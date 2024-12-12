WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

HILLSBORO 51, MARQUETTE 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic's girls basketball squad lost to Hillsboro on Wednesday night at Marquette.

Marquette's Laila Davis contributed 13 points, while Delaney Ortman had 10 points, Kel'C Robinson had seven points and Izzy Hough added three points.

Tatum Christian led Hillsboro with 13 points.

Marquette returns to action at home against Metro East Lutheran on Thursday night and plays at Maryville Christian on Monday, Dec. 16.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CALHOUN 51, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 40: In the semifinals of the White Hall North Greene Spartan Classic, Calhoun led most of the way before going on to the win over the host Spartans.

Connor Longnecker led the Warriors with 18 points, while Drew Wallendorf and Jack Zipprich both added 10 points each, Jake Snyders scored five points, Jack Graner had four points, and both Blake Nlolte and Lane Eilermann had two points each.

Article continues after sponsor message

Luke Ferris led the Spartans with 23 points, while Garrett Hazelwonder added seven points, Ethan Clark scored six points, and both Brody Berry and Dorsett had two points apiece.

Calhoun stays undefeated at 3-0, while North Greene goes to 3-3.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE 53, BUNKER HILL 24: Carlinville led from start to finish in taking the win over Bunker Hill at the Carlinville Big House.Jordyn Loveless led the way for the Cavaliers with 17 points, while Kaitlyn Reels added 11 points, Ruthie Reels, Hannah Gibson, and Isabella Tiburzi all had seven points each, and both Braley Wiser and Taylor Branderburg had two points each.

Addi Sloan and Maya Henfling both led the Minutemaids with six points apiece, while Zoey Watkins had five points, Miley Walkington had three points, and both Layla Balai and Addy Bostick had two points each.

Carlinville is now 6-1, with Bunker Hill dropping to 2-6.

In another game, Red Bud won over Belleville West 44-13.

JERSEY SPORTS ROUNDUP

Jersey Community Middle School Boys Basketball traveled to East Alton to win both games. The 7th grade won 41-20 and 8th grade won 40-22.

JCMS Wrestling hosted Litchfield and won 66-44.

JCHS Frosh Boys Basketball traveled to the North Greene Tournament to play Calhoun and lost a close game 50-42.

More like this: