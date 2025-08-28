WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

TRIAD 3, COLLINSVILLE 3: Colby Wheat had a brace (two goals), while Brandon Litteken also scored as Triad and Collinsville shared the points in a draw at Kahok Stadium.

Damien Jordan was in goal for the Knights, but did not record a save. Triad is now 1-0-1, while the Kahoks go to 0-1-1.

BELLEVILLE WEST 2, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 0: Adam Bilzing and Ben Nahayo scored the goals as West shut out Routt in the quarterfinals of the Alton Invitational tournament at Public School Stadium.

Reese Barganier had four saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

The Maroons are now 1-1-0, while the Rockets open up at 0-1-0.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 3, SPRINGFIELD 0: Tyler Birdsong, Micah Pitre, and Hayden Tell scored the goals, while Preston Wiedower had two saves in goal as Althoff won over Springfield at George Martz Field.

The Crusaders are now 2-0-0, while the Senators slip to 1-1-0.

In the other quarterfinal match, the host Redbirds won their opening game over Marion 3-2, while in other matches played on Wednesday, Maryville Christian won their opener over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 5-0, and Carterville defeated Trenton Wesclin 7-0.

In a result from Tuesday, Marquette Catholic won their season opener at Glazebrook Park over Staunton 3-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ALTON 24-25-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 26-12-20: Alton dropped a close first set, but came back to take the next two sets, and win a close match in their season opener at Hooks Gym.

Izzy Snyder served up three aces for the Knights, while Taylor Maack had four kills. and Annika Jenkins had seven assists.

The Redbirds open up 1-0, while Metro-East goes to 0-3.

In other matches played on Wednesday, Red Bud swept Triad 25-23, 25-18, Franklin South County won at Piasa Southwestern 25-23, 25-27, 25-21, and Columbia took a 25-11, 25-18 decision over Marquette Catholic.

JERSEY SCHOOLS ROUNDUP

JCMS Baseball hosted the Calhoun Warriors. The Panthers won 14-2, with Bentley Grasle being the winning pitcher, only allowing 2 hits and striking out 7 over 4 innings of work. Clay Nevlin had 2 hits, Colton Mueller had a double, Kellen Johnson had a hit and 2 RBI's. Carter Scott and Aiden Phillips each had 2 hits.

JCMS Softball (8th) traveled to Civic Memorial. The Lady Panthers won 14-5, with Aria Forrester picking up the win with 11Ks and 3-5 from the plate collecting 5 RBI's. Harper Hill was 5-5 on the day, with Willow McNelly 3-5 and 2 triples.

JCHS Boys Golf traveled to Mascoutah and ended with a team score of 175. Individual scores included Michael Roberts and Caden Klunk with a 40, Caden Darr 46, Carter Kallal and Isaac Hackethal 49, and Alex Martin 53.

If you have Sports Roundup items, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text (618) 623-5930.

