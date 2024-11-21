MVCHA HOCKEY

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

O'FALLON 13, TRIAD 1: Jack Vahle had a big night, scoring six goals and having four assists, while Mason Wright had four goals and four assists as O'Fallon romped over Triad at the McKendree Rec-Plex.

Jeremiah Peterson, Malachi Otero, and Nikaalus Sova scored the other goals for the Panthers, while Jacob Pershbacher, assisted by Marek Schram, scored the only goal for the Knights.

O'Fallon is 5-0-0, while Triad is 1-4-0.

ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC 6, BETHALTO 2: Charles Salas scored twice to help Vianney, the only Missouri school in the MVCHA, take the two points over Bethalto in the first game of a doubleheader at East Alton Ice Arena.

Article continues after sponsor message

Austin Droit, assisted by Coren Pierce, and Colten Diekemper, assisted by Jackson Albright and Brock Greene, had the only two goals for the Eagles.

The Golden Griffins are now 3-2-0, while Bethalto goes to 0-7-0.

BELLEVILLE 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4: Grant Hubert had a hat trick, the final goal coming with 44 seconds left, to life Belleville into a tie with EAWR at the East Alton Ice Arena.

Elijah Edwards had a goal and two assists for the Oilers, while Abe Edwards, Ashton Burdick, and Daniel Welborn also scored. Mason West had the other goal for Belleville.

Belleville is now 3-1-2, while EAWR goes to 1-3-1.

FREEBURG/WATERLOO 2, HIGHLAND 1: Zach Bronenberger had a goal and assist, while Aiden Branning scored the winner with 4:37 left to lift Freeburg/Waterloo to the win over Highland at the McKendree Rec-Plex in O'Fallon.

Patton Weis, assisted by Jack Nimmo, scored early in the first period for the Bulldogs' only goal.

Freeburg/Waterloo is now 4-2-0, while Highland goes to 3-2-0.

More like this: