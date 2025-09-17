TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0: Will Rakers had a brace (two goals), and Graham Baker also scored in McGivney's Gateway Metro Conference win over Maryville.

Patrick Gierer had three saves in goal to record the clean sheet, as both the Griffins and Lions are now 6-3-0.

WATERLOO 3, TRIAD 0: Kian Day and Trent Glaenzer scored in the first half, and it was enough to give Waterloo its first win over Triad in three years.

Parker Lacroix had six saves in goal to record the clean sheet for the Bulldogs, while Damien Jordan also had six saves for the Knights.

Waterloo improves to 9-0-1, while Triad is now 5-2-1.

HIGHLAND 2, MASCOUTAH 0: Evan Feeny and Phoenix Parker scored in Highland's Mississippi Valley Conference win over Mascoutah at Alumni Field.

Clayton Van Fossen recorded the clean sheet in goal without a save for the Bulldogs, who are now 10-3-0, while the Indians go to 5-4-1.

BELLEVILLE WEST 3, O'FALLON 2 (AFTER EXTRA TIME, BELLEVILLE WEST WINS PENALTY KICK SHOOTOUT): Braden Missey had a brace (two goals), while Adam Bilzing scored the game winner in the penalty shootout to give West the three points over O'Fallon at Bob Goalby Field.

Reese Barganer had six saves in goal for the Maroons, who are now 7-2-0, while the Panthers go to 4-3-0.

COLLINSVILLE 7, BELLEVILLE EAST 0: T.J. Carter had a hat trick, while Giovanni Mann had a brace (two goals), while Rodrigo Hernandez-Mendoza also scored, and Diego Lina converted from the spot to give Collinsville the three points at Charlie Woodford Field.

Braden Henson had the clean sheet for the Kahoks in goal, who are now 3-4-1, while the Lancers fall to 0-6-1.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Belleville Althoff Catholic stopped Marquette Catholic 4-2, Trenton Wesclin defeated Carlyle 2-1, Columbia won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 10-1, and Edwardsville shut out Alton 4-0.