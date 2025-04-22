Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - April 21, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MONDAY, APRIL 21 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BASEBALL Greenville 8, Piasa Southwestern 2 Columbia 14, Marquette Catholic 1 Belleville East 6, Centralia 0 Breese Central 7, Carlyle 2 Mascoutah 7, Highland 0 Civic Memorial 8, Jersey 4 Hardin Calhoun 9, Concord Triopia 1 Belleville Althoff Catholic 9, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 4 SOFTBALL Waterloo 8, Highland 3 Triad 5, Jersey 4 Trenton Wesclin 8, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 0 GIRLS SOCCER Trenton Wesclin 7, East Alton-Wood River 0 Civic Memorial 7, Roxana 1 Waterloo 6, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 2 Triad 1, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0 Freeburg 2, Mascoutah 1 Francis Howell 2, Granite City 0 Belleville West 8, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 1 BOYS VOLLEYBALL O'Fallon 25-25-25, Eureka, Mo. 17-23-20 Granite City 25-25, Bunker Hill 15-21 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Atlanta Braves 7, St. Louis Cardinals 6 Article continues after sponsor message Boston Red Sox 4, Chicago White Sox 2 Cleveland Guardians 6, New York Yankees 4 Miami Marlins 6, Cincinnati Reds 3 Detroit Tigers 6, San Diego Padres 4 New York Mets 5, Philadelphia Phillies 4 Houston Astros 7, Toronto Blue Jays 0 San Francisco Giants 5, Milwaukee Brewers 2 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION 2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN EASTERN CONFERENCE Detroit Pistons 100, New York Knicks 94 (series tied 1-1) WESTERN CONFERENCE Los Angeles Clippers 105, Denver Nuggets 102 (series tied 1-1) NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE 2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN WESTERN CONFERENCE Winnipeg Jets 2, St. Louis Blues 1 (WPG leads 2-0) Dallas Stars 4, Colorado Avalanche 3 (OT) (series tied 1-1) Los Angeles Kings 6, Edmonton Oilers 5 (LA leads 1-0) EASTERN CONFERENCE Washington Capitals 3, Montreal Canadiens 2 (OT) (WSH leads 1-0) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Teresa Reiniger, Mother's Unique, and More! Trending