Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - April 7, 2025
MONDAY, APRIL 7 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BASEBALL
Jersey 10, East Alton-Wood River 0
Alton 2, Roxana 0
Mascoutah 7, Belleville West 0
Belleville East 19, Marquette Catholic 5
Breese Central 12, Okawville 2
O'Fallon 1, CBC 0
Highland 9, Granite City 0
Red Bud 8, Marissa-Coulterville 3
Columbia 11, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1
Freeburg 7, Waterloo 6
Jacksonville 5, Piasa Southwestern 0
Collinsville 8, Civic Memorial 5
Father McGivney Catholic 10, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 1
Carlinville 4, Nokomis 2
Winchester West Central 14, Carrollton 3
Greenfield Northwestern 13, Concord Triopia 10
SOFTBALL
Jersey 6, Roxana 5
Okawville 10, Breese Central 8
Waterloo 8, Red Bud 6
GIRLS SOCCER
Edwardsville 2, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0
East Alton-Wood River 4, Hazelwood East 2
Columbia 11, Trenton Wesclin 0
Freeburg 3, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 1
Staunton 7, Metro-East Lutheran 0
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 3, Civic Memorial 2
Granite City 4, Union, Mo. 2
GIRLS LACROSSE
O'Fallon 12, Francis Howell 11
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Belleville East 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 13-15
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Granite City 12-18
Maryville Christian 25-25, Saxony Lutheran (Jackson, Mo.) 22-23
BOYS TENNIS
Marquette Catholic 6, Granite City 3
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL
2025 NCAA TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT ALAMODOME, SAN ANTONIO, TEX.
(1) Florida Gators (Southeastern Conference) 65. (1) Houston Cougars (American Athletic Conference) 63
FLORIDA GATORS --- 2024-25 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS (Third championship in program history --- first since 2006-07)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Pittsburgh Pirates 8, St. Louis Cardinals 4
Detroit Tigers 6, New York Yankees 2
Washington Nationals 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 4
Toronto Blue Jays 6, Boston Red Sox 2
New York Mets 2, Miami Marlins 0
Kansas City Royals 4, Minnesota Twins 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Texas Rangers 0
Baltimore Orioles 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 1
Seattle Mariners 4, Houston Astros 3
Cincinnati Reds 2, San Francisco Giants 0
San Diego Padres 5, Sacramento Athletics 4
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Sacramento Kings 127, Detroit Pistons 117
Miami Heat 117, Philadelphia 76ers 105
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Winnipeg Jets 3, St. Louis Blues 1
Tampa Bay Lightning 5, New York Rangers 1
Anaheim Ducks 3, Edmonton Oilers 2
Seattle Kraken 2, Los Angeles Kings 1
Calgary Flames 3, San Jose Sharks 2
