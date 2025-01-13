SUNDAY, JANUARY 12, 2025

PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

TRIAD 72. PADUCAH, KY., TILGHMAN 58: In a very rare Sunday game, Triad had four players score in double figures in their win over Tilghman in a shootout at McCracken County High School in Paducah, Ky.

Both Nolan Keller and Drew Winslow were the leading scorer for the Knights with 22 points each, while both Lucas and Tyler Thompson had 13 points apiece, and Brody Hasquin scored two points.



Triad is now 12-8 on the season, while the Blue Tornado drops to 7-5.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11, 2025

BOYS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 72, LEBANON 40: Aiden Willis hit his career high in scoring as McGivney throttled Lebanon at home.

Willis scored 18 points, while Chase Jansen added 16 points, Owen Kolesa had nine points, David Carroll came up with eight points, Tyler Jacobs scored six points, both Carson Barone and Henry Willenborg had five points each, Brendan Kayser had four points, and Will Rakers hit for three points.

McGivney is now 9-8, while the Greyhounds go to 2-10.

HARDIN CALHOUN 62, CARLINVILLE 46: In the opening round of the Winchester West Central Invitational tournament, Calhoun went out to a 42-15 lead at halftime in taking the win over Carlinville and advancing to the quarterfinals.

Conner Longnecker led the Warriors with 23 points, while Jack Zipprich added 13 points, Jack Webster had seven points, both Drew Wallendorf and Jack Graner scored five points each, Lane Eilerman had four points, both Jake Snyders and Blake Nolte hit for two points apiece, and Charlie Matthews scored a single point.

Dominic Alepa led the Cavaliers with 17 points, while Sawyer Smith had 11 points, Triston Thompson and Tate Duckles scored six points each, and Cash Enrietta, Drew Quarton, and Michael Kananich all had two points each.

Calhoun is now 9-5, while Carlinville goes to 5-8, The Warriors will play Petersburg PORTA in the quarterfinals Monday at 7:30 p.m., while the Cavaliers meet White Hall North Greene in the consolation quarterfinals Tuesday at 7 p.m.

In other games that were played on Saturday, in a make-up game from the previous night, Staunton defeated Virden North Mac 69-40, while Breese Central won at East Alton-Wood River 70-26, The Principia of west St. Louis County won over O'Fallon at Althoff's shootout 62-33, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won at Carbondale 54-51 in overtime, also at the Althoff shootout, Peoria Manuel defeated Belleville West 53-43, Centralia won over visiting Mascoutah 59-48, and in the final two results from the Althoff shootout, Alton defeated St. Louis St. Mary's Southside Catholic 76-52, and Edwardsville won over the host Crusaders 77-56.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. 54, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 35: In the Althoff shootout at the Glenn Schott Centrer, U. City outscored the hosts in the second half 26-17 to take the win.

Kamora Davis led the Crusaders with 16 points, while Gabby Dalke had nine points, Molly Distler scored six points, Catherine Gross had two points, and both Isabella Border and Brooklyn Hebel had a single point each.

The Lions are now 7-4, while Althoff goes to 6-10.

ROXANA 50, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 11: Roxana had little trouble in taking the win over Metro-East at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

Josie Brannon led the Shells with 13 points, while Ava Cherry added on 11 points, Daisy Daugherty scored nine points, Kylee Slayden scored five points, Tatum Shaw hit for four points, and Karsyn Kamp, Leah Newton, Hayley Schlemer, and Gianna Stassi all scored two points each.

Roxana is now 8-8, while the Knights go to 1-14.

TRIAD 53, JERSEY 49: In a Mississippi Valley Conference game played at Havens Gym, Triad took a narrow win over Jersey.

Savannah Hildebrand had a big game for the Knights with 26 points, while Makenna Withal added on 12 points, Erica Boyce hit for 11 points, Delaney Hess scored nine points, Addy Gentemann had four points, and Alexia Metcalf scored two points.

Triad is now 15-3, while the Panthers go to 10-7.

In other games played on Saturday, East Alton-Wood River defeated Waterloo Gibault Catholic at home 54-38, at the Breese Central shootout, Carlyle defeated Teutopolis 44-38, O'Fallon won at Normal Community 63-47, Waterloo nipped Freeburg 47-44, Breese Mater Dei Catholic upended Taylorville at the Central shootout 53-32, and at the Central shootout in Breese, Mt. Vernon got past Highland 42-41.

In another game of note, Incarnate Word Academy of north St. Louis County won its record-breaking 139th straight game, setting a new mark for the longest high school girls basketball winning streak in the nation, with a 67-52 win over Blue Valley North of Overland Park, Kan., from suburban Kansas City, in a shootout at Columbia, Mo., College. The Red Knights are now 8-0 for the season.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10, 2025

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 56, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 5: Maryville scored all of its points in the final quarter, as McGivney easily took the Gateway Metro Conference game at the McGivney gym.

Peyton Ellis, Alexa Jones, and Layla Tobin all led the Griffins with nine points each, while Emerson McGaughey had seven points, Izzie Vernarsky and Julia Behmann both came up with five points each, Sabrina Ivnik scored four points, Zoie Oller and Eve Stenhaus had three points apiece, and Devin Ellis hit for two points.

McGivney is now 10-7, while the Lions are now 3-10.

