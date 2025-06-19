Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - June 18, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 18 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL Alton Post 126 under-15 red juniors 17, Piasa Southwestern summer team 3 Alton Post 126 under-17s nave juniors 20, Kirkwood, Mo., Post 157 juniors 0 Alton Post 126 11, Smithton 0 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox --- postponed, rain Boston Red Sox 3, Seattle Mariners 1 Philadelphia Phillies 4, Miami Marlins 2 Colorado Rockies 3, Washington Nationals 1 Los Angeles Angels 3, New York Yankees 2 Toronto Blue Jays 8, Arizona Diamondbacks 0 Cincinnati Reds 4, Minnesota Twins 2 (6 innings, rain) Atlanta Braves 5, New York Mets 0 Tampa Bay Rays 12, Baltimore Orioles 8 Kansas City Royals 6, Texas Rangers 3 Cleveland Guardians 4, San Francisco Giants 2 Houston Astros 11, Sacramento Athletics 4 Article continues after sponsor message Los Angeles Dodgers 4, San Diego Padres 3 Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers --- postponed, rain Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs --- postponed, rain WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION WNBA COMMISSIONER'S CUP --- GROUP STAGE Phoenix Mercury 83, Connecticut Sun 75 FIFA WORLD SOCCER FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP --- GROUP STAGE Manchester City FC (England) 2. Wydad AC (Morocco) 0 Real Madrid CF (Spain) 1, Al-Hilal Saudi FC (Saudi Arabia) 1 Pachuca CF (Mexico) 1, Red Bull Salzburg FC (Austria) 2 Al-Ain FC (Saudi Arabia) 9, Juventus FC (Italy) 5 CONCACAF GOLD CUP --- GROUP STAGE Costa Rica 2, Dominican Republic 1 Suriname 0, Mexico 2 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending