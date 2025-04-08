Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - April 7, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MONDAY, APRIL 7 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BASEBALL Jersey 10, East Alton-Wood River 0 Alton 2, Roxana 0 Mascoutah 7, Belleville West 0 Belleville East 19, Marquette Catholic 5 Breese Central 12, Okawville 2 O'Fallon 1, CBC 0 Highland 9, Granite City 0 Red Bud 8, Marissa-Coulterville 3 Columbia 11, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1 Freeburg 7, Waterloo 6 Jacksonville 5, Piasa Southwestern 0 Collinsville 8, Civic Memorial 5 Father McGivney Catholic 10, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 1 Carlinville 4, Nokomis 2 Winchester West Central 14, Carrollton 3 Greenfield Northwestern 13, Concord Triopia 10 SOFTBALL Jersey 6, Roxana 5 Okawville 10, Breese Central 8 Waterloo 8, Red Bud 6 GIRLS SOCCER Edwardsville 2, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0 East Alton-Wood River 4, Hazelwood East 2 Columbia 11, Trenton Wesclin 0 Freeburg 3, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 1 Staunton 7, Metro-East Lutheran 0 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 3, Civic Memorial 2 Granite City 4, Union, Mo. 2 GIRLS LACROSSE O'Fallon 12, Francis Howell 11 BOYS VOLLEYBALL Article continues after sponsor message Belleville East 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 13-15 Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Granite City 12-18 Maryville Christian 25-25, Saxony Lutheran (Jackson, Mo.) 22-23 BOYS TENNIS Marquette Catholic 6, Granite City 3 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL 2025 NCAA TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT ALAMODOME, SAN ANTONIO, TEX. (1) Florida Gators (Southeastern Conference) 65. (1) Houston Cougars (American Athletic Conference) 63 FLORIDA GATORS --- 2024-25 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS (Third championship in program history --- first since 2006-07) MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Pittsburgh Pirates 8, St. Louis Cardinals 4 Detroit Tigers 6, New York Yankees 2 Washington Nationals 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 4 Toronto Blue Jays 6, Boston Red Sox 2 New York Mets 2, Miami Marlins 0 Kansas City Royals 4, Minnesota Twins 2 Chicago Cubs 7, Texas Rangers 0 Baltimore Orioles 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 1 Seattle Mariners 4, Houston Astros 3 Cincinnati Reds 2, San Francisco Giants 0 San Diego Padres 5, Sacramento Athletics 4 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Sacramento Kings 127, Detroit Pistons 117 Miami Heat 117, Philadelphia 76ers 105 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Winnipeg Jets 3, St. Louis Blues 1 Tampa Bay Lightning 5, New York Rangers 1 Anaheim Ducks 3, Edmonton Oilers 2 Seattle Kraken 2, Los Angeles Kings 1 Calgary Flames 3, San Jose Sharks 2 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending