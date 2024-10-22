MONDAY, OCTOBER 21 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 25-17-25, GREENVILLE 18-25-18: EAWR went on the road to take a three-set win at Greenville.

Jordan Daley had six kills, 10 digs and an ace for the Oilers, while Ellie Bee chum also had six kills, Violet Stover came up with five kills, four aces, and two blocks, Jayde Kassler had 15 digs and five aces, and Mikayla Miller had 22 assists, a kill and six digs.

EAWR is now 14-19. while the Comets are now 7-22.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-25, OKAWVILLE 21-18: Althoff took a close straight-set win over Okawville at the Althoff gym.

Katelyn Karban served up nine points for the Crusaders, while Riley Fairbairn had eight points, Reece Distler had nine kills, two blocks, and two assists, Gabby Orlet had five kills, a block, and 17 assists, and Haley Wallin had four kills and three blocks.

Althoff is now 21-11, while the Rockets are now 9-23.

In other matches played on Monday, Collinsville won at Litchfield 25-14, 22-25, 25-21, Mt. Olive won over Bunker Hill 25-15, 25-22, and Columbia won at Waterloo 25-15, 25-16.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

METRO TOURNAMENT

In a play-in game of the Metro Field Hockey tournament, the St Louis area championship tournament, Edwardsville defeated Parkway Central of Chesterfield, Mo., 3-2. The Tigers are now 9-10, while the Colts end their season at 2-11-1.

