THURSDAY, MAY 29 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL FINALS

In the regional finals of the boys volleyball playoffs, at Belleville East, the host Lancers defeated Belleville Althoff Catholic 27-25, 25-17, while in the final at O'Fallon, the host Panthers eliminated Edwardsville 25-19, 25-15.

East and O'Fallon will play against each other in the sectional at the Belleville West gym Saturday at 5 p.m.

Edwardsville's boys won 24 matches this season under head Coach Doug Allen.

The Lancers are now 26-7, while the Crusaders conclude their season 27-8. The Panthers go to 29-7, while the Tigers finish at 24-13.

Article continues after sponsor message

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 4A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

QUINCY 18, BELLEVILLE WEST 4: Quincy jumped out to a 10-4 lead with three runs in the second, two in the third, and five more in the fourth, then scored eight times in the seventh to eliminate West in the semifinals of the Maroons' sectional.

A.J. Fultz led West with three hits and an RBI, while both Brayden Fournie and Bryce Schaltenbrand had a hit and RBI each, and Treyton Bowen, Will Fessell, Casey Fultz, Ethan Hofmeister, and Adam Bilzing also had hits. John Hilpert had the only strikeout while on the mound.

The Blue Devils are now 15-18 and face Edwardsville for the regional championship Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The Maroons conclude their season at 18-12.

More like this: