TUESDAY, JANUARY 14 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 72, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 49: Althoff went out to a 45-21 halftime lead, and didn’t look back in taking a Gateway Metro Conference win over Metro-East at Hooks Gym.

Zack Winkeler led the Crusaders with 19 points, while Dierre Hill, Jr. added 14 points, Bryden Gryzmala had 12 points, Jeremiah Conway had six points, Steven Brown and Luke Smith each had five points, Kyle Johnson and Patton Lieb both scored four points, and Loyal Flanders scored three points.

Thijson Heard was the leader for the Knights with 20 points, while Junior Brown had 14 points, Ian Skelton added seven points, both Sam Huber and Ryan Suhre had three points each, and Brady Bishop scored two points.

Althoff is now 14-4, while Metro-East goes to 9-5.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 45, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 35; In another GMC game at the McGivney gym, the Griffins took a big win over neighbors Maryville Christian.

Chase Jansen led McGivney with 15 points, while Owen Kolesa added 11 points, Aiden Willis had seven points, Carson Barone scored six points, Tyler Jacobs had four points, and David Carroll scored two points.

The Griffins are now 10-8, while the Lions go to 6-7.

CAHOKIA 54, WATERLOO 41; Cahokia used a strong third quarter to take the win at Waterloo’s gym.

Cameron Edwards led the Comanches with 16 points, with Armon Smith adding 14 points, both C’Narri and Cornelius Griffin had seven points each, Taven Miller and Corrion Raiford hit for four points apiece, and Tyrique Haynes had two points.

Cahokia is now 7-10, while the Bulldogs go to 24-4.

JERSEY 50, PIASA SOUTHWESTEN 39; Jersey went out to an 18-10 first-quarter lead, and held it throughout in taking the win over Southwestern at Havens Gym.

Ian Branley led the Piasa Birds with 15 points, while Cason Robinson added eight points, Ryan Lowis came up with seven points, John Kunz scored five points, and Connor Wood had four points.

The Panthers are now 6-13, while Southwestern slips to 9-9.

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 36, CARLINVILLE 32: North Greene held off visiting Carlinville to take the win.

Harney led the Spartans with 12 points, while Dossett added 10 points, both Garrett Hazelwonder and Farris had five points each, and Brody Berry and Logan Tepen scored two points apiece.

Dom Alepa led the Cavaliers with 11 points, while Tate Duckles added seven points, Sawyer Smith had six points, Colin Pope scored four points, and both Auggie Rowe and Triston Thompson had two points each.

North Greene is now 10-8, while Carlinville slips to 5-9.

In other games, Edwardsville nipped Belleville West 44-42, Freeburg went on the road to defeat Red Bud 57-44, Collinsville outlasted Alton 56-51 in overtime, Civic Memorial got past Staunton 48-37, and Highland won over Granite City 60-41.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 39, DUPO 19: Granite City outscored visiting Dupo 33-10 in the final three quarters to take the win at Granite Memorial Gym.

Taliyah Sykes led the Warriors with 15 points, while Kailee Bastean added eight points, Jailynn Rae Woods and Tyhlee Simms both had four points each, Sophia McCullough and Megan Sykes scored three points apiece, and Makayla Tanksley hit for two points.

Granite is now 8-10, while the Tigers go to 3-9.

TRIAD 66, MT. VERNON 61: Triad exploded in the fourth quarter, outscoring Mt. Vernon 27-13, and as a result, took a big win at home at Rich Mason Gym.

Makenna Witham stepped up for the Knights with 24 points, while Savannah Hildebrand added 15 points, Erica Boyce came up with 13 points, Delaney Hess added nine points, Emerson Guidry scored three points, Addi Jones had two points, and Addy Gentelmann scored a single point.

Triad is now 16-3, while the Rams fall to 14-3.

HARDIN CALHOUN 47, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 23: In a quarterfinal game of the White Hall North Greene Lady Spartan Classic, Calhoun had few problems in seeing off Northwestern.

Kate Zipprixh led the Warriors with 12 points, while Audre Gilman had 11 points, Sadie Kiel scored 10 points, Stella Gress had seven points, Anna Oswald scored five points, and Mya Sievers hit for two points.

Calhoun goes to 14-4, with the Tigers falling to 6-10,

In other games played on Tuesday, Carrollton got pas Marquette Catholic 56-53, Edwardsville won over Belleville West 62-21, Belleville East defeated East St. Louis 57-27, and Alton won at Collinsville 68-17. In two other games of the Lady Spartan Classic, Concord Triopia won over Maryville Christian 48-29, and Winchester West Central won over Metro-East Lutheran 54-21.

