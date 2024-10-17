WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BOYS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 18-25-25, LITCHFIELD 25-20-18: Marquette dropped the first set, then rallied to take a three-set win over Litchfield in their Senior Night match against Litchfield at Marquette Family Arena.

Reese Bechtold served up 16 points for the Explorers, while Samantha Booth and Brooke Rister came up with eight points each.

Marquette is now 13-18, while the Purple Panthers go to 11-9.

OKAWVILLE 25-25, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 17-16: Okawville never was headed in taking a straight-set win over McGivney at the Okawville gym.

Both Mia Lieberman and Sophia Minemine served up six points each for the Griffins, while Grace Nesbit had five points and an ace, Lieberman also had three kills, three blocks, and an assist, Mia Range had two kills and a block, and Nesbit had two kills and four assists

The Rockets are now 7-19, while McGivney slips to 19-9

In another match played on Wednesday, Metro-East Lutheran won a tight match over Piasa Southwestern 25-20, 25-23.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 3, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Bo Gomric, Nash Johannigmeyer, and Michael Roche all scored as Althoff took the three points over West in a Belleville Derby match at George Martz Field.

Tyler Pollock and Jack Sorgea had the assists for the Crusaders, while Zach Winkler recorded the clean sheet with four saves Jacob Mathenia had three saves for the Maroons.

Althoff is now 19-3-0, while West goes to 15-5-0.

In an IHSA playoff game Wednesday afternoon, in the Class 1A Waterloo Gibault Catholic regional play-in game, the host Hawks eliminated Valmeyer 7-0, to advance tot the semifinals, where they will play Trenton Wesclin Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Oerter Park in Columbia.