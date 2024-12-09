SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS WRESTLING

GRANITE CITY INVITATIONAL

EDWARDSVILLE WINS FOUR INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS, SUCCESSFULLY DEFENDS TITLE AT GRANITE CITY INVITATIONAL: Edwardsville's girls wrestling team had four individual champions in successfully defending their championship at the Granite City Girls Invitational tournament, held Saturday at Granite City Memorial Gym.

The Tigers won with 230.5 points, with Bartlett finishing second with 172 points and Collinsville came in third with 126 points. The host Warriors were sixth with 84 points, Belleville West was eighth with 78 points, and Civic Memorial was 10th with 69 points.

Triad finished in 12th with 53 points, O'Fallon was 13th with 50 points, Highland came in 14th at 48.5 points, Waterloo was 19th with 37 points, Jersey was 21st with 34 points, Mascoutah was 22nd with 31 points, East St. Louis came in 24th with 24 points, Alton was 26th with 20 points, Belleville East tied for 29th with Peoria Notre Dame Catholic with seven points each, and Carlinville failed to score.

The four wrestlers who won titles for Edwardsville were Emma Rogers at 100 pounds, Allie Chong at 120 pounds, Holly Zugmaier at 135 pounds, and Victoria White at 190 pounds. Finishing in second were Maddy Allen at 105 pounds, Genevieve Dykstra at 110 pounds, Gigi Linhorst at 115, and Olive Linhorst at 130 pounds, Brooklyn Alldredge was third at 120 pounds. Placing fourth at 110 pounds was Holly Buckingham and Jaylnn Parker at 140 pounds, while Lydia Blind at 140 pounds, and Jada Tyus at 235 pounds, finished fifth.

For the Kahoks, Londyn Long at 125 pounds, Taylor Dawson at 140 pounds, and Tashieya Taylor at 155 pounds, won individual titles, with Dawson setting a new school record for fastest pin, taking four seconds to win by fall over Alyssa Hardt of Belleville West in the second round. Emma Ford at 115 pounds, and Addy Bailey at 135 pounds, finished fifth.

Jariyah Powell of East Side finished third at 140 pounds, while Demi Barnes finished second for the Warriors at 170 pounds, Briana Ramirez at 105 pounds, and Audrey Barnes at 135 pounds both finished third, and Lelynn Kelly was fourth at 120 pounds.

CM"s Audrey Whipple was second at 140 pounds, while Kendall Moss-Smith was third at 115 pounds. August Rottmann won the 170-pound class for Highland, while Nina Landmann was fourth at 190 pounds, and Cheyanne Sullivan was sixth at 235 pounds. Rory Speidel placed third at 155 pounds for Jersey, while Josselyn Allen was fifth at 105 pounds, Scarlett Gentile at 135 pounds, and Kira Thompson at 155 pounds both finished second for O'Fallon.

Claire Crouch at 100 pounds was third for Triad, while Kaitlin Wood at 170 pounds was fourth. The Maroons saw Jaia Singleton at 115 pounds, and Andre'a Kirkpatrick at 170 pounds both finishing fifth.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 71, BREESE CENTRAL 51: At a shootout in Mt. Vernon, Althoff saw three men score in double figures as the Crusaders went on to defeat Central.

Bryden Gryzmala led Althoff with 19 points, with Dierre Hill, Jr. scoring 18 points, Zach WInkeler had 13 points, Luke Smith came up with seven points, Jeremiah Conway scored five points, Patton Lieb had four points, Loyal Flanders scored three points, and Kyle Johnson hit for two points.

The Crusaders are now 5-2, while the Cougars slip to 4-2.

In other games played on Saturday, in a shootout at Springfield, Jacksonville won over Triad 63-48, in Mt Vernon, Trenton Wesclin got past Gateway Legacy Christian of Florissant, Mo. 44-39, Maryville Christian won at East Alton-Wood River 56-46, also in Mt. Vernon, Peoria Central nipped East St. Louis 47-46, in the Campbell Hill Trico Pioneer Invitational tournament, Waterloo Gibault Catholic lost to Steeleville 67-58, Alton continued its hot start with a 61-57 win over Mt. Vernon, and Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated Marquette Catholic 47-28.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

In girls games that were held on Saturday, Columbia saw off Mascoutah 53-19, Marion won over Waterloo 59-32, in a shootout at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, Civic Memorial got past John Burroughs of Ladue, Mo., 46-38, Red Bud got past Granite City 30-25, in the SWIC Shootout, O'Fallon got past Chatham Glenwood 48-35, Trenton Wesclin won over Carmi White County 43-38, and Maryville Christian won at East Alton-Wood River 44-37.

In another game played at SWIC, Principia of mid-St. Louis County stayed undefeated at 5-0, winning over Breese Mater Dei Catholic 48-41, East St. Louis lost at Springfield Southeast 58-28, and in the final game of the SWIC Shootout, Alton took a 68-27 win over Pattonville of Maryland Heights, Mo, in northwest St. Louis County.

JERSEY WEEKEND RESULTS

Jersey Community High School's girls wrestling squad traveled to the Granite City Meet. Rory Speidel took home 3rd place, along with Josselyn Allen who placed 5th overall. Boys Wrestling traveled to CM. Maddox Williams placed 5th, Jeremiah Farias 6th, and Nick Woelfel 7th.

JCHS freshman boys traveled to Edwardsville and won 42-39. The sophomores lost 49-39.

JCHS varsity girls basketball hosted Cahokia and won 62-13

The JCHS bowling team participated in the Abe Lincoln Tournament. The boys finished 6th out of 18 teams and the ladies finished 10th out of 18 teams.

Top performers were Isaac Wargo 1289 series for six games with a 215 average. Isaac finished 6th placed individually overall. Hayden Longley finished with a 1234 series for six games with a 200 average. The high game was Jacob Hetzel 265.

