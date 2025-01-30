WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Piasa Southwestern 44, White Hall North Greene 36

Dupo 59, St. Louis McKinley 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beardstown 31, Granite City 29

Hardin Calhoun 51, Father McGivney Catholic 36

Nokomis 58, Jersey 54

Carlyle 60, Civic Memorial 51

Marissa-Coulterville 33, Mascoutah 15

Triad 60, Belleville Althoff Catholic 32

MVCHA HOCKEY

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Granite City 6, Highland 1

Collinsville 10, East Alton-Wood River 0

Edwardsville 6, Bethalto 1

St. John Vianney Catholic 6, Freeburg/Waterloo 2

Belleville 1, Triad 0

Columbia 5, Alton 1

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Belleville 4, Collinsville 1

St. John Vianney Catholic 5, Granite City 3

Edwardsville 5, O'Fallon 2

Triad 5, Highland 3

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Rhode Island Rams 88, Massachusetts Minutemen 82

George Washington Revolutionaries 75, Richmond Spiders 66

George Mason Patriots 58. Loyola-Chicago Ramblers 53 (OT)

Saint Joseph's Hawks 76. Duquesne Dukes 72

Fordham Rams 88. La Salle Explorers 72

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Maryland Terrapins 76. Wisconsin Badgers 68

Rutgers Scarlet Knights 79. Northwestern Wildcats 72

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Drake Bulldogs 66, Northern Iowa Panthers 58

Indiana State Sycamores 72, Missouri State Bears 67

Illinois-Chicago Flames 93, Bradley Braves 70

Evansville Purple Aces 78, Murray State Racers 74

Illinois State Redbirds 81, Belmont Bruins 78

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Auburn Tigers 87, LSU Tigers 74

Alabama Crimson Tide 88, Mississippi State Bulldogs 84

Mississippi Rebels 72, Texas Longhorns 69

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

George Mason Patriots 80, Saint Louis University Billikens 53

La Salle Explorers 67, St. Bonaventure Bonnies 58

Massachusetts Minutemen 71, George Washington Revolutionaries 54

Rhode Island Rams 53, Fordham Rams 35

Saint Joseph's Hawks 60, Davison Wildcats 46

Dayton Flyers 67, Loyola-Chicago Ramblers 64

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Maryland Terrapins 82, Penn State Nittany Lions 73

Wisconsin Badgers 82, Michigan Wolverines 75

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Northern Illinois Huskies 80, Central Michigan Chippewas 75

Buffalo Bulls 83, Ohio Bobcats 61

Toledo Rockets 64, Miami, Ohio, RedHawks 59

Kent State Golden Flashes 79. Eastern Michigan Eagles 59

Bowling Green Falcons 82, Akron Zips 69

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Brooklyn Nets 104, Charlotte Hornets 83

Indiana Pacers 133, Detroit Pistons 119

Toronto Raptors 106, Washington Wizards 82

Boston Celtics 122, Chicago Bulls 100

Cleveland Cavaliers 126, Miami Heat 106

New York Knicks 122, Denver Nuggets 12

Philadelphia 76ers 117, Sacramento Kings 104

Dallas Mavericks 137, New Orleans Pelicans 136

Los Angeles Clippers 128, San Antonio Spurs 114

Minnesota Timberwolves 121, Phoenix Suns 113

Golden State Warriors 116, Oklahoma City Thunder 109

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Minnesota Wild 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 1

Florida Panthers 3, Los Angeles Kings 0

New Jersey Devils 5, Philadelphia Flyers 0

Vancouver Canucks 3, Nashville Predators 1

Pittsburgh Penguins 3, Utah Hockey Club 2 (OT)

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- FINAL DAY, GROUP STAGE

FC Inter Milan (Italy) 3, AS Monaco (France) 0

AC Juventus (Italy) 0, SL Benfica (Portugal) 2

Lille OSC (France) 6, FC Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) 1

Manchester City FC (England) 3, Club Brugge (Belgium) 1

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 3, Liverpool FC (England) 3

FC Sturm Graz (Austria) 1, FC Red Bull Leipzig (Germany) 0

FC Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 1. FC Bologna (Italy) 1

CF Girona (Span) 1, Arsenal FC (England) 2

FC Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) 1. CF Atletico Madrid (Spain) 4

FC Bayern Munich (Germany) 3, FC Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) 1

FC Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 2, AC Milan (Italy) 1

FC Young Boys (Switzerland 0, FC Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 1

FC Borussia BVB Dortmund (Germany 3, FC Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 1

FC Bayer 1904 Leverkusen (Germany) 2, FC Sparta Prague (Czechia) 0

FC Barcelona (Spain) 2, FC Atalanta (Italy) 2

Aston Villa FC (England) 4, Glasgow Celtic FC (Scotland) 2

AC Brest (France) 0, Real Madrid CF (Spain 3

The three games scheduled for day five of the 50th Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational will be the second consolation semifinal between Roxana and Winchester West Central at 5 p.m., and the two semifinal games, with the first semifinal being Nokomis against Hardin Calhoun at 6:30 p.m., and the second semifinal puts Marquette Catholic against the host Hawks at 8 p.m.

