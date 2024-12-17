MONDAY, DECEMBER 16 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

In the girls basketball fixtures on Monday, on the opening day of the Waterloo Gibault Catholic Candy Cane Classic, in Group A, Columbia won over New Athens 56-20, while in Group B, the host Hawks won over Riverview Gardens 47-40.

COLLINSVILLE 44, GRANITE CITY 34: Collinsville led from wire-to-wire in taking the win at Granite City Memorial Gym.

Jailynn Rae Woods led the Warriors with 15 points, while Makayla Tanksley added seven points, Taliyah Sykes had four points, Kailee Bastean had three points, Megan Sykes and Avery Wallace had two points each, and Lhailone Douglas scored a single point.

The Kahoks are now 7-3, while Granite goes to 4-6.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 49, METRO-EAST LUTERHAN 21: In a Gateway Metro Conference game, McGivney jumped to the early lead and defeated Metro-East at the McGivney gym.

Layla Tobin led the Griffins with nine points, with Emerson McGaughey having seven points, Julia Behrmann and Devin Ellis had six points each, Carly McElroy, Zoie Oller, and Izzie Venarsky all had four points apiece, and Peyton Ellis, Sabrina Ivnik, and Alexa Jones all sored three points each.

McGivney is now 6-3, while the Knights are now 1-8.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 42, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 12: In another GMC game, Marquette led all the way in taking the win at Maryville Christian.

Delaney Ortman and Allie Weiner both scored 10 points to lead the Exploders, while Laila Davis had eight points, Caylee Rhodes scored six points. Kel’c Robinson had five points, Jami Jones hit for two points, and Amelia Hoppe had a single point.

Marquette is now 5-5, while the Lions slip to 3-8.

In other games played on Monday, Freeburg won at Mascoutah 55-29, Carlyle defeated Centralia 58-38, Trenton Wesclin defeated Roxana 47-33, and Breese Mater Dei Catholic won at Highland 50-32.

BOYS BASKETBALL

SATURDAY’S RESULT

PAWNEE 41, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 24: In a game played on Saturday, Pawnee took a win over North Greene.

Bushnell led the Spartans with eight points, while Schultz added six points, Sparrow had five points, Harney hit for three points, and Osborne scored two points.

The Indians are now 1-5, while North Greene goes to 3-4.

On the final day of the Spartan Classic tournament of Friday, Barry Western won over the North Greene JV, who sat in from Brooklyn Lovejoy 47-36, while in the fifth place game, Carrollton won over Pleasant Hill 56-51. In the third place game, Griggsville-Perry won over the Spartans 50-41, and in the final, Greenfield Northwestern defeated Hardin Calhoun 53-51, when the Warriors missed a shot at the buzzer.

The members of the All-Tournament team were Talon Albrecht and Wyatt Stuart of the Tigers, Luke Farris and Garrett Hazelwonder of the Spartans, Brody Rush and Garrett Woodward of the Tornadoes, Charlie Stumpf of the Hawks, and Connor Longnecker of the Warriors.

MONDAYS RESULTS

CARLINVILLE 39, CARROLLTON 36: In the only other boys game played on Monday night, Carlinville got past Carrollton on the road.

Sawyer Smith led the Cavaliers with 16 points, while Triston Thompson added 11 points, Tate Duckles had seven points, Dominic Alepra scored three points, and Auggie Rowe had two points.

Carson Grafford led the Hawks with 14 points, while Carter Randolph had 11 points, Charlie Stumpf had four points, and Carter Rimbey scored two points.

Carlinville is now 3-4, while the Hawks go to 5-3.

GIRLS BOWLING

ALTON 35.5, BELLEVILLE WEST 4.5: On Alton’s Senior Night at Bowl Haven Lanes, the Redbirds saluted and thanked their two seniors – Berlynn Clayton and Hope Garner, and their families, thanking them for the contributions to the program, then went out and won big over West in the meet.

Jillian Dwiggins led the Redbirds with a 604 series, while Chloe McIntyre threw a 602 set, Isa Espinoza had a 559 series, with a high game of 203, Kamryn Buchanan came up with a 549 series, and Clayton had a 489 series,

JERSEY SPORTS RESULTS

JCMS Basketball traveled to Triad Middle School. The 7th grade lost a close game 24-31 followed by 8th grade falling short 23-40.

JCHS bowling traveled to Mascoutah. The varsity boys lost a close game with a score of 2904 to 2936. High game was Isaac Wargo 222; High series - 633. The JV boys lost 1700 to 1968. High game Alex Cassens 199; High series 559. The Girls' varsity fell short 2175 to 2647. High game was Lauren Towell 202; High series 505. The JV girls lost 1422 to 1971.

JCHS Freshman Boys Basketball traveled to EAWR to win 57-23.

JCHS Varsity Girls Basketball traveled to the Orchard Farms Tournament to play St. Pius X. The Lady Panthers won 53-13.

