TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

ALTON 2, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Dylan Smith and Noah Morris scored to give Alton the Southwestern Conference win over East at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

Patrick Henesey had the clean sheet for the Redbirds, who are now 3-1-0, while the Lancers go to 0-2-1.

TRIAD 2, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Eli Noonan and Colby Wheat had the goals in each half to give Triad a big home win over McGivney at Knights Stadium.

Damien Jordan had six saves in goal to record the clean sheet for the Knights, while Patrick Gierer had 12 saves in goal for the Griffins.

Triad goes to 2-0-1, while McGivney is 3-1-0.

HIGHLAND 2, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 0: At the Route 66 Classic in Loverless Park in Carlinville, Santiago Torres, and Clayton Van Fossen scored in the second half to give Highland the win over Lincolnwood.

Cameron Coziar recorded the clean sheet for the Bulldogs, who are now 5-0-0, while the Lancers go to 1-1-1.

O'FALLON 3, COLLINSVILLE 2: Enrique Carranza and Chris Lamas had the goals for Collinsville, while Kolby Clanin, Harrison Schroeder, and Ariel Rose scored for O'Fallon in he Panthers' win at OTHS Panther Stadium..

Colby Ledha had seven saves in goal to give O'Fallon the three points.

The Panthers are now 1-2-0, while the Kahoks go to 0-3-1.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Civic Memorial 7-0. Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Greenville 7-0, Granite City go new head coach Robert Brooksher his first-ever win in a 4-0 shutout of Trenton Weslin, Edwardsville won at home over Belleville West 3-1, and also in the Route 66 Classic, hosts Carlinville defeated Springfield Lutheran 7-2.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, GREENVILLE 13-11: At the McGivney gym, the hosts had little trouble in seeing off Greenville in straight sets.

Dia Villhard had eight points and four aces for the Griffins, while Mia Lieberman had nine kills, Elli Moody had three blocks, and Grace Nesbit had 14 assists.

McGivney is now 5-0-2, while the Comets are now 1-2.

In other matches on the night, Steeleville won over New Athens 25-13, 25-20, Edwardsville won over Alton 25-20, 25-12, PIasa Southwestern won over East Alton-Wood River 25-11, 25-18, Waterloo Gibault Catholic got past Metro-East Lutheran 25-9, 25-19, O'Fallon won over Belleville East 25=20, 25-18, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Collinsville 25-14, 25-23, Freeburg won over Marquette Catholic 25-18, 25-20, and Highland defeated Carlinville 25-21, 25-13.

In a field hockey game played Tuesday afternoon, Lindbergh won over Edwardsville 2-1 in Sunset Hills, Mo. in south St. Louis County.

CARROLLTON 25-25, JERSEY 10-17

Carrollton's Hawks beat the varsity Panthers in straight sets, 25-10, 25-17.

Meredith Gray led the way with 2 kills and 2 blocks, giving Jersey some momentum at the net.

FREEBURG 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8-20

Marquette Catholic's volleyball team fell 25-8, 25-20 to Freeburg in a non-conference match on Tuesday at Freeburg.

Marquette falls to 2-5 on the season and hosts Southwestern on Thursday evening.

JERSEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Jersey Community Middle School softball (8th) hosted Highland and lost a close game with a final score of 5-7. Evelyn Hughes was 3-4, Holly Fry 1-1 with a triple and two walks. Lana West had two stolen bases!



JCMS baseball (7th) hosted the St. Francis Knights in a tough matchup, ultimately falling 4-14.

JCHS Cross Country traveled to Carlinville. The Lady Panthers placed 4th out of 8 teams, while the Boys earned 3rd out of 8 teams.



JCHS F/JV/V Volleyball hosted the Carrollton Hawks. The freshman team fell in two close sets. Set 1: 22-25 and Set 2: 19-25. Despite the loss, several players turned in strong performances. Sophie Gavaza served up 5 aces, while Gracie Flowers added 4 aces, 3 kills, and a block. Defensively, Holly Lamer anchored the back row with 10 digs.

The JV team pushed their match into three sets, winning the first 25-14 before dropping the final two 11-25 and 22-25. Madisyn Burch was a force at the net, recording 3 kills and 9 blocks. Taryn Little set the offense in motion with 10 assists and also delivered 6 aces. Holly Brainerd matched Burch's defensive effort with 3 kills and 9 blocks of her own.

