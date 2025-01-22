TUESDAY, JANUARY 21 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 45, JERSEY 41 (OT): In a regular season game played at Havens Gym, Marquette came back from a third-quarter deficit to send the game in overtime, tied at 39-39, then outscored Jersey 6-2 in the overtime to take the win.

Laila Davis led the Explorers with 16 points, while Allie Weiner added 15 points, Kel'c Robinson had seven points, Jami Jones scored four points, and Delaney Ortman hit for three points.

Both Marquette and the Panthers are now 11-9.

TRIAD 44, COLLINSVILLE 40: In a consolation quarterfinal game at the 38th Highland Tournament, Triad held off Collinsville to go to the consolation semifinals.

Makenna Witham led the Knights with 16 points, while Savannah Hildebrand came up with 10 points, Kenzie Becker scored nine points, both Erica Boyce and Addy Gentemann had three points each, Alexis Metcalf hit for two points, and Presley Thompson had a single point.

Triad is now 18-4, while the Kahoks go to 9-12.

In the other games from Tuesday, at the Macoupin County tournament in Carlinville, Mt. Olive won over Bunker Hill 47-19, the host Cavaliers defeated Virden North Mac 68-42, and Staunton won over Gillespie 42-32. Att the Highland Tournament, Belleville East defeated Centralia 51-31, Nashville won over Teutopolis 47-31. and Breese Mater Dei Catholic got past Divic Memorial 40-36. In regular season games, Dupo defeated Metro-East Lutheran 45-24, Steeleville nipped Waterloo Gibault Catholic 40-37, and Freeburg won over Belleville West 63-25.

BOYS BASKETBALL

In games played on the Tuesday schedule, at the Okawville tournament, Carlyle won over Madison 67-39, and Columbia took a 68-20 win over Waterloos Gibault Catholic In the group stage of the Rick McGraw Memorial Invitational tournament at Litchfield, Taylorville won over Roxana 53-29, Civic Memorial won over the host Purple Panthers 67-53, and Triad won over Marquette Catholic 45-15, while at the Sparta Mid-Winter Classic, Pinckneyville defeated Red Bud 73-42, and the host Bulldogs won over Freeburg 69-63.

