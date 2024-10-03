WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 25-25, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 12-8: Calhoun was dominant in their straight-set win at North Greene, where two milestones were marked during the match.

The Warriors clinched the Western Illinois Valley South title with a perfect 9-0, but more importantly, seniors Audrey Gilman, Kate Zipprich, Joy Hurley, and Lacey Pohlman all recorded their 100th career varsity win as players, having played for Calhoun's varsity since their freshman year in 2022.

The Warriors are now 19-2, while the Spartans go to 3-16.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-23-25, COLLINSVILLE 19-25-13: Althoff was dominant in the final set in a three-set win over Collinsville at the Althoff gym.

Katelyn Karban served up nine points, three aces, and six assists for the Crusaders, while Reece Distler had eight points, 18 kills, two blocks, and an assist, Haley Wallin had six points, a kill, two blocks, and an assist, Riley Fairbairn had five points, Zoey Massengale had four points, two aces, five kills, and a block, and Gabby Orlet came up with four points, an ace, seven kills, and 32 assists,

Avery Johnson had 16 kills for the Kahoks, while Talesha Gilmore came up with eight kills.

Althoff is now 15-9, while Collinsville goes to 12-12-2.

In other matches played on Wednesday, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Columbia 25-22, 25-23, and Granite City won at home over Cahokia 25-19, 25-15.

BOYS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 5, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 2: Tyler Ahring, Aaron Broadwater, Jacoby Danco, Spencer Martin, and Spencer Sundberg all found the back of the net as McGivney took all three points at Bibault's grounds.

Martin also had an assist for the Griffins, while Ryan Biffar had a brace for the only two goals for the Hawks.

McGivney is now 12-3-1, while Gibault slips to 4-10-0.

in other matches played on Wednesday, Civic Memorial took a 10-1 home win over East Alton-Wood River, Piasa Southwestern edged Metro-East Lutheran 2-1, Marquette Catholic defeated Breese Mater Dei Catholic 4-0, and Freeburg won at Centralia 8-1.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 1, EUREKA 0: Marie Kaman, assisted by Jayden Henschen, scored the only goal of the game in the third quarter as Edwardsville gained the win at Eureka, in southwest St. Louis County.

Samantha Huffman made 14 saves in goal as she and Bri Miller shared the shutout.

The Tigers are now 6-6.while the Wildcats go to 7-5.

GIRLS TENNIS

In a meet played onWednesday at the newly renovated Granite City courts, Jersey downed the host Warriors 8-1.