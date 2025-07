Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - July 21-22, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TUESDAY, JULY 22 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Colorado Rockies 8, St. Louis Cardinals 4 Cleveland Guardians 6, Baltimore Orioles 3 Pittsburgh Pirates 8, Detroit Tigers 1 Miami Marlins 4, San Diego Padres 3 Philadelphia Phillies 4, Boston Red Sox 1 Washington Nationals 6, Cincinnati Reds 1 Tampa Bay Rays 4, Chicago White Sox 3 New York Yankees 5, Toronto Blue Jays 4 New York Mets 3, Los Angeles Angels 2 San Francisco Giants 9, Atlanta Braves 0 Chicago Cubs 6. Kansas City Royals 0 Texas Rangers 6, Sacramento Athletics 2 Houston Astros 3, Arizona Diamondbacks 1 Seattle Mariners 1, Milwaukee Brewers 0 Minnesota twins 19, Loa Angeles Dodgers 7 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Los Angeles Spark 93, Washington Mystics 86 New York Liberty 98, Indiana Fever 84 NOTES: Sophie Cunningham --- Missouri/Indiana: 15 points, three rebounds. Lexie Hull --- Indiana: seven points, one rebound, two assists. Caitlin Clark --- Iowa/Indiana: Did not play, injury.) Minnesota Lynx 91, Chicago Sky 68 Las Vegas Aces 87m Atlanta Dream 72 Dallas Wings 87, Seattle Storm 63 Article continues after sponsor message FIFA WORLD SOCCER UEFA WOMEN'S EURO CHAMPIONSHIPS, SWITZERLAND, 2025 --- FIRST SEMIFINAL England 2, Italy 1 (After Extra Time) CONMEBOL WOMEN'S COPA AMERICA, ECUADOR, 2025 --- GROUP STAGE MONDAY'S RESULTS Chile 2, Ecuador 1 Argentina 1, Peru 0 TUESDAY'S RESULTS Paraguay 1, Brazil 4 Colombia 8, Bolivia 0 MONDAY, JULY 14 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL Alton Post 126 7, Highland Post 439 0 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Minnesota Lynx 91, Chicago Sky 78 Phoenix Mercury 78, Golden State Valkyries 77 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending