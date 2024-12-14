FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Louis Soldan International Studies 83, SIUE Charter 57

Columbia 62, Salem 30

Alton 47, O'Fallon 41 (OT)

Marion 50, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 43

Freeburg 70, East Alton-Wood River 39

Triad 51, Civic Memorial 40

Collinsville 68, East St. Louis 63 (OT)

Trenton Wesclin 66, Red Bud 53

Belleville Althoff Catholic 68, Marquette Catholic 49

Belleville West 52, Granite City 28

Waterloo 50, Mascoutah 39

Edwardsville 58, Belleville East 48

Steeleville 69, New Athens 68

Breese Central 58, Roxana 14

Staunton 60, Pana 26

Mulberry Grove 52, Father McGivney Catholic 43

Highland 70, Jersey 53

Greenfield Northwestern 53, Hardin Calhoun 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 42, Maryville Christian 21

Waterloo 53, Mascoutah 47

Jersey 52, Highland 48

Civic Memorial 48, Triad 41

NCAA FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SUBDIVISION PLAYOFFS – QUARTERFINALS

Montana State Bobcats 52, Idaho Vandals 10

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Nebraska Cornhuskers 85, Indiana Hoosiers 68

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Cleveland Cavaliers 115, Washington Wizards 105

Indiana Pacers 121, Philadelphia 76ers 107

Minnesota Timberwolves 97, Los Angeles Lakers 87

Memphis Grizzlies 135, Brooklyn Nets 119

Chicago Bulls 109, Charlotte Hornets 95

Denver Nuggets 120, Los Angeles Clippers 98

Phoenix Suns 134, Utah Jazz 126

San Antonio Spurs 118, Portland Trail Blazers 116

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Ottawa Senators 3, Carolina Hurricanes 0

