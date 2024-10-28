FRIDAY-SATURDAY. OCTOBER 25-26 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINALS

AT BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Nate PItre had a brace (two goals), while Jack Sorgea also scored in Althoff's regional final win over CM at George Martz Field.

Tyler Pollock assisted for the Crusaders, while Tyler Wilson, assisted by Nathan Taylor, had the Eagles' only goal. Zach Winkler had five saves in goal for Althoff.

The Crusaders are now 21-3-0, and advance to the Triad sectional, where they will meet up with Carbondale, who won their own regional over Marion 2-1 in a penalty kick shootout, on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CM ends its season at 11-16-0.

In the Waterloo regional final, the host Bulldogs eliminated Freeburg 5-1, and moves on to the Triad sectional, where they will play the host Knights Wednesday at 5 p.m. Waterloo is now 11-8-2, while the Midgets end their season 10-9-3.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

CLASS 1A

MURPHYSBORO SECTIONAL --- SEMIFINALS

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 4, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 1: Spencer Martin's hat trick, and a strike by Aaron Broadwater helped put McGivney through to the Round of 16 with the win over Mater Dei at Muphysboro's grounds.

Both Tyler Ahring and Mason Holmes assisted twice for the Griffins, while Patrick Gierer had two saves in goal.

McGivney is now 19-4-2, while the Knights end their season at 11-7-6.

COLUMBIA 1, MURPHYSBORO 0: Hayes Van Brusegen, assisted by Jack Fromme, scored in the first half, and the Columbia defense made it stand up as the Eagles advanced to the final against Father McGivney over host Murphysboro.

Brady Hemminghaus and Brayden Keyes had two saves each to share the clean sheet.

Columbia is now 22-2-1, and advances to the Round of 16 sectional final match against the Griffins Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Red Devils end their season at 8-9-1.

CLASS 2A --- OLNEY RICHLAND COUNTY REGIONAL FINAL AT HIGHLAND

TRIAD 1, MASCOUTAH 0: Lance Stauffer's first half goal was the only one of the match as Triad advanced to their own sectional with the win over Mascoutah at Highland's grounds.

Cortlan Dellamano made six saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

The Knights are now 14-6-1. and advance to their sectional, where they'll play against Waterloo at 5 p.m. The Indians finished up 16-8-0.

FOOTBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 14, MAPLE PARK KANELAND 10: Steven Brown scored two touchdowns in the second half, on runs of 30 and 58 yards, to bring Althoff back to the win over Kaneland and complete an undefeated regular season Saturday afternoon at George Martz Field.

The Crusaders trailed 10-0 on a 32-yard field goal and a 33-yard touchdown pass, but Brown, who ran for 160 yards on the day, and forms a lethal backfield combination with Dierre Hill, Jr., came up with the big runs when needed to give Althoff the win. Quarterback Jayden Ellington was 12-of-16 passing for 107 yards, and also ran for 54 yards on the day.

The Crusaders head into the post season 9-0, while the Knights also go into the postseason 5-4.

In another game played Saturday afternoon, Waterloo got past Chester 35-28.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

In a one-day regular season-ending tournament at Quincy Notre Dame Catholic, Breese Mater Dei Catholic took two of three matches, winning over Lincoln 25-21, 25-14, and over Hartsburg-Emden 25-15, 25-10, but lost to the host Raiders 25-20, 16-25. 15-11.

The Knights end the regular season 30-3.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, VALMEYER 14-18: In the regular season finale for both schools, McGivney took a straight-set win over visiting Valmeyer at the McGivney gym.

Sophia Mineman served up 14 points and an ace for the Griffins, while Izzie Vernarsky had six points and an assist, also having seven kills and a block. Mia Lieberman had four kills and four blocks, Caroline Rakers had four kills, Maci Briesacher had 12 assists, and Grace Nesbit had six assists.

McGivney ends the regular season 22-10, while the Pirates are now 4-22.

