central 41 CLASS 3A AT ARLINGTON HEIGHTS HERSEY Lombard Montini Catholic 51, Grayslake Central 45 AT DARIEN HINSDALE SOUTH Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic 51, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 31 AT ROCHELLE Washington 58, Sterling 54 AT TAYLORVILLE Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 55, Mt. Vernon 54 Article continues after sponsor message CLASS 4A AT ARLINGTON HEIGHTS HERSEY Palatine William Fremd 67, Glen Ellyn Glenbard West 47 AT ILLINOIS WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY, BLOOMINGTON Alton 67, Aurora Waubonsie Valley 62 AT GURNEE. WARREN Wilmette Loyola Academy Catholic 57, Huntley 33 AT HINSDALE CENTRAL Chicago Kenwood 62, Chicago Marist Catholic 48 NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL BIG TEN CONFERENCE UCLA Bruins 73, Northwestern Wildcats 69 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING Tampa Bay Rays 5, Atlanta Braves 4 Boston Red Sox 6, Baltimore Orioles 6 Toronto Blue Jays 13, Detroit Tigers 3 Houston Astros 5, Miami Marlins 3 Sacramento Athletics 5, Chicago White Sox 4 Kansas City Royals 6, Texas Rangers 3 Arizona Diamondbacks 10, Chicago Cubs 2 Seattle Mariners 7, Cleveland Guardians 2 Colorado Rockies 8, Los Angeles Angels 4 Miami Marlins 1, New York Mets 1 New York Yankees 12, Pittsburgh Pirates 3 Cincinnati Reds 5, Milwaukee Brewers 4 MATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Golden State Warriors 119, Charlotte Hornets 101 Portland Trail Blazers 119, Philadelphia 76ers 102 Miami Heat 106, Washington Wizards 90 Atlanta Hawks 132, Memphis Grizzlies 130 Oklahoma City Thunder 137, Houston Rockets 128 Sacramento Kings 122, Dallas Mavericks 98 Detroit Pistons 134, Utah Jazz 106 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Washington Capitals 5, Ottawa Senators 4 (Shootout, WAS wins 1-0) Montreal Canadiens 4, Buffalo Sabres 3 (OT) Florida Panthers 2, Tampa Bay Lightning 1 New York Rangers 4, New York Islanders 0 San Jose Sharks 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 2 (Shootout, SJ wins 2-1, four rounds) Chicago Blackhawks 6, Los Angeles Kings 1 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending