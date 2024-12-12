TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 10-11, PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Granite City 56, Riverview Gardens 49

Hardin Calhoun 51, White Hall North Greene 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carlinville 53, Bunker Hill 24

Red Bud 44, Belleville West 13

Hillsboro 51, Marquette Catholic 41

NBA RESULTS

Atlanta Hawks 108, New York Knicks 100

Houston Rockets 91, Golden State Warriors 90

NHL RESULTS

New York Rangers 3, Buffalo Sabres 2

Ottawa Senators 5, Anaheim Ducks 1

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- GROUP STAGE

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Girona FC (Spain) 0, Liverpool FC (England) 1

FC Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0, Glasgow Celtic FC (Scotland) 0

FC Brugge (Belgium) 2, CF Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 1

Stade Brestois 29 (France) 1, PSV EIndhoven (Netherlands) 0

FC Bayer 1904 Leverkusen (Austria) 1, FC Inter Milan (Italy) 0

FC Atalanta (Italy) 2, Real Madrid CF (Spain) 3

FC Red Bull Salzburg (Germany) 0, Paris Saint-Germaine FC (France) 3

FC Shaktar Dometsk (Ukraine) 1, FC Bayern Munich (Germany) 5

FC Red Bull Leipzig (Germany) 2, Aston Villa FC (England) 3

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

CF Atletico Madrid (Spain) 3, FC Slavia Brataslava (Slovakia) 1

Lille OSC (France) 3, FC Sturm Graz (Austria) 2

Borussia BVB Dortmund (Germany) 2, FC Barcelona (Spain) 3

FC Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) 4, FC Sparta Prague (Czechia) 2

SL Benfica (Portugal) 0, FC Bologna (Italy) 0

Arsenal FC (England) 3, FC Monaco (France) 0

AC Juventus (Italy) 2, Manchester City FC (England) 0

VFB Stuttgart (Germany) 5, FC Young Boys (Switzerland) 1

AC Milan (Italy) 2, FC Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 1

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cahokia 61, St. Louis Lift For Life Academy 56

Centralia 65, Jersey 35

Roxana 51, Freeburg 39

Belleville East 57, Breese Central 43

Columbia 41, Triad 37

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 53, Highland 51

Alton 52, East St. Louis 49

Waterloo 61, Mehlville, Mo.41

Carlinville 65, SIUE Charter 37

Marquette Catholic 52, Maryville Christian 26

Edwardsville 57, O'Fallon 34

Belleville Althoff Catholic 69, Father McGivney Catholic 28

Belleville West 62, Collinsville 52

New Athens 61, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 53

Staunton 78, East Alton-Wood River 33

Civic Memorial 65, Gillespie 34

Trenton Wesclin 67, Piasa Southwestern 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Metro-East Lutheran 27, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 19

Carlyle 57, Greenville 23

Hardin Calhoun 48, Jersey 36

Triad 49, Freeburg 46

O'Fallon 34, Edwardsville 31

Highland 52, Effingham 37

Roxana 52, Vandalia 47

Alton 67, East St. Louis 16

Belleville East 49, Granite City 22

Collinsville 59, Belleville West 19

MVCHA HOCKEY

THURSDAY, DEC. 5 RESULTS

Granite City 9, Bethalto 2

Edwardsville 7, Alton 2

O'Fallon 3, St. John Vianney Catholic 2

Collinsville 7, Freeburg/Waterloo 6

Highland 4, Columbia 0

Triad 2, Belleville 2

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Freebirg/Waterloo 10, East Alton-Wood River 2

Edwardsville 6, Belleville 1

Collinsville 5, Granite City 3

Highland 9, Bethalto 4

Columbia 6, Alton 3

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

O'Fallon 12, Granite City 0

Edwardsville 6, Freeburg/Waterloo 2

Alton 3, Belleville 0

Triad 4, Bethalto 4

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Illinois Fighting Illini 86, Wisconsin Badgers 80

Rutgers Scarlet Knights 80, Penn State Nittany Lions 76

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

EMIRATES NBA CUP --- QUARTERFINALS

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee Bucks 114, Orlando Magic 109

Oklahoma City Thunder 118, Dallas Mavericks 104

