WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

COLLINSVILLE 73, ST. LOUIS SUMNER 29: In an opening game of the Chic-Fll-A Belleville East Classic, Collinsville had little trouble in seeing off Sumner of St. Louis City.

Both Donovan Coates, Stanley Carnahan, and Jace Wilkinson all led the Kahoks with 18 points apiece, while Carnauer Mayes and Solomon Talbott hit for six points each, Evan Wilkinson scored four points each, Jordan Taylor had two points, and JuPaul Hudson had a single point.

Collinsville is now 10-10, while the Bulldogs go to 3-5.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 71, BELLEVILLE WEST 61: Also at East, Althoff had four players in double figures in defeating West in a tight game.

Dierre Hill, Jr. led the Crusaders with 23 points, with Bryden Gryzmala adding on 20 points, Zach Winkeler came up with 16 points, Luke Smith had 10 points, and Patton Leib scored two points.

Althoff is now 16-4, while the Maroons slip to 8-10.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 46, CARLINVILLE 28: In a semifinal of the Macoupin County Tournament at Carlinville’s Big House, 35-15 in the middle two quarters to win and advance to the final.

Ian Brantley led the Piasa Birds with 17 points, while Connor Wood and Ryan Lowis both scored nine points each, Cason Robinson had seven points, and Ike Austin hit for four points.

Dom Alepra led the Cavaliers with six points, while Sawyer Smith and Colin Pope both had five points, Tate Duckles scored four points, Carter Zilm and Joel White had three points each, and Triston Thompson scored two points.

Southwestern is now, 12-9, while Carlinville goes to 8-10.

In other games played on Wednesday, at the Macoupin County Tournament, Gillespie won over Mt. Olive 74-69, while Staunton took a 51-35 win over Bunker Hill, at the Okawville tournament, the host Rockets won over Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 57-44, while Madison won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 52-44, at the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic, Jacksonville nipped Cahokia 57-55 in overtime, while the host Panthers won over Granite City 43-32, in another game at the Chick-Fil-A Belleville East Classic, the host Lancers won over McCluer High of Ferguson, Mo. 82-27, and at the Nashville Tournament, Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated Metro-East Lutheran 47-30. In a regular season game, East Alton-Wood River got past Lebanon 72-68.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 53, TRIAD 32: In the 38th Highland Tournament, East went to an early lead, and didn’t look back in taking a win over Triad.

Makenna Withham led the Knights once again, scoring 11 points, while Savannah Hildebrand had nine points, Erica Boyce scored five points, Delaney Hess had three points, and both Addy Genetemann and Addi Jones had two points each.

The Lancers are now 14-8, while Triad goes to 18-5.

In the Highland Tournament, Chatham Glenwood won over Carlyle 60-52, while O’Fallon downed Breese Central 57-46, while over in the Vandalia Tournament, Hillsboro won over Trenton Wesclin 39-29. In regular season games, Belleville West defeated St. Louis Miller Career Academy 48-25, while Columbia trimmed Roxana 51-31.

