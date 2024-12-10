MONDAY, DECEMBER 9 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

CALHOUN 75, BROOKLYN LOVEJOY 18: In an opening game of the White Hall North Greene Spartan Classic, Calhoun had little trouble in taking a win over Lovejoy.

Land Eilerman led the Warriors with 16 points, while Jack Graner came up with 11 points, Jack Webster and Jack Zipprich each had eight points, Connor Longnecker and Drew Wallendorf scored six points apiece, Charlie Matthews had four points, and Max Toppmeyer, Jake Brannan, Blake Nolte, Earl Elmore, Gage Kiel, Will Lorton, and Easton Wallendorf all scored two points each.

Calhoun is now 2-0, while the Wildcats open their season 0-1.

MASCOUTAH 77, CAHOKIA 63: Two players broke 20 points each for Mascoutah in their win at Cahokia's gym.

Steven Hollins led the Indians with 26 points, while Jayden McCoo had 25 points, Corey Harris chipped in with 11 points, both Jerrell Crumble and Matthew Smith had six points each, and Caden Fearn scored three points.

C'Narri Griffin led the Comanches with 24 points, while Taven Miller had 19 points Armon Smith hit for 13 points, Cornelius Griffin scored five points, and Undray Webb had two points.

Mascoutah is now 3-2, while Cahokia goes to 1-5.

In the first game played in the Spartan Classic on Monday, the host Spartans defeated Carrollton 46-45.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 49, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 19: In a Gateway Metro Conference match-up, McGivney took the measure of Maryville.

Layla Tobin led the Griffins with 16 points, while Zoie Oller added nine points, both Julia Behrmann and Alexa Jones had eight points each, and Carly McElroy, Myleigh Rodgers, Sofia Rosetto, and Izzie Venansky all had two points each.

McGivney is now 3-3, while the Lions slip to 3-4.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 63, EAST ST. LOUIS 28: CM jumped out to a 25-8 first quarter lead, and a halftime advantage of 42-10 in going on to the win over visiting East St. Louis.

Both Marlee Durbin and Allie Truetzschler led the Eagles with 14 points each, while Avery Huddleston and Maddy Ogden scored nine points apiece, Audrey Frankford and Gracie Miller each scored four points, Meredith Brueckner had three points, and Payton Davis, Addison Jeffrey, and Keely Windsor all had two points each.

Asia Stringer led the Flyers with 16 points, with Brooke Stevenson adding on five points, Aniyah James had four points, Samantha Gooch had two points, and Dearria Spears scored a single point.

CM stays unbeaten at 9-0, while East Side is now 2-4.

In other games played on Monday, Marissa-Coulterville won at Metro-East Lutheran 47-15, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep Catholic got past Belleville East 54-47, Belleville Althoff Catholic held off Marquette Catholic 42-37, and Belleville West nipped Waterloo Gibault Catholic 44-41.

