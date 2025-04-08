MONDAY, APRIL 7 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

BASEBALL

Jersey 10, East Alton-Wood River 0

Alton 2, Roxana 0

Mascoutah 7, Belleville West 0

Belleville East 19, Marquette Catholic 5

Breese Central 12, Okawville 2

O'Fallon 1, CBC 0

Highland 9, Granite City 0

Red Bud 8, Marissa-Coulterville 3

Columbia 11, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1

Freeburg 7, Waterloo 6

Jacksonville 5, Piasa Southwestern 0

Collinsville 8, Civic Memorial 5

Father McGivney Catholic 10, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 1

Carlinville 4, Nokomis 2

Winchester West Central 14, Carrollton 3

Greenfield Northwestern 13, Concord Triopia 10

SOFTBALL

Jersey 6, Roxana 5

Okawville 10, Breese Central 8

Waterloo 8, Red Bud 6

GIRLS SOCCER

Edwardsville 2, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0

East Alton-Wood River 4, Hazelwood East 2

Columbia 11, Trenton Wesclin 0

Freeburg 3, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 1

Staunton 7, Metro-East Lutheran 0

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 3, Civic Memorial 2

Granite City 4, Union, Mo. 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

O'Fallon 12, Francis Howell 11

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

Belleville East 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 13-15

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Granite City 12-18

Maryville Christian 25-25, Saxony Lutheran (Jackson, Mo.) 22-23

BOYS TENNIS

Marquette Catholic 6, Granite City 3

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

2025 NCAA TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT ALAMODOME, SAN ANTONIO, TEX.

(1) Florida Gators (Southeastern Conference) 65. (1) Houston Cougars (American Athletic Conference) 63

FLORIDA GATORS --- 2024-25 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS (Third championship in program history --- first since 2006-07)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Pittsburgh Pirates 8, St. Louis Cardinals 4

Detroit Tigers 6, New York Yankees 2

Washington Nationals 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 4

Toronto Blue Jays 6, Boston Red Sox 2

New York Mets 2, Miami Marlins 0

Kansas City Royals 4, Minnesota Twins 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Texas Rangers 0

Baltimore Orioles 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 1

Seattle Mariners 4, Houston Astros 3

Cincinnati Reds 2, San Francisco Giants 0

San Diego Padres 5, Sacramento Athletics 4

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Sacramento Kings 127, Detroit Pistons 117

Miami Heat 117, Philadelphia 76ers 105

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Winnipeg Jets 3, St. Louis Blues 1

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, New York Rangers 1

Anaheim Ducks 3, Edmonton Oilers 2

Seattle Kraken 2, Los Angeles Kings 1

Calgary Flames 3, San Jose Sharks 2

More like this:

Tuesday, April 1, 2025, Play It Again Sports Scoreboard
6 days ago
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, March 17, and Sunday, March 16, 2025
Mar 18, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Mar 19, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Mar 20, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Feb. 28, 2025
Mar 1, 2025

 