WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2, PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BASEBALL Highland 9, Wheaton-Warrenville South 6 Jersey at Roxana --- postponed, rain Breese Central at Greenville --- postponed, rain SOFTBALL Jersey at Freeburg --- postponed, rain Centralia at Breese Central --- postponed, rain East Alton-Wood River at Hardin Calhoun --- postponed, rain Waterloo Gibault Catholic at Chester --- postponed, rain Marquette Catholic at Red Bud --- postponed, rain Gillespie at Triad --- postponed, rain Collinsville at Breese Mater Dei Catholic --- postponed, rain GIRLS SOCCER Gillespie at Roxana --- postponed, rain Belleville West at Waterloo --- postponed, rain GIRLS LACROSSE Belleville West at Webster Groves --- postponed, rain NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL WOMEN'S BASKETBALL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP GAME Minnesota Golden Gophers (Big Ten Conference) 75, Belmont Bruins (Missouri Valley Conference) 63 WOMEN'S NATIONAL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT --- SEMIFINALS Buffalo Bulls (Mid-American Conference) 74, Cleveland State Vikings (Horizon League) 69 Troy Trojans (Sun Belt Conference) 99, Illinois State Redbirds (Missouri Valley Conference) 96 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St. Louis Cardinals 12, Los Angeles Angels 5 Texas Rangers 1, Cincinnati Reds 0 Pittsburgh Pirates 4, Tampa Bay Rays 2 Milwaukee Brewers 3, Kansas City Royals 1 (11 innings) Minnesota Twins 6, Chicago White Sox 1 Toronto Blue Jays 4, Washington Nationals 2 Chicago Cubs 10, Sacramento Athletics 2 San Francisco Giants 6, Houston Astros 3 San Diego Padres 5, Cleveland Guardians 2 Seattle Mariners 3, Detroit Tigers 2 New York Mets 6, Miami Marlins 5 (11 innings) Boston Red Sox 3, Baltimore Orioles 0 Philadelphia Phillies 5, Colorado Rockies 1 Arizona Diamondbacks 4, New York Yankees 3 Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Atlanta Braves 5 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Cleveland Cavaliers 124, New York Knicks 108 Indiana Pacers 119, Charlotte Hornets 105 Washington Wizards 116, Sacramento Kings 111 Miami Heat 124, Boston Celtics 103 Houston Rockets 143.Utah Jazz 105 Dallas Mavericks 120, Atlanta Hawks 118 San Antonio Spurs 113, Denver Nuggets 106 Oklahoma City Thunder 119, Detroit Pistons 103 Los Angeles Clippers 114, New Orleans Pelicans 98 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE New York Rangers 5, Minnesota Wild 4 (OT) Carolina Hurricanes 5, Washington Capitals 1 Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Florida Panthers 2 Colorado Avalanche 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2 (Shootout, COL wins 2-1) Seattle Kraken 5, Vancouver Canucks 0 FIFA WORLD SOCCER CONCACAF CHAMPIONS CUP --- QUARTERFINALS (Two games, total goals, away goals tiebreaker if tied on aggregate) FIRST LEG Vancouver Whitecaps FC (MLS) 1, UNAM Pumas (Mexico Liga MX) 1 Los Angeles FC (MLS) 1, Inter Miami CF (MLS) 0