Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - June 18, 2025
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 18 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Alton Post 126 under-15 red juniors 17, Piasa Southwestern summer team 3
Alton Post 126 under-17s nave juniors 20, Kirkwood, Mo., Post 157 juniors 0
Alton Post 126 11, Smithton 0
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox --- postponed, rain
Boston Red Sox 3, Seattle Mariners 1
Philadelphia Phillies 4, Miami Marlins 2
Colorado Rockies 3, Washington Nationals 1
Los Angeles Angels 3, New York Yankees 2
Toronto Blue Jays 8, Arizona Diamondbacks 0
Cincinnati Reds 4, Minnesota Twins 2 (6 innings, rain)
Atlanta Braves 5, New York Mets 0
Tampa Bay Rays 12, Baltimore Orioles 8
Kansas City Royals 6, Texas Rangers 3
Cleveland Guardians 4, San Francisco Giants 2
Houston Astros 11, Sacramento Athletics 4
Los Angeles Dodgers 4, San Diego Padres 3
Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers --- postponed, rain
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs --- postponed, rain
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
WNBA COMMISSIONER'S CUP --- GROUP STAGE
Phoenix Mercury 83, Connecticut Sun 75
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP --- GROUP STAGE
Manchester City FC (England) 2. Wydad AC (Morocco) 0
Real Madrid CF (Spain) 1, Al-Hilal Saudi FC (Saudi Arabia) 1
Pachuca CF (Mexico) 1, Red Bull Salzburg FC (Austria) 2
Al-Ain FC (Saudi Arabia) 9, Juventus FC (Italy) 5
CONCACAF GOLD CUP --- GROUP STAGE
Costa Rica 2, Dominican Republic 1
Suriname 0, Mexico 2
More like this: