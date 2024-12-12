Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Dec. 10-11, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 10-11, PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS BOYS BASKETBALL Granite City 56, Riverview Gardens 49 Hardin Calhoun 51, White Hall North Greene 40 GIRLS BASKETBALL Carlinville 53, Bunker Hill 24 Red Bud 44, Belleville West 13 Hillsboro 51, Marquette Catholic 41 NBA RESULTS Atlanta Hawks 108, New York Knicks 100 Houston Rockets 91, Golden State Warriors 90 NHL RESULTS New York Rangers 3, Buffalo Sabres 2 Ottawa Senators 5, Anaheim Ducks 1 FIFA WORLD SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- GROUP STAGE TUESDAY'S RESULTS Girona FC (Spain) 0, Liverpool FC (England) 1 FC Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0, Glasgow Celtic FC (Scotland) 0 FC Brugge (Belgium) 2, CF Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 1 Stade Brestois 29 (France) 1, PSV EIndhoven (Netherlands) 0 FC Bayer 1904 Leverkusen (Austria) 1, FC Inter Milan (Italy) 0 FC Atalanta (Italy) 2, Real Madrid CF (Spain) 3 FC Red Bull Salzburg (Germany) 0, Paris Saint-Germaine FC (France) 3 FC Shaktar Dometsk (Ukraine) 1, FC Bayern Munich (Germany) 5 FC Red Bull Leipzig (Germany) 2, Aston Villa FC (England) 3 WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS CF Atletico Madrid (Spain) 3, FC Slavia Brataslava (Slovakia) 1 Lille OSC (France) 3, FC Sturm Graz (Austria) 2 Borussia BVB Dortmund (Germany) 2, FC Barcelona (Spain) 3 FC Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) 4, FC Sparta Prague (Czechia) 2 SL Benfica (Portugal) 0, FC Bologna (Italy) 0 Arsenal FC (England) 3, FC Monaco (France) 0 AC Juventus (Italy) 2, Manchester City FC (England) 0 VFB Stuttgart (Germany) 5, FC Young Boys (Switzerland) 1 AC Milan (Italy) 2, FC Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 1 TUESDAY'S RESULTS BOYS BASKETBALL Cahokia 61, St. Louis Lift For Life Academy 56 Centralia 65, Jersey 35 Roxana 51, Freeburg 39 Belleville East 57, Breese Central 43 Columbia 41, Triad 37 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 53, Highland 51 Alton 52, East St. Louis 49 Waterloo 61, Mehlville, Mo.41 Carlinville 65, SIUE Charter 37 Marquette Catholic 52, Maryville Christian 26 Edwardsville 57, O'Fallon 34 Belleville Althoff Catholic 69, Father McGivney Catholic 28 Article continues after sponsor message Belleville West 62, Collinsville 52 New Athens 61, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 53 Staunton 78, East Alton-Wood River 33 Civic Memorial 65, Gillespie 34 Trenton Wesclin 67, Piasa Southwestern 53 GIRLS BASKETBALL TUESDAY'S RESULTS Metro-East Lutheran 27, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 19 Carlyle 57, Greenville 23 Hardin Calhoun 48, Jersey 36 Triad 49, Freeburg 46 O'Fallon 34, Edwardsville 31 Highland 52, Effingham 37 Roxana 52, Vandalia 47 Alton 67, East St. Louis 16 Belleville East 49, Granite City 22 Collinsville 59, Belleville West 19 MVCHA HOCKEY THURSDAY, DEC. 5 RESULTS Granite City 9, Bethalto 2 Edwardsville 7, Alton 2 O'Fallon 3, St. John Vianney Catholic 2 Collinsville 7, Freeburg/Waterloo 6 Highland 4, Columbia 0 Triad 2, Belleville 2 MONDAY'S RESULTS Freebirg/Waterloo 10, East Alton-Wood River 2 Edwardsville 6, Belleville 1 Collinsville 5, Granite City 3 Highland 9, Bethalto 4 Columbia 6, Alton 3 TUESDAY'S RESULTS O'Fallon 12, Granite City 0 Edwardsville 6, Freeburg/Waterloo 2 Alton 3, Belleville 0 Triad 4, Bethalto 4 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TUESDAY'S RESULTS BIG TEN CONFERENCE Illinois Fighting Illini 86, Wisconsin Badgers 80 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 80, Penn State Nittany Lions 76 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION EMIRATES NBA CUP --- QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY'S RESULTS Milwaukee Bucks 114, Orlando Magic 109 Oklahoma City Thunder 118, Dallas Mavericks 104 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending