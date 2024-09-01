SATURDAY, AUGUST 31 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE TAKES THREE OF FOUR AT NEW TRIER INVITATIONAL TO OPEN SEASON: The Edwardsville girls tennis team won three out of four matches at the New Trier tournament in Winnetka, in suburban Chicago, to successfully open its season.

The Tigers lost to Barrington 4-1, but then reeled off three straight wins, 4-1 over the host Trevians, 5-0 over Park Ridge Maine South, and 3-2 over Hoffman Estates James Conant.

The Tigers' number one doubles team of Katie Woods and Sophie Byron won all four of their matches over the weekend, while Dia Kannan and Gabi Hill both won twice in singles matches during the tournament, and the doubles teams of Veda Kammineni and Bina Selim won three timesi and Campbell Hayes and Julia Harriss won twice.

The Tigers host the Heather Bradshaw Invitational this coming weekend.

FOOTBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 34, WILMETTE LOYOLA ACADEMY 7: In his first game for East St. Louis, quarterback Kendrick Lyons threw four touchdown passes and also connected on a two-point pass to help the Flyers take a season opening win over two-time defending Class 8A champions Loyola at Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal.

Lyons hit four different receivers --- Christopher Bennett, Jr. from 25 yards, Kortez Rupert for 74 yards, Ronnie Gomiller from seven yards, and Amir Tillman from 14 yards --- for scores, and also ran in a two-point convert, while hitting Laron Baker, Jr. for another two pointer. Lareviious "Fresh" Woods ran in from three yards out for the other East Side touchdown.

The Flyers built up a 26-0 first half lead in going on to the win.

East Side opens up 1-0, while the Ramblers are 0-1.

In other games played on Saturday, Carrollton won over Beardstown 46-6, Piasa Southwestern held off Gillespie 21-7, and Hardin Calhoun defeated Jacksonville Routt Catholic 37-19.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

In a tournament held at the Chesterfield, Mo., Sports Association, Wentzville, Mo., North Point took a 27-25, 25-16 win over Belleville West, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Blair Oaks of Wardsville, Mo., 25-12, 25-23, Belleville East won over Overland, Mo., Ritenour 25-18, 25-11, Columbia won over St. Joseph's Academy Catholic of Frontenac, Mo, 25-16, 25-19, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over St Francis Borgia Catholic of Washington, Mo., 25-18, 25-10, it was Mater Dei over St. Joe's 24-26, 29-27. 25-13, North Point won over Althoff 18-25, 25-13, 25-18, Belleville East won over Farmington, Mo. 25-19, 25-22, Belleville West took a 25-17, 25-15 decision over Chicago University, St. Pius X Catholic of Festus, Mo, won over Columbia 25-15, 25-22, Borgia won over Althoff 13-25, 25-20, 25-22, Mater Dei won over St. Pius 25-15, 14-25, 25-19, Belleville West got past Blair Oaks 25-21, 18-25, 25-21, it was St. Joseph's over Columbia 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, and Belleville East won over Clayton, Mo. 25-9, 25-18.

In a match scheduled outdoors at the football stadium, but forced indoors when the humidity and heat made the court slippery and unplayable, Breese Central took a three-set thriller over Mascoutah 25-18, 31-33, 25-21.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

DESMET JESUIT 6, O'FALLON 1: Landon Weber had a brace (two goals), while Jack Saladin, Sean Sosson, A.J. Tyerimba, and Gavin Weber also found the back of the net as DeSmet took a big win over O'Fallon in Creve Coeur, Mo. at DeSmet's home grounds.

Zach Costello assisted twice for the Spartans, while Aiden Cometa, Braden Klein, Sosson, and Weber also had assists. Carson Nix scored the only goal for the Panthers. Both Jackson Green for DeSmet and Robbie Greene of O'Fallon had five saves in goal each.

The Spartans open their season 1-0-0, while the Panthers are now 0-1-1.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TRIAD 25-25, SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 22-20: Triad won a close road test at Springfield Lutheran for their second win of the season.

Grace Parker served up six points and two aces for the Knights, while Ellie Bugger had seven kills, Aiden Bakarich had three kills and two blocks, Allison Adomite had three blocks, and Faith Marana had 17 assists.

Triad is now 2-0, while the Crusaders open their season 0-1.

In a tournament being held this weekend at the Chesterfield, Mo. Sports Association, Belleville East defeated the St. Louis Panthers, a home school team, 25-20, 28-26, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-18, 25-22, Belleville West defeated Nerinx Hall Catholic of Webster Groves, Mo., 25-20, 25-22, Columbia took a 25-18, 25-16 win over Chicago University, Mater Dei won over Wardsville, Mo., Blair Oaks 25-13, 25-10, Belleville East won over Cardinal Ritter College Prep Catholic of St. Louis 25-7, 25-14, St. Pius X Catholic of Festus, Mo. took a 25-16, 25-14 win over Belleville West, Althoff won over St. Francis Borgia Catholic of Washington, Mo. 28-27, 13-25, 25-21, and Columbia won over Rockwood Summit of Fenton, Mo. 25-16, 25-8.