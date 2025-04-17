Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - April 16, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BASEBALL Rochester 5, Belleville East 3 Breese Central 8, Freeburg 3 Granite City 3, St. Louis Home School Patriots 2 Triad 12. Civic Memorial 1 Marquette Catholic 9, Piasa Southwestern 7 Father McGivney Catholic 15, Mt. Vernon 3 Centralia 13, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 5 Trenton Wesclin 4, Chester 3 Highland 4, Jersey 1 St. Louis U. High 10, Belleville West 5 Carrollton 14, White Hall North Greene 0 (Tuesday) SOFTBALL Trenton Wesclin 2, Chester 0 Granite City 18, Belleville Althoff Catholic 4 Hardin Calhoun 10, Mulberry Grove 3 Columbia 16, Roxana 1 Waterloo 12, Mascoutah 7 Jersey 2, Highland 1 Carlinville 7, East Alton-Wood River 0 Gillespie 19, Dupo 5 GIRLS SOCCER Centralia 4, East Alton-Wood River 0 Breese Central 2, Freeburg 1 Staunton 1, Roxana 0 Mascoutah 3, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 3 Waterloo 8, Jersey 2 Belleville Althoff Catholic 2, Marquette Catholic 0 BOYS VOLLEYBALL Collinsville 25-25, Bunker Hill 7-12 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St. Louis Cardinals 4, Houston Astros 1 Toronto Blue Jays 3, Atlanta Braves 1 Article continues after sponsor message Milwaukee Brewers 5, Detroit Tigers 1 Minnesota Twins 4, New York Mets 3 (10 innings) San Diego Padres 4, Chicago Cubs 2 Baltimore Orioles 9, Cleveland Guardians 1 Arizona Diamondbacks 6, Miami Marlins 2 Seattle Mariners 5, Cincinnati Reds 3 Pittsburgh Pirates 6, Washington Nationals 1 San Francisco Giants 11, Philadelphia Phillies 4 Boston Red Sox 1, Tampa Bay Rays 0 New York Yankees 4, Kansas City Royals 3 Sacramento Athletics 3, Chicago White Sox 1 Texas Rangers 3, Los Angeles Angels 1 Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Colorado Rockies 7 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT EASTERN CONFERENCE (10) Miami Heat 109, (9) Chicago Bulls 90 (CHI eliminated) WESTERN CONFERENCE (10) Dallas Mavericks 120, (9) Sacramento Kings 106 (SAC eliminated) NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Montreal Canadiens 4, Carolina Hurricanes 2 Winnipeg Jets 2, Anaheim Ducks 1 (OT) Detroit Red Wings 5, New Jersey Devils 2 Nashville Predators 5, Dallas Stars 1 Vegas Golden Knights 4, Vancouver Canucks 1 Edmonton Oilers 3, San Jose Sharks 0 FIFA WORLD SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- QUARTERFINALS (TWO GAMES, TOTAL GOALS, EXTRA TIME IF TIED IN AGGREGATE) SECOND LEG Real Madrid CF (Spain) 1, Arsenal FC (England) 2 (Arsenal FC wins on aggregate 5-4) AC Inter Milan (Italy) 2, FC Bayern Munich (Germany) 2 (AC Inter Milan wins on aggregate 4-3) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending