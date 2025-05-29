WEDNESDAY, MAY 28 PLAY IT AGAIN GIRLS SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A --- SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

CARROLLTON 10, OKAWVILLE 0: Carrollton scored twice in the first, then eight times in the third, to eliminate Okawville in the Hardin Calhoun sectional and advance to the final.

Both Daci Walls and Vanna Holmes had two hits and two RBI for the Hawks, while Hannah Uhles had two hits, Megan Camden had a hit and four RBIs, Hayden McMurtrie had a hit and RBI, Lauren Flowers came up with a hit, and Brooklynn Eilerman drove in a run. Uhles went all the way inside the circle, striking out two.

Carrollton is now 34-1 and face the host Warriors in Friday's sectional final at 4:30 p.m. The Rockets conclude the season 14-11.

CLASS 2A --- SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

In the Murphysboro sectional, Carterville defeated Red Bud 3-1, and moved on to the final on Saturday against Anna-Jonesboro. starting at 12 noon. The Lions are now 26-4, while the Musketeers finish up at 25-8.

CLASS 4A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

BELLEVILLE WEST 15, GRANITE CITY 0: Belleville West scored once in the first, six times in both the second and third, and twice in the fourth to take the win over Granite City in the second semifinal of their own regional.

Kara Kramer had three hits and four RBIs for the Maroons, while Taylor McCaster had three hits and an RBI, Daijah Jackson had three hits, both Charli Coppernoll and Caleigh Dashner had two hits and two RBIs each, Addison Geluck had two hits, Kaylee Asher had a hit, and Ella Weaver drove in a run. Kramer threw a complete game in the circle, striking out two.

Chloe Randolph, Alexis Ruiz, Emilee Connolly, and Morgan Buckingham had hits for the Warriors, while both Emilee Saggio and Rachel Willaredt struck out one each in the circle.

West is now 16-15, and advances to Saturday's final against Belleville East at 11 a.m. Granite ends its season 9-18.

In a girls lacrosse state playoff game, in the semifinals of the Washington sectional, O'Fallon eliminated Orland Park Carl Sandburg 13-12.

