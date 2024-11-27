TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 69, SPRINGFIELD 67: In Group B of the Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament, Althoff nipped Springfield to win their second game of the season.

Luke Smith led the Crusaders with 18 points, while Zach Winkler had 16 points, both Jeremiah Conway and Bryden Gryzmala hit for 15 points apiece, and Kyle Johnson had nine points.

Althoff is now 2-0, while the Senators open their season 0-1.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 86, RAMSEY 30: In Group B of the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving Tournament, McGivney opened its season in grand style with a big win over Ramsey.

David Carroll scored 26 points to lead the Griffins, while Owen Kolesa added 13 points, Aiden Willis scored 11 points, both Hayden Apotheker and Carson Barone had eight points each, Chase Jansen hit for seven points, Will Rakers had five points, Henry Willenborg had four points, and Noah Chieboun and Tyler Jacobs scored two points each.

McGivney starts its season out at 1-0, while the Rams are 0-2.

TRIAD 59, CHARLESTON 44: In a regular-season opener, Triad had three men in double figures to take the win at Charleston.

Ethan Stewart led the Knights with 14 points, while Tyler Thompson came up with 13 points, Nolan Keller had 11 points, Drew Winslow hit for nine points, Brody Hasquin scored eight points, and both Issac Ackerman and Lucas Thompson had two points each.

Triad begins the season at 1-0, while the Trojans open up 0-1.

HERRIN 61, COLLINSVILLE 59 (OT): In a close season opener at Vergil Fletcher Gym, Herrin hit a pair of free throws with 2.3 seconds left in overtime to take the win over Collinsville.

Donovan Coates led the Kahoks with 24 points, while Jace Wilkinson added 15 points, Stanley Carnahan had 10 points, Evan Wilkinson scored six points, Solomon Talbott had three points, and Chase Reynolds scored a single point.

The Tigers start the season at 1-0, while Collinsville opens up 0-1.

CARLINVILLE 51, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 42: In another season opener, this one at the Carlinville Big House, Carlinville held off North Greene.

Tate Duckles led the Cavaliers with 16 points, while Dom Alepra and Sawyer Smith each had 12 points apiece, Colin Pope scored eight points, and Tristan Thompson had three points.

Luke Farris led the Spartans with 17 points, while Garrett Hazelwonder added 13 points, Talon Harney hit for five points, Brody Berry scored three points, and both Ethan Clark and Logan Tepen scored two points each.

Carlinville opens up 1-0, while North Greene begins the season 0-1.

In other games played on Tuesday, In Group A of the Effingham St. Anthony Catholic Turkey Tournament, Edwardsville defeated Effingham 60-34, in Group A of the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving Tournament, Maryville Christian got past Mt. Olive 41-28, in the Trenton Wesclin Tip-Off Tournament, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 71-46, while Columbia won over Nashville 49-39, and in the Washington Thanksgiving Tournament, Cumberland defeated Piasa Southwestern 68-48.

Also at Lincoln, Mt. Zion defeated Cahokia 64-55, and at St. Anthony, in Group B, Breese Central won over Mattoon 63-51.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MT VERNON 70, COLLINSVILLE 69: In a game of the Nashville Thanksgiving Tournament, Mt Vernon held off a late rally to give Collinsville its first loss of the season.

Talesha Gilmore again led the Kahoks, this time with 20 points, while both Karley Call and Diamond Walker had 10 points each.

The Rams are now 3-0, while Collinsville goes to 4-1.

TRIAD 46, EAST ST. LOUIS 22: Makenna WItham led the way for Triad with 18 points in the Knights' win over East St. Louis at Rich Mason Gym.

To go along with WItham's showing, Savannah Hildebrand scored eight points, Erica Boyce had seven points, Presley Thompson scored five points, Emerson Guidry had four points, and both Lilly Coon and Delaney Hess had two points each.

Triad goes to 3-1, while the Flyers are 1-2.

ROXANA 40, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 34: In Maryville's home opener, Roxana held off a fourth-quarter Lions' rally to take the win.

Ava Cherry and Daisy Daugherty led the way for the Shells with 11 points each, while Josie Brannon and Tatum Shaw added eight points each, and Kylee Slayden had two points.

Roxana is now 3-1, while Maryville goes to 1-3.

In other games played on Tuesday, also at Nashville, Okawville won over Mascoutah 40-19, Carlinville won at Greenfield Northwestern 59-29, Columbia defeated Jersey 56-46, Waterloo won at Belleville West 32-28, and in another game at Nashville, Freeburg won over Trenton Wesclin 56-26.

