GIRLS BASKETBALL

ROXANA 45, CHICAGO HOPE 39: In a Group A game at Waterloo, Roxana came up with the win over Chicago Hope Academy.

Daisy Daugherty led the Shells with 29 points, while Josie Brannon added seven points, Ava Cherry scored six points, and Kylee Slayden hit for three points.

Roxana is now 6-5, while the Eagles are now 9-3.

In the other game in Group A, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over Red Bud 38-34.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 48. COLUMBIA 39: The Explorers earned a split in the second game, leading wire-to-wire in taking a win over Columbia.

Robinson led Marquette again, scoring 18 points, while Ortman chipped in with 10 points, Weiner had nine points, Davis scored six points, Izzy Hough and Jami Jones scored two points each, and Caylee Rhodes had a single point.

The Explorers are now 7-6, while the Eagles go to 10-4.

In the other Group B game, Columbia defeated the Meteors 47-42.

WATERLOO 48, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 40: In the first of two games for Marquette in Group B of the Waterloo Holiday Invitational, the host Bulldogs came up with the win over the Explorers.

Kel'c Robinson led Marquette with 12 points, while Laila Davis had 10 points, and both Delaney Ortman and Allie Weiner had nine points each.

Waterloo won their second game of the day later on, winning over Marissa-Coulterville 51-42, and are now 8-7 on the year.

CALHOUN 51, WILLIAMSVILLE 28: Calhoun went out to leads of 15-6, and 28-10 in going on to defeat Williamsville at Carlinville.

Kate Zipprich led the Warriors with 17 points, while both Sadie Kiel and Audrey Gilman hit for nine points each, Bralyn Lammy scored five points, Kiera Sievers had four points, Layla Johnson hit for three points, and both Anna Oswald and Layla Longnecker had two points apiece.

Calhoun is now 5-2, while the Bullets slip to 1-8.

CARLINVILLE 49, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 20: In an opener of the Carlinville Holiday Invitational, the host Cavaliers led from start to finish in defeating Lincolnwood.

Isabella Tiburzi led Carlinville with 18 points, while Braley Wiser scored 11 points, Hannah Gibson hit for five points, Ruthie Reels, Jordyn Loveless, and Kaitlyn Reels all had four points each, and Taylor Brandenburg scored three points.

The Cavies are now 9-2, while the Lancers go to 3-10.

Nokomis beat Greenfield Northwestern 66-27, and Gillespie won over Franklin South County 56-42.

ST. CHARLES, MO., DUCHESNE CATHOLIC 38, GRANITE CITY 14: In the opening round of the Duchesne Catholic Holiday Tournament, the host Pioneers held Granite City to single digits in every quarter in taking the win.

Tyhlee Simms and Taliyah Sykes led the Warriors with four points each, while Lhailone Douglas and Jailyn Rae Woods had two points each, and Megan Sykes and Makayla Tanksley scored a single point apiece.

Duchesne is now 6-1, while Granite goes to 6-7.

In the other three first-round games, Jersey won over St. Charles 52-48, Lutheran North got past St. Louis Notre Dame Catholic 55-53, and Ft. Zumwalt South defeated Ft. Zumwalt North 50-21.

KIRKWOOD 56, COLLINSVILLE 48: In the opener of the Don Maurer Invitational at MICDS, Kirkwood rallied to take the win over Collinsville and move on the semifinals.

Talesha Gilmore led the Kahoks with 25 points, while Ashley Janini came up with 11 points, Karley Call had seven points, and April Ramirez came up with three points.

The Pioneers are now 2-3, while Collinsville is now 7-6.

In the other three first-round games, Ft. Zumwalt West defeated Westminster Christian 58-16. Rockwood Lafayette got past Clayton 49-39, and the host Rams won over Ladue Horton Watkins 65-42.

In the quarterfinals of the 50th Visitation Academy Christmas Tournament, Incarnate Word Academy defeated Edwardsville 68-24, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep Catholic got past Columbia, Mo., Hickman 56-46, St. Louis Lift For Life Academy won over Parkway West 68-38, and Troy Buchanan defeated Eureka 53-38.

In the Centralia Chirst Our Rock Winterfest Tournament, Father McGivney Catholic set a school record for most points in a game with a 91-22 win over Elkville Elverado.

