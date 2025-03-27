WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

ALTON 10, JERSEY 3: A pair of three-run innings, in the sixth and seventh, helped give Alton the win at Jersey.

Bryce Hutchens, Hayden LaPlant, Brady Maxeiner, and John Paul Vogel all had the hits for the Panthers, while Jordan Bolds struck out three on the mound, and Gage Carey fanned one.

The Redbirds improve to 4-1, while the Panthers go to 3-2.

MASCOUTAH 6, BELLEVILLE EAST 2: Mascoutah scored the first four runs of the game in the opening two innings, and went on to take a win at East's park.

Adam Smith had two hits and an RBI for the Lancers, while Caden Cagas had two hits, Brody Lindemann came up with a hit and an RBI, and Kale Briscoe, Nasir Fares, and Owen Hodapp also had hits. Luke Monroe struck out two while on the mound, with Reid Newmayer fanning one.

The Indians are now 3-1, while East goes to 2-1.

VALMEYER 12, OKAWVILLE 2: Valmeyer broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the third, seven in the fourth, and one in the fifth to take the win over visiting Okawville.

Luke Blackwell led the way for the Pirates with four hits and two RBIs, Gavin Rau and Chase Snyder both had two hits and two RBIs, Ripken Voelker had a hit and an RBI, Landon Roy came up with a hit, and Evan Hill drove in a run. Rau also struck out six while on the mound, with Tallen Jakimauskas fanning three.

Valmeyer is now 4-3, while the Rockets slip to 1-3.

BELLEVILLE WEST 14, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 1: West scored five runs in the first, four in the second, and two in the third en route to their win at Mater Dei.

Bryce Schaltenbrand led the Maroons with three hits and two RBIs, while both John Hilpert and Michael Robertson had three hits and a RBI each, Ethan Hofmeister had two hits and a RBI, Brayden Skaer had a hit and two RBIs, Braden Fournie and Treyton Bowen had a hit and RBI each, and Will Fessel had a hit. Hofmeister also struck out six while on the mound.

West is now 2-2, while the Knights slip to 1-1.

BREESE CENTRAL 15, COLLINSVILLE 8: Collinsville scored four runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth, but couldn't overcome an 11-run first inning by Central in taking a road loss.

Carter Harrington had a hit and two RBIs for the Kahoks, while Carson Parill, Luke Robinson, and Ben Tillman all had a hit and an RBI each, both Grant Darden and Matt Reynolds had a hit, and Adam Bovinett drove in a run. Tyler Huntebrinker struck out two on the mound, while both Rainn Hoelting and Cal Swartz fanned one each.

Both the Cougars and Collinsville are now 2-2 for the season.

O'FALLON 10, HIGHLAND 4: O'Fallon scored three times in the fifth, then added five more in the sixth to take the win over Highland at Blazier Field.

Connor Blue had two hits and four RBIs for the Panthers, while Sam McCollom had two hits, Brayden Robertson had a hit and two RBIs, Asher Cantu and Cole Becker each had a hit and RBI, Carson Bauer came up with a hit, and Camden Cox drove in a run. Liam Decker struck out four while on the mound, with Kaleb Weber fanning three.

O'Fallon is now 4-1, while the Bulldogs slip to 1-1.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 4, CARLINVILLE 3: Greenfield rallied from a 3-0 deficit to score once in the sixth, and three in the seventh to take a walk-off win over Carlinville.

Brock Bowman had two hits and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Tallon Albrecht had two hits, Garret Costello had a hit and RBI, and Griffin Rothe, Wyatt Stuart, and Lucas Jones all had hits. Rothe also struck out three on the mound, and Kayden Roberts struck out two.

The Cavaliers were led by two hits and two RBIs from Noah Convery, while Ian Ronald had two hits, Drew Quarton had a hit, and Aiden Wagner had a RBI. Mason Wise struck out four while on the mound, while Ronald fanned one.

Greenfield is now 2-3, while Carlinville goes to 0-4.

HARDIN CALHOUN 12, JACKSONVILLE 11: Jacksonville scored four runs in the top of the seventh to go ahead 11-6, but Calhoun answered back with six in the home half to take the walk-off win at home.

Drew Wallendorf led the Warriors with three hits and two RBIs, while Patrick Freidel had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, Jack Zipprich came up with two hits and two RBIs, Blake Nolte had two hits and a RBI, Cooper Klocke had a hit and RBI, and Easton Wallendorf had a hit. Both Jack Goode and Jake Hillen had two strikeouts each on the mound.

Calhoun is now 2-0, while the Crimsons drop to 2-3.

In other games played on Wednesday, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over Cahokia 20-0, Freeburg defeated Trenton Wesclin 2-0, and Edwardsville won at Granite City 14-0.

SOFTBALL

OKAWVILLE 13, VALMEYER 0: Okawville scored three runs in both the first and fifth, along with two runs in the third, one in the fourth, and four in the sixth to take the win at Valmeyer.

Ally Coats had two hits for the Pirates, while Laney Dehn had the only other hit. Madisyn Huddleston had five strikeouts inside the circle.

Both the Rockets and Valmeyer are now 1-2 on the new season.

LITCHFIELD 4, COLLINSVILLE 0: Litchfield scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the win over visiting Collinsville.

Faith Fairchild had two hits for the Kahoks, while Preslie Thomas and Lilly Paarlburg had the other hits on the day. Ali Vieluf went all the way inside the circle, striking out five.

The Purple Panthers are now 5-0, while Collinsville drops to 1-3.

STAUNTON 3, DUPO 2: Dupo tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but Staunton came back with the winning run in the top of the seventh to take a close win on the road.

Izzy Janus had two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs, while Sam Anderson, Ele Feldmann, Lilly Bandy, and Korynn Keehner also had hits. Gianna Bianco struck out three while inside the circle.

Staunton is now 7-0, while the Tigers go to 2-1.

BELLEVILLE EAST 2, HIGHLAND 0: East scored both of its runs in the fifth and sixth to take the close decision over visiting Highland.

Holly Sexton had three hits for the Bulldogs, while Kamryn Leckrone and Hailey Ritz had the other hits. Kaitlyn Wilson went all the way inside the circle, striking out five.

The Lancers are now 3-2, while Highland drops to 0-4.

WATERLOO 7, O'FALLON 0: Waterloo hit O'Fallon with six runs in the first, and one more in the fourth to take a win at O'Fallon's park.

Ella Klino, Hanna Schmidt, and Mackenzie Mueller had all three of the Panthers' hits, while Quinn Cadieux had one strikeout inside the circle.

The Bulldogs are now 4-1, while O'Fallon goes to 2-4.

In other games played on the Wednesday slate, Edwardsville nipped Piasa Southwestern 4-3, Carlyle won at New Athens 5-2, Breese Central shut out Odin 15-0,

GIRLS SOCCER

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 2, MASCOUTAH 0: Elyse Wyatt and Britt Wilhelm, assisted by Marina Green and Clair Nash, scored in the second half to give Althoff the three points at Mascoutah's Alumni Field.

Zoey Massengale had four saves in goal to record the clean sheet for the Crusaders.

Althoff is now 4-1-0, while the Indians go to 2-2-0.

BELLEVILLE EAST 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Izzy Brunaugh had a brace (two goals), while Kathryn Gauch had the other strike to give East the three points over CM at Hauser Field.

Lyla Keck, Caitlyn Lashley, and Livy Mueller assisted on the goals, while Beth Zimmerly had three saves in goal to gain the clean sheet. Sydney Moore had eight saves in the nets for the Eagles.

East is now 3-0-0, while CM goes to 1-4-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Erin and Rachel Kretzer, with an assist to Emerson Isringhausen, scored in both halves to give McGivney the Gateway Metro Conference win at Bouse Road.

Peyton Ellis had the only save in goal, as she and Karpenter Farmer again shared the clean sheet.

McGivney's record stays at 100 percent, with the Griffins now 5-0-0, while the Explorers fall to 1-3-1.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-25, ALTON 2-15: Althoff was in control throughout in taking a two-set sweep over Alton in the Redbirds' opening match of the season.

Sam Roche served up 18 points and four aces for the Crusaders, while Michael Roche had six points and two aces, Rhett Neville had four points, Gavin Sanders served up three points and an ace, both Brody Luechtefeld and Nate Sorgea had two points and an ace each, Nolan Karban served up two points, Sorgea had nine kills and three blocks, Michael Roche came up with three kills and a block, Luechtefeld also had three kills, Jonathan Darnell had two kills and a block, Kyle Johnson came up with a block, Neville had 13 assists, and Karban had four assists.

Althoff is now 2-0, while Alton opens its season 0-1.

In another match played on Wednesday, St. John Vianney Catholic swept Edwardsville 25-15. 25-22, 25-12.

Also, in a boys lacrosse match, Vianney defeated O'Fallon 11-5, while in girls lacrosse, Eureka, Mo., won over the Panthers 12-3.

