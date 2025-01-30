Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Jan. 29, 2025
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
Piasa Southwestern 44, White Hall North Greene 36
Dupo 59, St. Louis McKinley 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beardstown 31, Granite City 29
Hardin Calhoun 51, Father McGivney Catholic 36
Nokomis 58, Jersey 54
Carlyle 60, Civic Memorial 51
Marissa-Coulterville 33, Mascoutah 15
Triad 60, Belleville Althoff Catholic 32
MVCHA HOCKEY
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Granite City 6, Highland 1
Collinsville 10, East Alton-Wood River 0
Edwardsville 6, Bethalto 1
St. John Vianney Catholic 6, Freeburg/Waterloo 2
Belleville 1, Triad 0
Columbia 5, Alton 1
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Belleville 4, Collinsville 1
St. John Vianney Catholic 5, Granite City 3
Edwardsville 5, O'Fallon 2
Triad 5, Highland 3
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Rhode Island Rams 88, Massachusetts Minutemen 82
George Washington Revolutionaries 75, Richmond Spiders 66
George Mason Patriots 58. Loyola-Chicago Ramblers 53 (OT)
Saint Joseph's Hawks 76. Duquesne Dukes 72
Fordham Rams 88. La Salle Explorers 72
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Maryland Terrapins 76. Wisconsin Badgers 68
Rutgers Scarlet Knights 79. Northwestern Wildcats 72
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Drake Bulldogs 66, Northern Iowa Panthers 58
Indiana State Sycamores 72, Missouri State Bears 67
Illinois-Chicago Flames 93, Bradley Braves 70
Evansville Purple Aces 78, Murray State Racers 74
Illinois State Redbirds 81, Belmont Bruins 78
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
Auburn Tigers 87, LSU Tigers 74
Alabama Crimson Tide 88, Mississippi State Bulldogs 84
Mississippi Rebels 72, Texas Longhorns 69
NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
George Mason Patriots 80, Saint Louis University Billikens 53
La Salle Explorers 67, St. Bonaventure Bonnies 58
Massachusetts Minutemen 71, George Washington Revolutionaries 54
Rhode Island Rams 53, Fordham Rams 35
Saint Joseph's Hawks 60, Davison Wildcats 46
Dayton Flyers 67, Loyola-Chicago Ramblers 64
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Maryland Terrapins 82, Penn State Nittany Lions 73
Wisconsin Badgers 82, Michigan Wolverines 75
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
Northern Illinois Huskies 80, Central Michigan Chippewas 75
Buffalo Bulls 83, Ohio Bobcats 61
Toledo Rockets 64, Miami, Ohio, RedHawks 59
Kent State Golden Flashes 79. Eastern Michigan Eagles 59
Bowling Green Falcons 82, Akron Zips 69
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Brooklyn Nets 104, Charlotte Hornets 83
Indiana Pacers 133, Detroit Pistons 119
Toronto Raptors 106, Washington Wizards 82
Boston Celtics 122, Chicago Bulls 100
Cleveland Cavaliers 126, Miami Heat 106
New York Knicks 122, Denver Nuggets 12
Philadelphia 76ers 117, Sacramento Kings 104
Dallas Mavericks 137, New Orleans Pelicans 136
Los Angeles Clippers 128, San Antonio Spurs 114
Minnesota Timberwolves 121, Phoenix Suns 113
Golden State Warriors 116, Oklahoma City Thunder 109
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Minnesota Wild 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 1
Florida Panthers 3, Los Angeles Kings 0
New Jersey Devils 5, Philadelphia Flyers 0
Vancouver Canucks 3, Nashville Predators 1
Pittsburgh Penguins 3, Utah Hockey Club 2 (OT)
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- FINAL DAY, GROUP STAGE
FC Inter Milan (Italy) 3, AS Monaco (France) 0
AC Juventus (Italy) 0, SL Benfica (Portugal) 2
Lille OSC (France) 6, FC Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) 1
Manchester City FC (England) 3, Club Brugge (Belgium) 1
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 3, Liverpool FC (England) 3
FC Sturm Graz (Austria) 1, FC Red Bull Leipzig (Germany) 0
FC Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 1. FC Bologna (Italy) 1
CF Girona (Span) 1, Arsenal FC (England) 2
FC Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) 1. CF Atletico Madrid (Spain) 4
FC Bayern Munich (Germany) 3, FC Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) 1
FC Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 2, AC Milan (Italy) 1
FC Young Boys (Switzerland 0, FC Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 1
FC Borussia BVB Dortmund (Germany 3, FC Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 1
FC Bayer 1904 Leverkusen (Germany) 2, FC Sparta Prague (Czechia) 0
FC Barcelona (Spain) 2, FC Atalanta (Italy) 2
Aston Villa FC (England) 4, Glasgow Celtic FC (Scotland) 2
AC Brest (France) 0, Real Madrid CF (Spain 3
The three games scheduled for day five of the 50th Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational will be the second consolation semifinal between Roxana and Winchester West Central at 5 p.m., and the two semifinal games, with the first semifinal being Nokomis against Hardin Calhoun at 6:30 p.m., and the second semifinal puts Marquette Catholic against the host Hawks at 8 p.m.
