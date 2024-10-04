THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 19-25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-16-20: McGivney dropped the first set, but rallied back to take two straight sets and the match over Marquette at the Marquette Family Arena.

Izzie Vernarsky had eight points and four aces for the Griffins, while Grace Nesbit served up seven points, Sophia Mineman had six points and three aces, both Mia Lieberman and Dia Villhard had four points and two aces each, Lieberman also had nine kills, two blocks, and two assists, Nesbit had four kills and 12 assists, and Caroline Rakers also had four kills.

McGivney is now 15-7, while the Explorers go to 6-15.

CARLINVILLE 25-25, GREENVILLE 12-10: Carlinville had little trouble seeing off Greenville in a straight-set win at Carlinville's Big House.

Isabella Tiburzi served up 17 points and three aces for the Cavaliers, while Jordyn Loveless had 10 points, Tiburzi also had six kills, a block and nine assists, while Hannah Gibson had six kills, a block, and an assist, Braley Wiser had four kills and four assists, and Maddie Murphy came up with four kills.

Carlinville is now 14-3, while the Comets slip to 5-13.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-25, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 17-13: Althoff took a hard-fought Gateway Metro Conference match at the Maryville gym.

Riley Fairbarin served up nine points and two aces for the Crusaders, while Zoey Massengale had six points and an ace, both Gabby Orlet and Haley Wallin had four points and two aces each, Orlet also had a kill, a block, and 21 assists, Wallin had three kills and two blocks, Molly DIstler had three kills, and Reece Distler had 11 kills, three block, and an assist.

Althoff is now 16-9, while the Lions go to 11-8.

In other matches played on Thursday, Alton won at home over Hazelwood East 2-0, Civic Memorial won at Highland 13-25, 25-19, 25-18, Collinsville won at home over Cahokia 25-9, 25-16, Mascoutah won over visiting Triad 25-18, 25-15, Waterloo won at Jersey 25-16, 25-9, Hillsboro won over Piasa Southwestern 25-21, 25-14, and Columbia defeated East Alton-Wood River 25-5, 25-17.