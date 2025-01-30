Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Jan. 29, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS BASKETBALL Piasa Southwestern 44, White Hall North Greene 36 Dupo 59, St. Louis McKinley 55 GIRLS BASKETBALL Beardstown 31, Granite City 29 Hardin Calhoun 51, Father McGivney Catholic 36 Nokomis 58, Jersey 54 Carlyle 60, Civic Memorial 51 Marissa-Coulterville 33, Mascoutah 15 Triad 60, Belleville Althoff Catholic 32 MVCHA HOCKEY MONDAY'S RESULTS Granite City 6, Highland 1 Collinsville 10, East Alton-Wood River 0 Edwardsville 6, Bethalto 1 St. John Vianney Catholic 6, Freeburg/Waterloo 2 Belleville 1, Triad 0 Columbia 5, Alton 1 TUESDAY'S RESULTS Belleville 4, Collinsville 1 St. John Vianney Catholic 5, Granite City 3 Edwardsville 5, O'Fallon 2 Triad 5, Highland 3 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Rhode Island Rams 88, Massachusetts Minutemen 82 George Washington Revolutionaries 75, Richmond Spiders 66 George Mason Patriots 58. Loyola-Chicago Ramblers 53 (OT) Saint Joseph's Hawks 76. Duquesne Dukes 72 Fordham Rams 88. La Salle Explorers 72 BIG TEN CONFERENCE Maryland Terrapins 76. Wisconsin Badgers 68 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 79. Northwestern Wildcats 72 MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Drake Bulldogs 66, Northern Iowa Panthers 58 Indiana State Sycamores 72, Missouri State Bears 67 Illinois-Chicago Flames 93, Bradley Braves 70 Evansville Purple Aces 78, Murray State Racers 74 Illinois State Redbirds 81, Belmont Bruins 78 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE Auburn Tigers 87, LSU Tigers 74 Alabama Crimson Tide 88, Mississippi State Bulldogs 84 Mississippi Rebels 72, Texas Longhorns 69 NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE George Mason Patriots 80, Saint Louis University Billikens 53 La Salle Explorers 67, St. Bonaventure Bonnies 58 Article continues after sponsor message Massachusetts Minutemen 71, George Washington Revolutionaries 54 Rhode Island Rams 53, Fordham Rams 35 Saint Joseph's Hawks 60, Davison Wildcats 46 Dayton Flyers 67, Loyola-Chicago Ramblers 64 BIG TEN CONFERENCE Maryland Terrapins 82, Penn State Nittany Lions 73 Wisconsin Badgers 82, Michigan Wolverines 75 MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE Northern Illinois Huskies 80, Central Michigan Chippewas 75 Buffalo Bulls 83, Ohio Bobcats 61 Toledo Rockets 64, Miami, Ohio, RedHawks 59 Kent State Golden Flashes 79. Eastern Michigan Eagles 59 Bowling Green Falcons 82, Akron Zips 69 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Brooklyn Nets 104, Charlotte Hornets 83 Indiana Pacers 133, Detroit Pistons 119 Toronto Raptors 106, Washington Wizards 82 Boston Celtics 122, Chicago Bulls 100 Cleveland Cavaliers 126, Miami Heat 106 New York Knicks 122, Denver Nuggets 12 Philadelphia 76ers 117, Sacramento Kings 104 Dallas Mavericks 137, New Orleans Pelicans 136 Los Angeles Clippers 128, San Antonio Spurs 114 Minnesota Timberwolves 121, Phoenix Suns 113 Golden State Warriors 116, Oklahoma City Thunder 109 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Minnesota Wild 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 1 Florida Panthers 3, Los Angeles Kings 0 New Jersey Devils 5, Philadelphia Flyers 0 Vancouver Canucks 3, Nashville Predators 1 Pittsburgh Penguins 3, Utah Hockey Club 2 (OT) FIFA WORLD SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- FINAL DAY, GROUP STAGE FC Inter Milan (Italy) 3, AS Monaco (France) 0 AC Juventus (Italy) 0, SL Benfica (Portugal) 2 Lille OSC (France) 6, FC Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) 1 Manchester City FC (England) 3, Club Brugge (Belgium) 1 PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 3, Liverpool FC (England) 3 FC Sturm Graz (Austria) 1, FC Red Bull Leipzig (Germany) 0 FC Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 1. FC Bologna (Italy) 1 CF Girona (Span) 1, Arsenal FC (England) 2 FC Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) 1. CF Atletico Madrid (Spain) 4 FC Bayern Munich (Germany) 3, FC Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) 1 FC Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 2, AC Milan (Italy) 1 FC Young Boys (Switzerland 0, FC Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 1 FC Borussia BVB Dortmund (Germany 3, FC Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 1 FC Bayer 1904 Leverkusen (Germany) 2, FC Sparta Prague (Czechia) 0 FC Barcelona (Spain) 2, FC Atalanta (Italy) 2 Aston Villa FC (England) 4, Glasgow Celtic FC (Scotland) 2 AC Brest (France) 0, Real Madrid CF (Spain 3 The three games scheduled for day five of the 50th Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational will be the second consolation semifinal between Roxana and Winchester West Central at 5 p.m., and the two semifinal games, with the first semifinal being Nokomis against Hardin Calhoun at 6:30 p.m., and the second semifinal puts Marquette Catholic against the host Hawks at 8 p.m. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending