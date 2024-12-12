Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Dec. 10-11, 2024
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 10-11, PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Granite City 56, Riverview Gardens 49
Hardin Calhoun 51, White Hall North Greene 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Carlinville 53, Bunker Hill 24
Red Bud 44, Belleville West 13
Hillsboro 51, Marquette Catholic 41
NBA RESULTS
Atlanta Hawks 108, New York Knicks 100
Houston Rockets 91, Golden State Warriors 90
NHL RESULTS
New York Rangers 3, Buffalo Sabres 2
Ottawa Senators 5, Anaheim Ducks 1
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- GROUP STAGE
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Girona FC (Spain) 0, Liverpool FC (England) 1
FC Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0, Glasgow Celtic FC (Scotland) 0
FC Brugge (Belgium) 2, CF Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 1
Stade Brestois 29 (France) 1, PSV EIndhoven (Netherlands) 0
FC Bayer 1904 Leverkusen (Austria) 1, FC Inter Milan (Italy) 0
FC Atalanta (Italy) 2, Real Madrid CF (Spain) 3
FC Red Bull Salzburg (Germany) 0, Paris Saint-Germaine FC (France) 3
FC Shaktar Dometsk (Ukraine) 1, FC Bayern Munich (Germany) 5
FC Red Bull Leipzig (Germany) 2, Aston Villa FC (England) 3
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
CF Atletico Madrid (Spain) 3, FC Slavia Brataslava (Slovakia) 1
Lille OSC (France) 3, FC Sturm Graz (Austria) 2
Borussia BVB Dortmund (Germany) 2, FC Barcelona (Spain) 3
FC Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) 4, FC Sparta Prague (Czechia) 2
SL Benfica (Portugal) 0, FC Bologna (Italy) 0
Arsenal FC (England) 3, FC Monaco (France) 0
AC Juventus (Italy) 2, Manchester City FC (England) 0
VFB Stuttgart (Germany) 5, FC Young Boys (Switzerland) 1
AC Milan (Italy) 2, FC Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 1
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cahokia 61, St. Louis Lift For Life Academy 56
Centralia 65, Jersey 35
Roxana 51, Freeburg 39
Belleville East 57, Breese Central 43
Columbia 41, Triad 37
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 53, Highland 51
Alton 52, East St. Louis 49
Waterloo 61, Mehlville, Mo.41
Carlinville 65, SIUE Charter 37
Marquette Catholic 52, Maryville Christian 26
Edwardsville 57, O'Fallon 34
Belleville Althoff Catholic 69, Father McGivney Catholic 28
Belleville West 62, Collinsville 52
New Athens 61, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 53
Staunton 78, East Alton-Wood River 33
Civic Memorial 65, Gillespie 34
Trenton Wesclin 67, Piasa Southwestern 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Metro-East Lutheran 27, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 19
Carlyle 57, Greenville 23
Hardin Calhoun 48, Jersey 36
Triad 49, Freeburg 46
O'Fallon 34, Edwardsville 31
Highland 52, Effingham 37
Roxana 52, Vandalia 47
Alton 67, East St. Louis 16
Belleville East 49, Granite City 22
Collinsville 59, Belleville West 19
MVCHA HOCKEY
THURSDAY, DEC. 5 RESULTS
Granite City 9, Bethalto 2
Edwardsville 7, Alton 2
O'Fallon 3, St. John Vianney Catholic 2
Collinsville 7, Freeburg/Waterloo 6
Highland 4, Columbia 0
Triad 2, Belleville 2
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Freebirg/Waterloo 10, East Alton-Wood River 2
Edwardsville 6, Belleville 1
Collinsville 5, Granite City 3
Highland 9, Bethalto 4
Columbia 6, Alton 3
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
O'Fallon 12, Granite City 0
Edwardsville 6, Freeburg/Waterloo 2
Alton 3, Belleville 0
Triad 4, Bethalto 4
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Illinois Fighting Illini 86, Wisconsin Badgers 80
Rutgers Scarlet Knights 80, Penn State Nittany Lions 76
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
EMIRATES NBA CUP --- QUARTERFINALS
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee Bucks 114, Orlando Magic 109
Oklahoma City Thunder 118, Dallas Mavericks 104
