WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, ROXANA 1: Nathan Taylor had a hat trick, while Tyler Wilson came up with a brace (two goals), and Reed Wallace, Collin Hoffman, and Tyler Mills also scored as CM took the measure of Roxana at Hauser Field.

Taylor assisted twice for the Eagles, while Justin Banovs, Wilson, Ty Books, and Talon Miller also had assists, and Brendyn Cox recorded the clean sheet.

CM is now 4-9-0, while the Shells go to 4-8-0.

ST. CHARLES, MO., DUCHESNE CATHOLIC 3, GRANITE CITY 2: Tuff Bradley and Armando Hernandez scored for Granite as a Warrior rally fell short at Duchesne, giving the Pioneers the three points.

Duchesne is now 4-3-0, while Granite City goes to 7-6-0.

In another match played on Wednesday, Breese Mater Die Catholic and Freeburg played to a 1-1 draw.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

In the only girls volleyball match played on Wednesday, Bellville East took a Battle of Belleville match over Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-20, 29-27.

BOYS GOLF

Article continues after sponsor message

GATEWAY METRO CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT THE WOODLANDS GOLF CLUB, ALTON

JONES WINS INDIVIDUAL TITLE, EXPLORERS ARE TEAM CHAMPIONS IN GMC TOURNAMENT: Carson Jones shot a two-under-par 70 to defeat Ryan Suhre of Metro-East Lutheran by a stroke for the individual title, while Marquette Catholic won the team title in the Gateway Metro Conference golf tournament, played Wednesday at The Woodlands Gold Club in Alton.

The Explorers shot a team score of 324 to win the title by four shots over Belleville Althoff Catholic, who had a 328. Third place went to Father McGivney Catholic with a 351, the Knights were fourth at 357, Maryville Christian was fifth with a 408 and Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran was sixth with a 464.

Grant Howard of the Crusaders and Charlie James of the Lions tied for third with each shooting a 78.

To go along with Suhre, the Knights had Jacob Kober finish ninth with an 85, Erik Neath shot a 94, and Lucas Lorenz came up with a 107. Bradley Goodwin finished sixth for the Griffins, shot an 80, while Henry Willenborg tied for ninth with Kober, also shooting 85. McGivney also had a 92 from Brayden Kerns, and a 94 from Sam Sink.

GIRLS GOLF

GATEWAY METRO CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT THE WOODLANDS GOLF CLUB, ALTON

HYTEN WINS INDIVIDUAL TITLE, GRIFFINS TAKE GMC GIRLS TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: Father McGivney Catholic's Sarah Hyten won the individual championship with a three-under-par 69 to beat Ally Suhre of Metro-East Lutheran by eight shots, while the Griffins won the team title at the Gateway Metro Conference girls golf tournament Wednesday at The Woodland Golf Club in Alton.

McGivney shot a team score of 330 to win the title, with Marquette Catholic and Belleville Althoff Catholic tying for second, both having a 378. Metro-East Lutheran had other golfers who competed, but not enough for a team score.

Suhre came in second with a 77, while Riley Ramsey of the Griffins was third with an 84, and Riana Thakker came in fourth with an 85 Emily Moody also carded a 92 for McGivney to finish ninth.