MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 53, SPRINGFIELD 38: Edwardsville won its third game in a row to start the season in a comprehensive win at Springfield.

Mia Semith again led the Tigers, scoring 20 points, while Laney McFarlin added 18 points, Alandyn Simmons had six points, Gabby Cook came up with four points, Layne Logan had three points, and Sophie Shapiro scored two points.

Edwardsville is now 3-0, while the Senators go to 0-4.

COLLINSVILLE 60, FREEBURG 49: At the Nashville Thanksgiving Tournament, Collinsville was led by three players in double figures in their win over Freeburg to stay undefeated.

Talesha Gilmore led the Kahoks with 21 points, while Diamond Walker had 17 points, Karley Call came up with 10 points, Lilly Carlisle scored six points, and both Ashley Janini and Carsyn Moad had three points each.

Collinsville is now 4-0, while the Midgets slip to 0-2.

BELLEVILLE EAST 72, GRANITE CITY 22: In Belleville East's home opener, the Lancers led from start to finish in taking the win over visiting Granite City.

Jailynn Rae Woods led the Warriors with nine points, while Tyhlee Simms had three points, and Kailee Bastean, Megan Sykes, Taiyiah Sykes, Makayla Tanksley, and Avery Wallace all had two points each.

East is now 3-1, while Granite is now 1-2.

In other results from Monday, East Alton-Wood River won over New Athens 69-56, Pleasant Plains defeated Carlinville 54-34. and Centralia won over Mascoutah 60-48.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 87, CAHOKIA 81 (OT): In the Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament, Althoff went into overtime to take their season opener over Cahokia.

Bryden Gryzmala led the Crusaders with 30 points, while Zach WInkler added 21 points, Jerimiah Conway came up with 17 points, Kyle Johnson scored 12 points, and Luke Smith had seven points.

Althoff opens its season at 1-0, while the Comanches start off 0-1.

Meanwhile, In the Alton Tip-Off Classic, Belleville East nipped Highland 63-60, and Alton won over Waterloo 49-42. Over in the Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament, Belleville West took a 73-39 win over Danville. In the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving Tournament, Maryville Christian took a 51-47 win over the host Aces, and in the opening day of the Trenton Wesclin Tip-Off Tournament, Columbia won over Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 74-45.

MVCHA HOCKEY

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

COLLINSVILLE 8, ALTON 3: Tanner Bettis came up with a hat trick, while Erric Denny and Owen Stinnett bothl had two goals each in Collinsville win over Alton at RP Lumber Center in Edwardsville on Thursday.

Bettis and Denny both had an assist, while Evan Sutton had the other goal for the Kahoks. Caiden Clark, Keller Jacobs, and Tyler Morelli scored the goals for the Redbirds.

Collinsville goes to 1-3-0, while Alton is 3-2-0.

EDWARDSVILLE 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Luke Thomlinson and Zach Cohn both scored twice, while Edwardsville scored eight goals in the first period, and four more in the second in taking the win over EAWR at RP Lumber Center.

Dean Schlarmann, Maddox Simmons, Atticus Arth, Jackson Ruf, Dylan Joachimstahler, Andrew Mauer, Grant Huneke, and Reid Poettker also scored for the Tigers, while Thomlinson, Grant Huneke, and Blake Huneke also assisted twice.

Edwardsville advances to 5-3-0, while the Oilers are now 1-4-1.

