Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Friday, May 23, 2025

FRIDAY, MAY 23 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BASEBALL REGULAR SEASON Highland 6, Salem 2 Freeburg 4, Mt. Vernon 1 Edwardsville 4, Triad 3 Waterloo 12, Belleville West 6 SOFTBALL CLASS 1A --- REGIONAL FINALS Dupo 2, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 1 Hardin Calhoun 7, Pawnee 1 Okawville 17, Marissa-Coulterville 7 Carrollton 9, Raymond Lincolnwood 0 CLASS 2A --- REGIONAL FINALS Columbia 4, Piasa Southwestern 0 Red Bud 10, Chester 0 REGULAR SEASON Triad 13, Alton 1 Edwardsville 4, O'Fallon 0 Marion 3, Belleville West 2 GIRLS SOCCER IHSA PLAYOFFS CLASS 1A --- SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS Father McGivney Catholic 4, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1 Columbia 2, Belleville Althoff Catholic 1 (After Extra Time) Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 3, Marquette Catholic 1 CLASS 2A --- REGIONAL FINALS Pleasant Plains 1, Chatham Glenwood 0 Marion 2, Freeburg 1 Triad 3, Mascoutah 0 Waterloo 6, Carterville 1 CLASS 3A --- REGIONAL FINALS O'Fallon 3, Granite City 0 Edwardsville 4, Belleville West 0 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St. Louis Cardinals 4, Arizona Diamondbacks 3 Boston Red Sox 19, Baltimore Orioles 5 (first game, second game postponed, rain) Chicago Cubs 13, Cincinnati Reds 6 Pittsburgh Pirates 6, Milwaukee Brewers 5 (10 innings) San Francisco Giants 4, Washington Nationals 0 Tampa Bay Rays 3, Toronto Blue Jays 1 Cleveland Guardians 3, Detroit Tigers 1 Los Angeles Dodgers 7, New York Mets 5 (13 innings) San Diego Padres 2, Atlanta Braves 1 Minnesota Twins 3, Kansas City Royals 1 Seattle Mariners 5, Houston Astros 3 Colorado Rockies 3, New York Yankees 2 Los Angeles Angels 7, Miami Marlins 4 Philadelphia Phillies 4, Sacramento Athletics 3 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION 2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS, PRESENTED BY AT&T BEST-OF-SEVEN --- GAME TWO Indiana Pacers 114, New York Knicks 109 (IND leads 2-0) WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Minnesota Lynx 76, Connecticut Sun 70 Las Vegas Aces 75, Washington Mystics 72 Golden State Valkyries 82, Los Angeles Sparks 73 (NOTE: Kate Martin, Edwardsville/Golden State: six points, one rebound) Seattle Storm 77, Phoenix Mercury 70 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE 2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GEICO WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL BEST-OF-SEVEN --- GAME TWO Edmonton Oilers 3, Dallas Stars 0 (series tied 1-1) UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK NINE St. Louis Battlehawks 39, San Antonio Brahmas 13