THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

MONDAY'S RESULT

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 44, CARLINVILLE 29: In a pre-Holiday tournament game on Monday, Routt remained undefeated with a win over Carlinville at the Carlinville Big House.

Dom Alepra led the Cavaliers with 11 points, while Triston Thompson had eight points, Sawyer Smith came up with four points, and both Colin Pope and Tate Duckles had three points each.

The Rockets are now 10-0, while Carlinville entered their tournament at 3-6.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

CARLINVILLE 58, HILLSBORO 51: In the Cavies' opener of their Holiday Invitational, Carlinville bounced back nicely, as four players scored in double figures in their win over Hillsboro.

Alepra led the way for the Cavaliers with 16 points, while Duckles added 12 points, Smith came up with 11 points, Thompson scored 10 points, and Pope added nine points.

Carlinville improved to 4-6, while the Hilltoppers are now 6-7.

STAUNTON 70, GILLESPIE 27: In another tournament opener, Staunton had little trouble in seeing off Gillespie.

Bryce Coalson and Aaron Bodner both led the Bulldogs with 19 points each, while Luke Moore had 10 points, Isiah Laux had eight points, Zander Machota scored six points, Ethan Sharp came up with four points, and both Jeremiah Graham and Zane Anderson had two points apiece.

Article continues after sponsor message

Staunton is now 10-2, while the Miners slip to 1-10.

LITCHFIELD 67, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 36: In the Carlinville Invitational, Litchfield came away with a win over EAWR to advance to the semifinals.

Tamarion Marshal led the Oilers with 13 points, while Jordyn Spiller had seven points, both Harrison Smith and Austin Bock had six points each, and William Carman hit for four points.

The Purple Panthers are now 6-5, while EAWR goes to 1-12.

HARDIN CALHOUN 56, BUNKER HILL 33: In the last quarterfinal of the day, Calhoun had three players in double figures in taking a win over Bunker Hill.

Jack Graner and Connor Longnecker led the Warriors with 13 points each, while Lane Eilerman had 10 points, Drew Wallendorf added eight points, Jack Webster scored three points, Jake Snyders, Blake Nolte, Jack Zipprich, and Charlie Matthews all had two points each, and Easton Wallendorf came up with a single point.

Cole Yates led the Minutemen with 14 points, while Jacob Spencer and William Manar had six points each, Carter Beck had three points, and both Pete Jarden and Dean Throne scored two points apiece.

Calhoun is now 5-4, while Bunker Hill goes to 1-9.

In Friday's semifinals, the Cavies meet the Bulldogs at 6 p.m., while the Warriors play the Purple Panthers at 7:30 p.m. The two winners meet in the final Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. In the consolation semifinals, the Hilltoppers play the Miners at 3 p.m., while the Minutemen face the Oilers at 4:30 p.m. The consolation final is set for Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

CHICAGO MARIST CATHOLIC 85, CAHOKIA 40: In the opening round of the 81st Centralia Holiday Tournament at Arthur L. Trout Gym, Marist rolled out to leads of 25-12, and 51-16 in their win over Cahokia.

Cornelius Griffin led the Comanches with 11 points, while Corrion Raiford had 10 points, Armon Smith had nine points, Omar Nixon scored five points, Taven Miller hit for three points, anc C'Narri Griffin had two points.

The Redhawks are now 11-1, while Cahokia goes to 5-7.

In the other openers in the tournament, Mt. Vernon won over Chatham Glenwood 42-37, Chicago Dyett won over Miami Southridge 68-45, Evanston defeated Chicago Bogen 76-41, Alton won over Memphis Overton 67-37, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep Catholic defeated Belleville West 63-33, the host Orphans defeated Chicago King 41-14, and Champaign Central won over Memphis Harding 60-52.

In the 63rd Breese Mater Dei Christmas Tournament, in Group A, Highland won over Trenton Wesclin 53-48, while in Group B, Orchard Farm, Mo., won over Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 60-41, and Mascoutah defeated the Silver Stallions 56-44. In Group C, Nashville won over Ferguson, Mo., McCluer 67-34, then Breese Central took a 63-42 win over the Comets, and in Group D, the host Knights won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 48-37.

In the quarterfinals of the Don Maurer Holiday Invitational at Mary Institute-Country Day School in Ladue, Mo., Ladue Horton Watkins defeated Parkway South 61-55, CBC got past Clayton 77-68, Edwardsville defeated Francis Howell 66-40. and Kirkwood nipped the host Rams 70-68. The Tigers meet the Pioneers in the second semifinal Saturday night at 7:45 p.m.

More like this: