WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15 SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ROXANA 52, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 35: Roxana took a win on the road over Gibault, using an 18-4 third quarter to boost themselves to the win.

Tatum Shaw led the Shells with 16 points, while Daisy Daugherty had 13 points, Ava Cherry came up with nine points, both Josie Brannon and Kylee Slayden had six points each, and Leah Newton scored two points.

Roxana is now 9-9, while the Hawks go to 10-8.

CARLYLE 66, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 31: Carlyle got off to an 18-5 first quarter advantage, and led from start to finish in taking a win at the McGivney gym.

Alexa Jones led the Griffins with eight points, while Devin Ellis had seven points, Izzie Vernarsky had six points, Sabrina Ivnik scored five points, Peyton Ellis had three points, and Zoie Oller hit for two points.

The Indians improve to 16-3, while McGivney goes to 11-8.

HARDIN CALHOUN 36, PLEASANT HILL 19: In day three of the White Hall North Greene Lady Spartan Invitational tournament, Calhoun took a semifinal win over Pleasant Hill in a low-scoring affair, advancing to the final.

Kate Zipprich led the Warriors with 13 points, while Sadie Kiel added 10 points, Stella Gresse had eight points, Anna Oswald scored three points, and Anna Eberlin had two points.

Calhoun is now 10-5, while the Wolves go to 5-8.

In other games played on Wednesday, Peoria Manual got past East St. Louis 41-38, Okawville defeated Trenton Wesclin 32-20, and Breese Mater Dei won over Granite City 60-21/ In the other games at North Greene, Franklin South County defeated the host Spartans 52-16, while Maryville Christian won over Bunker Hill 47-25.

BOYS BASKETBALL

In the boys schedule that was played on Wednesday, in the Chester Invitational Tournament, Valmeyer won over Saxony Lutheran of Jackson, Mo. 59-47. The Pirates are now 7-8 on the season, while the Crusaders fall to 3-9. In the other games, Carlyle defeated Steeleville 52-30. The Indians are now 13-2, while the Warriors go to 10-4, while at the Chester Invitational, the host Yellowjackets won over New Athens 50-37. making Chester 7-10 on the season, while New Athens goes to 11-5, and Granite City won at home over SIUE Charter 76-33. The Warriors are now 6-12, while the Cougars go to 2-9.

