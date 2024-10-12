HARDIN CALHOUN 32, PLEASANT HILL 0: Jake Snyders threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Calhoun bounced back from last week's upset by Carrollton to shut out Pleasant Hill and officially qualify for the IHSA playoffs.

Snyders threw 14 yards to Lane Eilerman, and 31 yards to Jack Webster for scores and ran in from 28 yards late for another touchdown. Connor Longnecker ran in from one and four yards away for the other two Warrior touchdowns.

Calhoun is now 6-1, while the Wolves go to 2-4.

MASCOUTAH 42, JERSEY 35: Baril Jonnson scored from one yard out with 13 seconds left in regulation to give Mascoutah a wild victory over Jersey at Alumni Field.

Jonsson's touchdown capped off a 35-point fourth quarter that saw three touchdowns for the Indians, for two to the Panthers.

Sean Murphy had three touchdowns for the Indians, from 12, nine and 13 yards, while Camren Reed caught a 44-yard pass from Jonsson, and Jeremyah Wallace took an interception back 35 yards for another score.

Jaxon Brunaugh threw for two scores, 12 yards to Gage Walker, and 39 yards to John Paul Vogel, and ran in from two yards to tie the game 35-35 with 2:24 left. Jude Jones took a punt back 40 yards for the other Jersey touchdown.

Mascoutah is now 3-4, while the Panthers go to 2-5.

In other games played on Friday, Staunton nipped Litchfield 14-13, Freeburg won at home over East Alton-Wood River 40-16, O'Fallon won its first game of the year, nipping Belleville West 18-15, Cahokia won at Centralia 28-17, Highland held off Triad 14-7, Perryville, Mo., won at Marquette Catholic 49-14, Virden North Mac got past Piasa Southwestern 35-33, Mt Vernon won at Granite City 42-18. Mt. Sterling Brown County defeated Jacksonville Routt Catholic 60-39, Collinsville bounced back to take a 48-38 homecoming win over Marion, East St. Louis won over Alton 57-0, Greenville won over Carlinville 28-0, in this week's eight-man game, Metro-East Lutheran won over Palestine 33-8., and Belleville Althoff Catholic won at Breese Mater Dei Catholic 46-6.