Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - July 16, 2025: Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WEDNESDAY, JULY 16 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Atlanta Dream 86, Chicago Sky 49 Minnesota Lynx 79, Phoenix Mercury 66 Seattle Storm 67, Golden State Valkyries 58 (NOTE: Kate Martin, Edwardsville/Golden State --- three points, four rebounds, two assists) New York Liberty 98, Indiana Fever 77 (NOTES: Sophie Cunningham, Missouri/Indiana --- 12 points, four rebounds, Lexi Hull, Indiana --- five points, seven rebounds, two assists, Caitlin Clark, Indiana --- did not play, injured. Clark will not participate in this weekend's WNBA All-Star events, she announced on Thursday, after she suffered a right groin injury on Tuesday. Las Vegas Aces 90, Dallas Wings 86 MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Atlanta United FC 2, Chicago Fire FC 2 FC Charlotte 2, DC United 1 FC Cincinnati 3, Inter Miami CF 0 New York Red Bulls FC 5, New England Revolution 3 Philadelphia Union FC 2, CF Montreal 1 Orlando City SC 1, New York City FC 2 Houston Dynamo FC 0, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3 Minnesota United FC 0, Los Angeles FC 1 Nashville SC 3, Columbus Crew SC 0 Seattle Sounders FC 3, Colorado Rapids FC 3 Los Angeles Galaxy 1, FC Austin 2 Portland Timbers FC 0, Real Salt Lake 1 San Diego FC 0, Toronto FC 1 San Jose Earthquakes FC 2, FC Dallas 2 FIFA WORLD SOCCER UEFA WOMEN'S EURO CHAMPIONSHIPS, SWITZERLAND 2025 --- FIRST QUARTERFINAL Article continues after sponsor message Norway 1, Italy 2 LAMAR HUNT U.S. OPEN CUP --- QUARTERFINALS (All teams from MLS, unless otherwise indicated TUESDAY, JULY 8 RESULTS Minnesota United FC 3, Chicago Fire FC 1 (After Extra Time) San Jose Earthquakes FC 2, FC Austin 2 (After Extra Time, Austin FC advances in penalty kick shootout 4-2) WEDNESDAY, JULY 9 RESULT Nashville SC 5, DC United 2 CONMEBOL WOMEN'S COPA AMERICA, ECUADOR 2025 --- GROUP STAGE MONDAY, JULY 13 RESULTS Brazil 2, Venezuela 0 Bolivia 0, Paraguay 4 Peru 0, Chile 3 Ecuador 2, Uruguay 2 WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS Venezuela 0, Colombia 0 Bolivia 0, Brazil 6 Peru 1, Ecuador 3 Uruguay 0, Argentina 1 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending