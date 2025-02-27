WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS - REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

HARDIN CALHOUN 59, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 30: In the first semifinal at Raymond Lincolnwood, Calhoun took a big win over McGivney to advance to Friday's final.

David Carroll led the Griffins with 14 points, while Chase Jansen came up with 11 points, and Tyler Jacobs scored five points.

The Warriors are now 22-9 and advance to the final on Friday. The Griffins end their season at 15-18.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 57, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 54: In the second semifinal, Metro-East pulled out a nip-and-tuck affair with the hosts to advance to the final against Calhoun.

Junior Brown led the Knights with 19 points, while Thijson Heard added 10 points, Brady Bishop had nine points, Jacob Kober hit for eight points, Kaleb Turney scored five points, and Nathan Ramsey, Landyn Jefferson, and Lucas Lorenz all had two points each.

Metro-East is now 19-11 and will meet the Warriors in the final Friday night at 7 p.m. The Lancers end their season at 14-16.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 50, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 46 (OT); In the second semifinal of the Class 2A regional at Staunton, Southwestern outscored Marquette 10-6 in the overtime after regulation ended 40-40 to advance to the final.

Ryan Lowis led the Piasa Birds with 22 points, while Ian Brantley had 14 points, Cason Robinson scored eight points, and both Connor Wood and John Kunz had three points each.

Southwestern goes to 19-13 and meets the host Bulldogs, who defeated Roxana 52-29 in the first semifinal, Friday night, with a 7 p.m. tip. The Explorers end the season at 16-17. Staunton is now 27-4, while the Shells end up at 16-17.

TRIAD 41, CAHOKIA 31: In the Class 3A regional first semifinal at Waterloo, Triad got past Cahokia to advance.

Taven Miller led the Comanches with 11 points, while Corrion Raiford had six points, C'Narri Griffin had five points, Tyrique Haynes scored four points, Zetavyon Grant and Cornelius Griffin had two points each, and Undrey Webb had a single points.

The Knights are now 25-6, and go on to Friday night's final against the host Bulldogs, who won over Mascoutah 64-45. Cahokia ends its season 10-21, while Waterloo is now 23-9, and the Indians conclude the season 17-14.

BELLEVILLE EAST 59, BELLEVILLE WEST 50: In the second semifinal in the Class 4A regional at Belleville West, East advanced with a win over their crosstown rivals and the regional host.

Issac Jones led the Maroons with 15 points, with Nicholas Hankins, Jr. hitting for 14 points, Micah May scoring 12 points, Amauri Fenton had six points, and Deshaun Gage had two points.

The Lancers are now 22-9, and go on to the final against Quincy Friday night at 7 p.m., while West ends their season at 13-17.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 61, CHESTER 35: In the first semifinal of the Class 2A Chester regional, Althoff went out to the early lead, and led from start to finish in eliminating the hosts.

Both Dierre Hill, Jr., and Zach Winkeler led the Crusaders with 15 points each, while Bryden Grizymala, Luke Smith, and Kyle Johnson all had seven points each, Steven Brown scored five points, Patton Lieb hit for three points, and Jeremiah Conway had two points.

Althoff is now 27-5, and moves to the final on Friday night, where they'll play Pinckneyville, a 72-31 winner over Red Bud in the second semifinal, at 7 p.m. The Yellowjackets end the season at 15-15.

In other regional semifinal games played on Wednesday night, in Class 1A, White Hall North Greene defeated Carrollton 45-41, Greenfield Northwestern doubled up on Madison 60-30, Waltonville eliminated Waterloo Gibault Catholic 64-41, Steeleville won over New Athens 65-50. In Class 2A, Breese Central slipped past Nashville 38-36, while Columbia eliminated Trenton Wesclin 62-39. in the Class 3A regional at Highland, the host Bulldogs eliminated Jersey 62-34, while East St. Louis got by Civic Memorial 52-51. Highland and East Side will meet for the regional title Friday night at 7 p.m. In the Class 4A Alton regional, Edwardsville eliminated Granite City 61-37, and at Belleville West, O'Fallon lost to Quincy 54-39.

