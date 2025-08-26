MONDAY, AUGUST 25 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

TRIAD 3, O'FALLON 1: Colby Wheat's brace (two goals), along with a strike from Cody Bagwell, gave Triad the three points in the opener against O'Fallon at Knights Stadium.

Damian Jordan had eight saves in goal for the Knights, who start the year off 1-0-0, while the Panthers are 0-1-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Will Rakers' second half strike, assisted by Liam Schmidt, was the only goal of the game as McGivney won at Bob Goalby Field in their season opener.

Patrick Gierer had 11 saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

The Griffins are 1-0-0, while the Maroons start at 0-1-0.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 9, BREESE CENTRAL 0: Tyler Birdsong and Nate Pitre both had a brace (two goals each), while Dakarai Gray, Sam Medlin, Micah Pitre, and Tyler Pollock all scored in Althoff's opening win over Central at George Martz Field.

Aidan Brown and Preston Wiedower had one save each as they and Connor Morehouse shared the clean sheet.

The Crusaders are 1-0-0, while the Cougars are 0-1-0.

COLUMBIA 3, COLLINSVILLE 0: Luke Dewilde had a brace two goals), while Wyatt Etherton also scored in Columbia's opening win at home over Collinsville.

Eli Thebeau and Zach Zerban both made six saves each to share the clean sheet.

The Eagles start off 1-0-0, while the Kahoks are 0-1-0.

In other results on the opening night of the soccer season, Breese Mater Dei and Belleville East battled to a 0-0 draw, Piasa Southwestern won over East Alton-Wood River 10-1, Roxana defeated Waterloo 7-0, Carterville defeated Waterloo Gibault Catholic 3-0, and Springfield took the three points over Mascoutah 5-3.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

HILLSBORO 25-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 18-22: In a regular-season opener at Hooks Gym, visiting Hillsboro took a two-set sweep over Metro-East.

Annika Jenkins served up two aces for the Knights, while Claire Houck, Taylor Maack, and Izzy Snyder had a pair of kills each, and Jenkins had seven assists.

The Hilltoppers are 1-0, while Metro-East is now 0-1.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-25, CARLYLE 19-13: Althoff started their season off successfully with a sweep of Carlyle at the Glenn Schott Center.

Ella Riley served up seven points for the Crusaders, while Karlyn Beltran, Zoey Massingale, and Riley had two aces each, Reece Distler had 11 kills, Massingale had three blocks, and Arista Bunn had 18 assists.

Althoff starts the season off 1-0, while the Indians are now 0-1.

In another season opener, Red Bud won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-9, 25-11.

GIRLS SOFTBALL

JERSEY COMMUNITY MIDDLE SCHOOL 12, EAST ALTON MIDDLE SCHOOL 0:

Jersey Community Middle School's girls' softball team won against East Alton Middle School 12-0 on Monday. Sophia Herter got the win for the Jersey Middle and was 2-3 at the plate with a triple.

Evelyn Hughes also secured a triple for Jersey. The Lady Panthers collected 10 total hits.

