SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

FOOTBALL

ST. LOUIS LIFT FOR LIFE ACADEMY 22, CAHOKIA 14: Marcus Henderson ran for 73 yards, including both of Cahokia's touchdowns, on runs of two and three yards, while Nigel Gooden was seven-of-22 passing for 61 yards, and Cortez Ross caught two passes for 44 yards as Lift For Life held off the Comanches at Brien Field.

The Hawks are now 2-0, while Cahokia goes to 1-1.

BOYS SOCCER

HIGHLAND 2, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 0: Evan Feeny and Drew Jansen scored in each half to give Highland the three points at home over Mater Dei.

Cameron Coziar had two saves in goal to record the Bulldogs' clean sheet, while Cameron Weller had nine saves for the Knights.

Highland is now 7-1-0, while Mater Dei is 2-2-1.

MASCOUTAH 1, SPRINGFIELD 0: Teagan Gist had the match's only goal in the first half of the semifinals of the Urbana tournament Saturday morning to give Mascoutah the win.

Garret Dunlap had five saves to record the clean sheet for the Indians.

The Senators are now 3-4-0.

In the final, Mascoutah won the championship over Bradley-Bourbonnais 1-0 after extra time, and in a penalty kick shootout. The Indians are now 4-2-1, while the Boilermakers are 6-3-0.

In other matches played on Saturday, Pinckneyville won over Carlyle 4-0, Rockwood Marquette defeated Columbia 3-1, and Staunton won over Trenton Wesclin 3-1.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-25, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 14-7: In a Gateway Metro Conference regular-season match at the Glenn Schott Center, Althoff took a straight-set win over Maryville Christian.

Ella Riley served up 20 points and an ace for the Crusaders, while Reece Distler had 10 kills, Haley Wallin had two blocks, and Arista Bunn had 22 assists.

Althoff is now 5-6, while the Lions go to 5-1.

In the Tiger Classic at Lucco-Jackson Gym in Edwardsville, Mascoutah defeated Dunlap 25-20. 25-11, Columbia won over O'Fallon 25-22. 28-26, Breese Central defeated Decatur Eisenhower 25-10, 25-21, Freeburg won over Rock Island 25-23, 25-19, Pleasant Plains won over the Edwardsville junior varsity 27-25. 25-10, the Edwardsville varsity got past Pleasant Plains 25-23, 24-26, 15-11, Mascoutah nipped Breese Central 23-25, 28-26, 15-13, the Tiger JV defeated Decatur Eisenhower 25-13. 26-24, O'Fallon defeated Freeburg 25-20, 25-14, Columbia won over New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 25-16, 25-12, Breese Central won over Lincoln-Way West 25-17, 25-20, Freeburg won over Washington 25-11, 25-11, Edwardsville won over Nashville 15-25, 25-11, 15-5, Columbia won over Mascoutah 26-24, 25-15, Dunlap won over O'Fallon 25-22, 19-25. 15-12, and Lincoln won over the Edwardsville JV 26-24, 25-12.

In a tournament at Carbondale, Highland won over the host Terriers 25-17, 25-20, then won over Marion 25-15, 22-25, 15-10.

