MONDAY, APRIL 21 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Greenville 8, Piasa Southwestern 2

Columbia 14, Marquette Catholic 1

Belleville East 6, Centralia 0

Breese Central 7, Carlyle 2

Mascoutah 7, Highland 0

Civic Memorial 8, Jersey 4

Hardin Calhoun 9, Concord Triopia 1

Belleville Althoff Catholic 9, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 4

SOFTBALL

Waterloo 8, Highland 3

Triad 5, Jersey 4

Trenton Wesclin 8, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Trenton Wesclin 7, East Alton-Wood River 0

Civic Memorial 7, Roxana 1

Waterloo 6, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 2

Triad 1, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0

Freeburg 2, Mascoutah 1

Francis Howell 2, Granite City 0

Belleville West 8, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

O'Fallon 25-25-25, Eureka, Mo. 17-23-20

Granite City 25-25, Bunker Hill 15-21

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Atlanta Braves 7, St. Louis Cardinals 6

Boston Red Sox 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland Guardians 6, New York Yankees 4

Miami Marlins 6, Cincinnati Reds 3

Detroit Tigers 6, San Diego Padres 4

New York Mets 5, Philadelphia Phillies 4

Houston Astros 7, Toronto Blue Jays 0

San Francisco Giants 5, Milwaukee Brewers 2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE

FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Detroit Pistons 100, New York Knicks 94 (series tied 1-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Los Angeles Clippers 105, Denver Nuggets 102 (series tied 1-1)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Winnipeg Jets 2, St. Louis Blues 1 (WPG leads 2-0)

Dallas Stars 4, Colorado Avalanche 3 (OT) (series tied 1-1)

Los Angeles Kings 6, Edmonton Oilers 5 (LA leads 1-0)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Washington Capitals 3, Montreal Canadiens 2 (OT) (WSH leads 1-0)

