WEDNESDAY, JUNE 18 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Alton Post 126 under-15 red juniors 17, Piasa Southwestern summer team 3

Alton Post 126 under-17s nave juniors 20, Kirkwood, Mo., Post 157 juniors 0

Alton Post 126 11, Smithton 0

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox --- postponed, rain

Boston Red Sox 3, Seattle Mariners 1

Philadelphia Phillies 4, Miami Marlins 2

Colorado Rockies 3, Washington Nationals 1

Los Angeles Angels 3, New York Yankees 2

Toronto Blue Jays 8, Arizona Diamondbacks 0

Cincinnati Reds 4, Minnesota Twins 2 (6 innings, rain)

Atlanta Braves 5, New York Mets 0

Tampa Bay Rays 12, Baltimore Orioles 8

Kansas City Royals 6, Texas Rangers 3

Cleveland Guardians 4, San Francisco Giants 2

Houston Astros 11, Sacramento Athletics 4

Los Angeles Dodgers 4, San Diego Padres 3

Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers --- postponed, rain

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs --- postponed, rain

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

WNBA COMMISSIONER'S CUP --- GROUP STAGE

Phoenix Mercury 83, Connecticut Sun 75

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP --- GROUP STAGE

Manchester City FC (England) 2. Wydad AC (Morocco) 0

Real Madrid CF (Spain) 1, Al-Hilal Saudi FC (Saudi Arabia) 1

Pachuca CF (Mexico) 1, Red Bull Salzburg FC (Austria) 2

Al-Ain FC (Saudi Arabia) 9, Juventus FC (Italy) 5

CONCACAF GOLD CUP --- GROUP STAGE

Costa Rica 2, Dominican Republic 1

Suriname 0, Mexico 2

