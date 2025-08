Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - July 31, and Aug. 1, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. FRIDAY, AUGUST 1 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL ILLINOIS STATE TOURNAMENT AT RANTOUL Rock Island Post 5, Alton Post 126 0 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL San Diego Padres 4, St. Louis Cardinals 1 Cincinnati Reds 3, Atlanta Braves 2 Chicago Cubs 1, Baltimore Orioles 0 Philadelphia Phillies 5, Detroit Tigers 4 Milwaukee Brewers 16, Washington Nationals 9 Kansas City Royals 9, Toronto Blue Jays 3 Boston Red Sox 2, Houston Astros 1 (10 innings) Cleveland Guardians 3, Minnesota Twins 2 (10 innings) Miami Marlins 13, New York Yankees 12 San Francisco Giants 4, New York Mets 3 (10 innings) Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Tampa Bay Rays 0 Colorado Rockies 17, Pittsburgh Pirates 16 Chicago White Sox 6, Los Angeles Angels 3 Sacramento Athletics 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 1 Article continues after sponsor message Seattle Mariners 4, Texas Rangers 3 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Atlanta Dream 95. Phoenix Mercury 72 Connecticut Sun 78, New York Liberty 62 Golden State Valkyries 73, Chicago Sky 66 (NOTE: Kate Martin: Edwardsville/Golden State: Three points, four rebounds, two assists) Indiana Fever 88, Dallas Wings 78 (NOTES: Sophie Cunningham: Missouri/Indiana: Six points, five rebounds, two assists. Lexie Hull: Stanford/Indiana: Seven points, one assist. Caitlin Clark: Iowa/Indiana: Did not play, injury.) Los Angeles Sparks 108, Seattle Storm 106 (2OT) THURSDAY, JULY 31 AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL ILLINOIS STATE TOURNAMENT AT RANTOUL Danville Post 210 3, Alton Post 126 0 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL New York Yankees 7, Tampa Bay Rays 4 Atlanta Braves 12, Cincinnati Reds 11 (10 innings) Seattle Mariners 6, Texas Rangers 1 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON HALL OF FAME GAME AT TOM BENSON HALL OF FAME STADIUM, CANTON, OHIO Los Angeles Chargers 34, Detroit Lions 7 WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Golden State Valkyries 68, Washington Mystics 67 (NOTE: Kate Martin: Edwardsville/Golden State: 14 points, five rebounds, two assists.) CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK NINE Ottawa RedBlacks 31, Calgary Stampeders 11 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending