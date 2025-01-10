THURSDAY, JANUARY 9 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 39, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 31: McGivney held off North Greene in an eight point win at the McGivney gym.

Carson Barone led the Griffins with eight points, while David Carroll, Chase Jansen, and Aiden Willis all had seven points each, Owen Kolesa had six points, Tyler Jacobs scored three points, and Will Rakers scored a single point.

McGivney is now 8-8, while the Spartans go to 9-7.

CALHOUN 60, PAYSON SEYMOUR 42: Calhoun exploded in the fourth quarter, outscoring Payson Seymour 30-6 to take the win on the road.

Lane Eilerman led the Warriors with 22 points, while Connor Longnecker added 16 points, Jack Zipprich had nine points, Jack Graner scored eight points, Drew Wallendorf hit for three points, and both Jake Snyders and Max Toppmeyer had a single point each.

Calhoun is now 8-5, while the Indians fall to 6-8.

In other games played on Thursday, Highland won at home over Waterloo 42-26, Jacksonville Routt Catholic got past Carrollton 46-42, Roxana won at Salem 49-43, and Columbia won at Freeburg 65-36.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SALEM 42, ROXANA 31: In a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division game at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym, Salem raced to a win over Roxana.

Daisy Daugherty led the Shells with 11 points, while both Ava Cherry and Kylee Slayden scored seven points each, Josie Brannon had five points, and Leah Newton scored a single point.

The Wildcats improve to 9-5, while Roxana goes to 7-8.

CARLINVILLE 42, STAUNTON 35: In a key South Central Conference game, Carlinville came away with a road win at Staunton's gym.

Isabella Tiburzi led the way for the Cavaliers once again, coming up with 22 points, while both Ruthie and Kaitlyn Reels had six points each, and Braley Wiser and Hannah Gibson each scored four points apiece.

The Bulldogs were led by Lilly Bandy with 12 points, while Ele Feldmann added 11 points, Jenna Staggs had seven points, Samantha Anderson hit for three points, and Lillyan Troeckler had two points.

Carlinville is now 13-3, while Staunton is now 13-2.

In other girls games that took place Thursday, O'Fallon won over East St. Louis 82-20, Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated Metro-East Lutheran 37-13, Alton won at Chatham Glenwood 73-48, Breese Central defeated East Alton-Wood River at home 74-29, Columbia got past Freeburg 48-41, Edwardsville won at Collinsville 62-32, Belleville East won at Belleville West 83-28, and Carlyle nipped Okawville 46-44.

