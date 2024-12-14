Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Friday, Dec. 13, 2024
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Louis Soldan International Studies 83, SIUE Charter 57
Columbia 62, Salem 30
Alton 47, O'Fallon 41 (OT)
Marion 50, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 43
Freeburg 70, East Alton-Wood River 39
Triad 51, Civic Memorial 40
Collinsville 68, East St. Louis 63 (OT)
Trenton Wesclin 66, Red Bud 53
Belleville Althoff Catholic 68, Marquette Catholic 49
Belleville West 52, Granite City 28
Waterloo 50, Mascoutah 39
Edwardsville 58, Belleville East 48
Steeleville 69, New Athens 68
Breese Central 58, Roxana 14
Staunton 60, Pana 26
Mulberry Grove 52, Father McGivney Catholic 43
Highland 70, Jersey 53
Greenfield Northwestern 53, Hardin Calhoun 51
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 42, Maryville Christian 21
Waterloo 53, Mascoutah 47
Jersey 52, Highland 48
Civic Memorial 48, Triad 41
NCAA FOOTBALL
FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SUBDIVISION PLAYOFFS – QUARTERFINALS
Montana State Bobcats 52, Idaho Vandals 10
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Nebraska Cornhuskers 85, Indiana Hoosiers 68
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Cleveland Cavaliers 115, Washington Wizards 105
Indiana Pacers 121, Philadelphia 76ers 107
Minnesota Timberwolves 97, Los Angeles Lakers 87
Memphis Grizzlies 135, Brooklyn Nets 119
Chicago Bulls 109, Charlotte Hornets 95
Denver Nuggets 120, Los Angeles Clippers 98
Phoenix Suns 134, Utah Jazz 126
San Antonio Spurs 118, Portland Trail Blazers 116
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Ottawa Senators 3, Carolina Hurricanes 0
