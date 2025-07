Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - June 21, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SATURDAY, JUNE 21 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL Alton Post 126 under-17 navy juniors 13, Alton Post 126 under-15 red juniors 3 Eureka, Mo., Post 177 juniors 10, Alton Post 126 under-15 red juniors 1 Alton Post 126, under-17 navy juniors 12, Breese Post 252 juniors 0 Alton Post 126 8, Danville Post 216 4 Owensboro, Ky., Post 9 Bombers 13, Alton Post 126 1 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St. Louis Cardinals 6, Cincinnati Reds 5 (11 innings) Tampa Bay Rays 8, Detroit Tigers 3 New York Yankees 9, Baltimore Orioles 0 Milwaukee Brewers 9, Minnesota Twins 0 Chicago Cubs 10, Seattle Mariners 7 Toronto Blue Jays 7, Chicago White Sox 1 Texas Rangers 3, Pittsburgh Pirates 2 San Francisco Giants 3, Boston Red Sox 2 Atlanta Braves 7, Miami Marlins 0 New York Mets 11, Philadelphia Phillies 4 San Diego Padres 5, Kansas City Royals 1 Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Colorado Rockies 3 Los Angeles Angels 9, Houston Astros 1 Cleveland Guardians 4, Sacramento Athletics 2 Washington Nationals 7, Los Angeles Dodgers 3 Article continues after sponsor message WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Phoenix Mercury 107, Chicago Sky 86 Minnesota Lynx 82, Los Angeles Sparks 66 FIFA WORLD SOCCER FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP --- GROUP STAGE Mamelodi Sundowns FC (South Africa) 3, Borussia BVB Dortmund (Germany) 4 Inter Milan FC (Italy) 2, Urara Red Diamonds FC (Japan) 1 CF Fluminese (Brazil) 4, Ulsan HD FC (South Korea) 2 CA River Plate (Argentina) 0, FC Monterrey (Mexico) 0 CONCACAF GOLD CUP --- GROUP STAGE Curacao 1, Canada 1 Honduras 2, El Salvador 0 NCAA BASEBALL MEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES AT CHARLES SCHWAB FIELD, OMAHA, NEB. CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES BEST-OF-THREE --- GAME ONE LSU Tigers 1, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 0 (LSU leads 1-0) CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK THREE Ottawa RedBlacks 20, Calgary Stampeders 12 Winnipeg Blue Bombers 27, British Columbia Lions 14 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending