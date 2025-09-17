Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025
McGivney, Belleville West and Collinsville boys soccer wins, plus Marquette Catholic captures boys golf match.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
BOYS SOCCER
FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0: Will Rakers had a brace (two goals), and Graham Baker also scored in McGivney's Gateway Metro Conference win over Maryville.
Patrick Gierer had three saves in goal to record the clean sheet, as both the Griffins and Lions are now 6-3-0.
WATERLOO 3, TRIAD 0: Kian Day and Trent Glaenzer scored in the first half, and it was enough to give Waterloo its first win over Triad in three years.
Parker Lacroix had six saves in goal to record the clean sheet for the Bulldogs, while Damien Jordan also had six saves for the Knights.
Waterloo improves to 9-0-1, while Triad is now 5-2-1.
HIGHLAND 2, MASCOUTAH 0: Evan Feeny and Phoenix Parker scored in Highland's Mississippi Valley Conference win over Mascoutah at Alumni Field.
Clayton Van Fossen recorded the clean sheet in goal without a save for the Bulldogs, who are now 10-3-0, while the Indians go to 5-4-1.
BELLEVILLE WEST 3, O'FALLON 2 (AFTER EXTRA TIME, BELLEVILLE WEST WINS PENALTY KICK SHOOTOUT): Braden Missey had a brace (two goals), while Adam Bilzing scored the game winner in the penalty shootout to give West the three points over O'Fallon at Bob Goalby Field.
Reese Barganer had six saves in goal for the Maroons, who are now 7-2-0, while the Panthers go to 4-3-0.
COLLINSVILLE 7, BELLEVILLE EAST 0: T.J. Carter had a hat trick, while Giovanni Mann had a brace (two goals), while Rodrigo Hernandez-Mendoza also scored, and Diego Lina converted from the spot to give Collinsville the three points at Charlie Woodford Field.
Braden Henson had the clean sheet for the Kahoks in goal, who are now 3-4-1, while the Lancers fall to 0-6-1.
In other matches played on Tuesday, Belleville Althoff Catholic stopped Marquette Catholic 4-2, Trenton Wesclin defeated Carlyle 2-1, Columbia won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 10-1, and Edwardsville shut out Alton 4-0.
BOYS GOLF
MCHS vs Father McGivney and Maryville Christian
MCHS boys varsity results for a 9-hole match against Father McGivney, Maryville Christian and Christ our Rock and The Legacy Golf Course:
MCHS Team Score: 155
Maryville Christian Team Score: 160 Father McGivney Team Score: 162
MCHS Individual Results:
Carson Jones (SR): 33 (3-under) medalist - birdied 3 of the last 4 holes played
Ethan Dempsey (SR): 39
Andrew Belden (SR): 41
Henry Freihoff (SR): 42
Tony Mathews (FR): 44
Daniel Bennett (JR): 51
Maryville Christian Individual Results:
Charles James (SR): 37
Boden Rives (FR): 38
Oliver Franz (FR): 41
Brody Devary (SR): 44
Owen Wilkinson (FR): 49
Ben Summers (FR): 58
Father McGivney Individual Results:
Bradley Goodwin (SR): 39
Sam Sink (SO): 39
Henry WIllenborg (SO): 41
Brayden Kerns (JR): 43
Nolan Duffy (JR): 45
Teddy Rybolt (SR): 45
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
In the results from the girls volleyball fixtures from Tuesday, Edwardsville got past Belleville East 25-22 24-26, 25-21, Mascoutah won at Triad 25-14, 25-9. Belleville Althoff Catholic took a three-set decision over Maryville Christian 25-18, 13-25, 25-11, and Collinsville stopped East St. Louis 20-25, 25-14. 28-26.
JERSEY ATHLETICS
JCHS Boys JV/V Golf hosted Jacksonville. The top JV scores included Hayden Longley, Mason Burney, and Carson Burns with a 45. For the Varsity Panthers the top leaders included Michael Roberts 38, Caden Darr 41, Isaac Hackethal and Caden Klunk 43.
JCHS F/JV/V Volleyball hosted the Waterloo Bulldogs. The Freshman lost in two sets. Set 1: 16-25 and Set 2: 16-25. The JV Panthers also lost in two sets. Set 1: 17-25 and Set 2: 18-25. The Varsity Panthers lost in three competitive sets. Set 1: 25-22, Set 2: 31-33, Set 3: 19-25. Lauryn Turpin and Hope Buttry led the offense with kills, while Adrian Blasa and Alaina Laird talled the most digs on defense.
JCHS Varsity Soccer hosted CM and battled hard in overtime, ultimately falling short to the Eagles, 4-3. Bradley Tueth had all the 3 goals for the Panthers.
If you have a sports roundup item, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text (618) 623-5930.
More like this: