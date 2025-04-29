MONDAY, APRIL 28 PLAY IT AGAIN BOYS SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 8, ROCHESTER 0: Edwardsville scored six runs in the opening inning en route to the win over Rochester at Tom Pile Field.

Joe Chiarodo had three hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, while both Nick Chiarodo and Hunter Baugh had two hits and a RBI each. Tyler Powell struck out seven while on the mound.

Edwardsville is now 12-6, while the Rockets are now 15-6.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 8, VALMEYER 3: Gibault had two-run innings in the second, fourth, and sixth in going on to a win over visiting Valmeyer.

Landon Roy had two hits and a RBI for the Pirates, with Luke Blackwell having two hits, and Logan Blanchard, Ethan Roy, and Chase Snyder also having a hit. Gavin Rau struck out two on the mound, while Ripken Voelker fanned one.

The Hawks are now 6-13, while Valmeyer goes to 6-15.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 10, GRANITE CITY 0: Mater Dei scored three runs in the second, and five more in the fifth en route to the win over visiting Granite City.

Nathan Hopper, Ryan Hayes, and Zaiden Kelley had the hits for the Warriors, while Connor Schaefer struck out eight on the mound, with Evan Brewer fanning two.

The Knights are now 4-12, while Granite falls to 5-12.

BELLEVILLE WEST 6, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 4: West scored three runs in the second to erase a 2-0 deficit, then scored single runs in the third, sixth, and seventh to take the win over the Crusaders at Whitey Herzog Field.

Caiden Capel had two hits and a RBI for the Maroons, while Casey Fultz had a hit and two RBis, and both A.J. Fultz and Bryce Schaltenbrand had a hit and RBI each. Ethan Hofmeister had six strikeouts on the mound.

Bo Gomric had three hits for the Crusaders, while both Zach Winkeler and Cooper Zimmer had a hit and RBI each. Josh McPherson had the lone strikeout on the mound.

West is now 12-7, while Althoff goes to 10-11.

MASCOUTAH 11, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Mascoutah scored single runs in the third and fourth, then hit CM for nine runs in the fifth to take the win.

Jacob Flowers had a hit and the Eagles' only RBI, while both Jack Piening and Tyler Mills had the other hits. Brayden Prott struck out three on the mound, with Justin Banovz fanning one.

The Indians are now 12-5, while CM goes to 10-10.

HIGHLAND 4, WATERLOO 3: Highland scored twice in the fourth and fifth innings, allowing them to take the win over Waterloo at Glik Park.

Brandon Decker had two hits for Highland, while Blake Gelly and Blaise Hawkins had a hit and RBI each. Chase Knebel pitched a complete game on the mound, striking out eight.

Highland is now 11-8, while Waterloo goes to 11-7.

TRIAD 5, JERSEY 0: Triad scored twice in the second inning, and single runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh to gain the win at Jersey.

Braxton Yates had three hits and a RBI for the Knights, with Kannon Seipp had two hits, and Hayden Bernreuter had a hit and two RBIs. Bernreuter also struck out 11 on the mound, while Sawyer Brunson fanned one.

John Paul Vogel had two hits for the Panthers, while Jace Marshall had the only other hit. Gage Carey had the only strikeout while on the mound.

Triad is now 18-3, while Jersey goes to 9-10.

O'FALLON 11, FREEBURG 1: O'Fallon scored three runs in the first, two in the second, five in the third, and one in the seventh to defeat Freeburg on the road.

Connor Blue had three hits and five RBIs for the Panthers, with Brayden Robertson added three hits and two RBIs, and Dame Hrasky added two hits. Will Vanderheyden struck out three on the mound, while Alex Ross fanned two.

O'Fallon is now 15-4, while the Midgets fall to 9-8/

SALEM 3, ROXANA 0: Salem scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the sixth to break up a pitcher's duel and defeat Roxana.

Dalton Carriker had the only hit of the game for the Shells, while Brad Herrin struck out eight in a complete game on the mound.

The Wildcats are now 9-11, while Roxana is now 15-6-1.

LITCHFIELD 6, CARLINVILLE 5: Litchfield had single runs in the first and sixth, along with four in the third, and the run in the sixth made the difference in a home win over Carlinville.

Noah Convery had two hits and a RBI for the Cavaliers, while both Blake Killam and Aiden Wagner had a hit and two RBIs each, Ian Ronald struck out eight on the mound, while Noah Byots fanned one.



The Purple Panthers are now 16-7, while Carlinville goes to 3-11.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 4, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2: Metro-East scored twice in the third, and once in the fifth and seventh to take a win over Marquette at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

Sammy Huber had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Jacob Kober had two hits and a RBI, and both Thijson Heard and Drake Luebbert had two hits each. Heard also struck out five on the mound, while Matthew Barber fanned one.

Eli Rodgers had a hit and the only RBI for the Explorers, while Toby Eberlin, Jack Rea, Matt Cain, Will Fahnestock, Jack Pruitt, and Joe Stephan also had hits. Stephan also struck out three on the mound.

Metro-East is now 11-7, while Marquette goes to 12-9.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 5, MT. STERLING BROWN COUNTY 3: Greenfield scored twice in the fourth and three in the sixth to take the win at Brown County.

Both Wyatt Stuart and Garrett Costello had two hits and a RBI for the Tigers, while Talon Albrecht had a hit and RBI. Brock Bowman had five strikeouts on the mound, while Stuart fanned four.

Greenfield is now 10-9, while the Hornets go to 17-6.

In another game played on Monday, Auburn won over Carrollton 9-3, Columbia defeated Breese Central 16-6.

On games played on Saturday, Father McGivney Catholic won at Belleville East 12-1, PIasa Southwestern and New Berlin split a doubleheader, the Piasa Birds winning the first game 6-5, and the Pretzels taking the nightcap 7-5, Trenton Wesclin won over Valmeyer 16-4, Triad split a pair of games at Paducah McCracken County, defeating Barden, Ky., Carlisle County 2-1, then lost to Louisville Trinity Catholic 4-2, Teutopolis won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 8-6, then Freeburg defeated the Hawks 6-3, with the Wooden Shoes then defeating the Midgets 13-0, Metro-East Lutheran won over Hardin Calhoun 6-0, and Mascoutah won over Salem 8-2.

VOLLEYBALL

In a single match played on Monday, O'Fallon defeated Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-17, 21-25, 27-25. On Saturday, at the Chicago Brother Rice Smack Attack tournament, Edwardsville defeated Louisville Trinity Catholic 25-22, 25-23, lost to Skokie Niles North 25-23, 25-20, and bounced back to win over Oswego East 28-26, 25-17.

FRIDAY, APRIL 25 PLAY IT AGAIN BOYS SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

PITTSFIELD 10, JERSEY 0: Pittsfield combined a pair of two-run innings, in the first and fourth, with a six-run second to take the win over visiting Jersey.

Jace Marshall had two hits for the Panthers, while Gage Carey had the only other hit. Bryce Hutchens struck out three while on the mound.

The Saukees are now 14-5, while Jersey goes to 9-9.

HIGHLAND 7, ALTON 5: Highland trailed 5-4 going into the seventh, but scored three runs in the top of the inning to take the win over Alton.

Garrin Stone led the way for the Bulldogs with four hits, while Blake Gelly had two hits and two RBIs, and Tyler Mehrtens had a hit and two RBIs. Both Nolan Houchins and Mehrtens struck out two each on the mound.

Jack Puent had two hits for the Redbirds, while both Ayden Calvert and Nolan Parker had a hit and RBI each. Alex Pilger struck out two while on the mound.

Highland is now 9-6, while Alton falls to 13-7.

WATERLOO 12, COLLINSVILLE 8: In a game played at Roy E. Lee Field at the Simmons Baseball Complex at SIU-Edwardsville, Waterloo came back from an early 7-1 deficit by scoring four runs in the fourth, five in the fifth, and two in the sixth to take the win over Collinsville.

Carson Parrill had three hits and two RBIs for the Kahoks, with Adam Bovinett having two hits and a RBI, both Braden Henson and Devin Walker had a hit and RBI, and Lucas Owen also drove in a run. Henson also struck out two on the mound, with Bovinett fanning one.

The Bulldogs are now 11-6, while Collinsville goes to 6-13.

PADUCAH, KY. MCCRACKEN COUNTY 5, TRIAD 1: Starting off a weekend trip to Kentucky, McCracken County scored three in the fifth and two in the sixth to hold off Triad.

Hayden Bugger had three hits and a RBI, while Hayden Bernreuter, Sawyer Brunson, and Keegan Seipp all had hits. Drew Winslow struck out four on the mound, while Brody Hasquin fanned one.

Triad is now 16-1, while the Mustangs are now 13-6.

RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 1, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 0: Lincolnwood scored the only run of the game in the top of the sixth to win at Greenfield's park.

Hayden Roberts and Wyatt Stuart had the only hits for the Tigers, while Talon Albrecht struck out seven on the mound, and Garrett Costello fanned one.

The Lancers are now 11-5, while Greenfield goes to 9-9.

In another game played on Friday, Edwardsville defeated Columbia 4-1.

VOLLEYBALL

In the only two matches played on Friday, Maryville Christian won over O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 25-18, 25-21, and at the Chicago Brother Rice Catholic Smack Attack tournament, Glen Ellyn Glenbard West won over Edwardsville 25-17, 25-22.

