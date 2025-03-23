SATURDAY, MARCH 22 PLAY IT AGAIN BASEBALL ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 10, MEMPHIS LAUSANNE COLLEGIATE 8: In their final game of the Buster Kelso tournament in Memphis, McGivney scored once in each of the first three innings, then four times in the fourth, once in the sixth, and twice in the seventh to take the win over Lausanne Collegiate.

Issac Wendler had three hits and three RBIs for the Griffins, while Omar Avalos had three hits, including his first homer of the year, and two RBIs, Drew Kleinheider had two hits and a RBI, Kannon Kamp, Ben Sink, and Justin Terhaar all had one hit each, and Scott Phelps drove home a pair of runs. Sink also struck out four on the mound, while Evan Koontz struck out three, and Ty Etcheson fanned one.

McGivney is now 3-2, while the Lynx go to 8-4.

BELLEVILLE EAST 10, MOLINE 3: A seven-run fourth inning was the difference as East took the win over visiting Moline.

Tommy Kramkowski led the Lancers with four hits and two RBIs, while Caden Cagas, Nasir Fares, and Jalen Jones all had two hits and a RBI each, Reid Newmayer had a hit and three RBIs, and Owen Hodapp came up with a hit. Fares also struck out four while on the mound, with Logan Faust striking out three, Luke Monroe fanned two, and Brody Lindemann set down one.

East is now 2-0.

TRIAD 14, GALESBURG 3: Triad pushed across four runs in the second, and eight more in the fourth to take the win over visiting Galesburg.

Hayden Bernreuter had three hits and four RBIs for the Knights, while Keegan Sepp had two hits and two RBIs, both Hayden Bugger and Landon Loomis had two hits and a RBI each, Auggie Bugger and Gabe Deaver had a hit and RBI apiece, and Jaxon Vaughn also had a hit. Sawyer Brunson struck out five on the mound, and Grayson Yank fanned two.

The Silver Streaks are now 1-3.

TRIAD 9, MORRIS 2: Triad made it a two-game sweep of the day, scoring four runs in both the third and the fourth in taking the win over Morris

Article continues after sponsor message

Deaver had three hits, including his first homer of the season, and four RBIs for the Knights, both Bernreuter and Braxton Yates had a hit and RBI each, and Loomer also had a hit. Bernreuter also fanned four while on the mound, while Nolan Keller struck out three, and Brody Hasquin fanned two.

Triad is now 3-0, while the Redskins fall to 2-1.

JERSEY 15, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 8: In the first of two games on the day for Jersey, a late explosion of seven runs in the sixth, and five more in the seventh, helped give the Panthers the win at Gibault.

Shane Lamer had three hits and a RBI for Jersey, while Jordan Bolds, Evan Cheek, and Issac Hackethal all had two hits and two RBIs each, both Brady Maxeiner and John Paul Vogel had two hits and a RBI apiece, and Bryce Hutchens had a hit and RBI. Both Jude Jones and John Kodros struck out two batters each on the mound.

The Hawks are now 0-4.

JERSEY 5, ROXANA 4: In the Panthers' second game of the day, Jersey scored three times in the bottom of the sixth, then twice in the seventh, including the winning run, taking the win over Roxana at Gibault's park.

Vogel led the Panthers this time, picking up two hits and an RBI, with Hutchens having a hit and RBI, Adam Coffman also had a hit, and Lamer drove in a run. Maxeiner struck out three, while Hutchens fanned two.

The Panthers are now 2-1, while the Shells are now 4-1.

O'FALLON 12, JOLIET CATHOLIC 3: O'Fallon scored four runs in the first, and five more in the second in their resounding win at Blazier Field

Sam McCollum had two hits and three RBIs for the Panthers, while Gabe Hrasky, Carson Bauer, and Cooper Blue all had two hits and two RBIs, with Blue hitting his first home run of the season, Cole Becker had a hit and RBI, and Jackson Greene came up with a hit. Blue also struck out seven while on the mound, with Greene striking out three, and Camden Cox fanned one

O'Fallon is now 2-1, while the Hilltoppers slip to 0-3.

MOLINE 13, GRANITE CITY 6: At Belleville East's park, Moline scored three times each in the second and third, then five times in the fifth en route to their win over Granite City.

Nathan Hopper had three hits and three RBIs for the Warriors, while Alex Aaron, Brendan Hard, Jack Brooks, and Tuff Bradley all had hits, and Evan Brewer drove in a run. Andrew Willaredt struck out three while on the mound.

The Maroons are now 2-1, while Granite goes to 1-2.

In other games played on Saturday, Normal University defeated Columbia 7-2, Waterloo slipped past Monticello 6-5, then won over Murphysboro 14-8. Effingham St. Anthony Catholic won over Marissa-Coulterville 10-0, Edwardsville won over Joliet West 9-5, Collinsville defeated Champaign Centennial 11-8, Roxana bounced back to win over Gibault 8-2, and McCracken County, Ky., won over Freeburg 1-0.

More like this: