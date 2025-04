Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Friday, March 7, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. FRIDAY, MARCH 7 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS BASKETBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS – SECTIONAL FINALS – SWEET SIXTEEN CLASS 1A AT BRIDGEPORT RED HILL Effingham St. Anthony Catholic 56, Tuscola 40 AT BRIMFIELD Peoria Christian 57, Princeville 54 AT CHICAGO ST. FRANCIS DE SALES Chicago Hope Academy 73, South Holland Unity Christian Academy 57 AT COBDEN Mounds Meridian 69, Goreville 63 AT COLFAX RIDGEVIEW LeRoy 45, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41 AT PECATONICA Lanark Eastland 36, Pecatonica 31 AT SOMONAUK Aurora Christian 57, Hinckley-Big Rock 54 AT WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE Greenfield Northwestern 59, Metro-East Lutheran 53 CLASS 2A AT CARTERVILLE Belleville Althoff Catholic 56, Breese Central 44 AT CHICAGO CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC Chicago Christ The King Catholic 44, Lombard Montini Catholic 28 AT CHICAGO SIMEON Chicago Dyett 44, Chicago Leo Catholic 43 AT GREENVILLE Williamsville 49, Auburn 36 AT MARENGO Rock Falls 49, Princeton 43 AT PEOTONE Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 52, Kankakee Bishop McNamara Catholic 48 AT SHERRARD Peoria Manual 62, Sherrard 49 AT TOLONO UNITY Teutopolis 37, Warrensburg-Latham 35 (OT) CLASS 3A AT ANTIOCH Chicago DePaul College Prep Catholic 45, Deerfield 25 AT CHICAGO BROTHER RICE CATHOLIC Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 53, Lemont 41 AT CHICAGO LITTLE VILLAGE Chicago St. Patrick 54, Oak Park Fenwick Catholic 44 AT DECATUR EISENHOWER Chatham Glenwood 59l, Mt. Zion 52 AT GLEN ELLYN GLENBARD SOUTH Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic 54, Burbank St. Laurence Catholic 51 AT MARION Triad 28, Centralia 26 AY ROCHELLE Maple Park Kaneland 44, Crystal Lake South 37 AT WASHINGTON Peoria Central 57, Metamora 48 CLASS 4A AT COLLINSVILLE Quincy 61, Normal Community 54 AT HINSDALE CENTRAL Chicago Kenwood 69, Chicago Curie 65 AT LISLE BENET ACADEMY Lisle Benet Academy 44, Downers Grove North 32 AT RICHTON PARK RICH TOWNSHIP Richton Park Rich Township 77, Homewood-Flossmoor 64 AT SCHAUMBURG Rolling Meadows 77, Palatine William Fremd 58 AT ST. CHARLES EAST Glen Ellyn Glenbard West 50, Geneva 33 AT WAUKEGAN Gurnee Warren 70, Waukegan 60 AT WINNETKA NEW TRIER Evanston 48, Wilmette Loyola Academy 32 GIRLS BASKETBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS – STATE FINALS AT CEFCU ARENA, ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY, BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL THIRD PLACE GAMES CLASS 1A Cissna Park 50, Elgin St. Edward Catholic 44 CLASS 2A Mt. Carmel 50, Chicago Wendell Phillips 38 CLASS 3A Washington 60, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 51 Article continues after sponsor message CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS Chicago Kenwood 61, Alton 55 Palatine William Fremd 80, Wilmette Loyola Academy 74 NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Dayton Flyers 79, Virginia Commonwealth Rams 76 BIG TEN CONFERENCE Illinois Fighting Illini 88, Purdue Boilermakers 80 MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE Northern Illinois Huskies 83, Central Michigan Chippewas 81 (2OT) Miami, Ohio, RedHawks 79, Ball State Cardinals 66 Western Michigan Broncos 64, Bowling Green Falcons 63 Toledo Rockets 96, Ohio Bobcats 82 Kent State Golden Flashes 76, Eastern Michigan Eagles 70 Akron Zips 88, Buffalo Bulls 7 MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT, AT ENTERPRISE CENTER, ST. LOUIS QUARTERFINALS Drake Bulldogs 70, SIU-Carbondale Salukis 53 Belmont Bruins 76, Illinois State Redbirds 63 Bradley Braves 7, Murray State Racers 62 Valparaiso Crusaders 64, Northern Iowa Panthers 63 OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT, AT FORD CENTER, EVANSVILLE, IND. SEMIFINALS SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 71, Tennessee State Tigers 69 Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 78, Little Rock Trojans 59 NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT, AT HENRICO SPORTS AND EVENTS CENTER, GLEN ALLEN, VA. QUARTERFINALS George Mason Patriots 87, Saint Louis University Billikens 57 Richmond Spiders 63, Duquesne Dukes 58 Saint Joseph’s Hawks 53, Rhode Island Rams 50 (OT) Davidson Wildcats 56, Dayton Flyers 38 BIG TEN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT, AT GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE, INDIANAPOLIS QUARTERFINALS USC Trojans 84, Indiana Hoosiers 79 UCLA Bruins 85, Nebraska Cornhuskers 74 Ohio State Buckeyes 60, Iowa Hawkeyes 59 Michigan Wolverines 98, Maryland Terrapins 71 OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT, AT FORD CENTER, EVANSVILLE, IND. SEMIFINALS Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 88, Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 74 Lindenwood Lions 86, Western Illinois Leathernecks 75 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT, AT BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA, GREENVILLE, S.C. QUARTERFINALS Texas Longhorns 70, Mississippi Rebels 63 South Carolina Gamecocks 84, Vanderbilt Commodores 63 LSU Tigers 101, Florida Gators 87 Oklahoma Sooners 69, Kentucky Wildcats 65 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING St. Louis Cardinals 6, Houston Astros 4 Minnesota Twins 7, Atlanta Braves 1 Boston Red Sox 20, Miami Marlins 5 Minnesota Twins 9, Tampa Bay Rays 9 Pittsburgh Pirates 3, Philadelphia Phillies 2 Kansas City Royals 8, Los Angeles Angels 2 (6 innings, rain) Cleveland Guardians 12, Sacramento Athletics 5 Detroit Tigers 11, Baltimore Orioles 1 Washington Nationals 5, New York Mets 4 New York Yankees 8, Toronto Blue Jays 7 Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Seattle Mariners 4 Chicago Cub vs. Chicago White Sox – postponed, rain San Francisco Giants Vs. Cincinnati Reds – cancelled, rain Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Angels – cancelled, rain San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers – cancelled, rain Texas Rangers Vs. Colorado Rockies – cancelled, rain NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Cleveland Cavaliers 118, Charlotte Hornets 117 Toronto Raptors 118, Utah Jazz 109 Memphis Grizzlies 122, Dallas Mavericks 111 Minnesota Timberwolves 106, Miami Heat 104 Oklahoma City Thunder 17, Portland Trail Blazers 89 Denver Nuggets 148, Phoenix Suns 141 (OT) Sacramento Kings 137, San Antonio Spurs 19 Los Angeles Clippers 1005, New York Knicks 85 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE St. Louis Blues 4, Anaheim Ducks 3 Winnipeg Jets 6, New Jersey Devils 1 Washington Capitals 5, Detroit Red Wings 2 Chicago Blackhawks 4, Utah Hockey Club 3 (OT) Vancouver Canucks 3, Minnesota Wild 1 Vegas Golden Knights 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 0 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending