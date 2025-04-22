Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - April 21, 2025
MONDAY, APRIL 21 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
BASEBALL
Greenville 8, Piasa Southwestern 2
Columbia 14, Marquette Catholic 1
Belleville East 6, Centralia 0
Breese Central 7, Carlyle 2
Mascoutah 7, Highland 0
Civic Memorial 8, Jersey 4
Hardin Calhoun 9, Concord Triopia 1
Belleville Althoff Catholic 9, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 4
SOFTBALL
Waterloo 8, Highland 3
Triad 5, Jersey 4
Trenton Wesclin 8, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Trenton Wesclin 7, East Alton-Wood River 0
Civic Memorial 7, Roxana 1
Waterloo 6, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 2
Triad 1, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0
Freeburg 2, Mascoutah 1
Francis Howell 2, Granite City 0
Belleville West 8, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
O'Fallon 25-25-25, Eureka, Mo. 17-23-20
Granite City 25-25, Bunker Hill 15-21
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Atlanta Braves 7, St. Louis Cardinals 6
Boston Red Sox 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland Guardians 6, New York Yankees 4
Miami Marlins 6, Cincinnati Reds 3
Detroit Tigers 6, San Diego Padres 4
New York Mets 5, Philadelphia Phillies 4
Houston Astros 7, Toronto Blue Jays 0
San Francisco Giants 5, Milwaukee Brewers 2
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE
FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Detroit Pistons 100, New York Knicks 94 (series tied 1-1)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Los Angeles Clippers 105, Denver Nuggets 102 (series tied 1-1)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Winnipeg Jets 2, St. Louis Blues 1 (WPG leads 2-0)
Dallas Stars 4, Colorado Avalanche 3 (OT) (series tied 1-1)
Los Angeles Kings 6, Edmonton Oilers 5 (LA leads 1-0)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Washington Capitals 3, Montreal Canadiens 2 (OT) (WSH leads 1-0)
More like this: