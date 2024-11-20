TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 53, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 21: At the Dupo Top-Off Tournament, Marissa-Coulterville led from wire-to-wire to take a season-opening win over Metro-East Lutheran.

Leah Watson led the Knights with five points, while Kaitlyn Pickerell had four points, both Taylor Maack and Isabelle McLeod had three points each, both Avery SImaytis and Audrey Elmer had two points apiece, and Marian Hemmer and Thea Bell each scored a single point.

The Meteors start off 1-0, while the Knights open at 0-1.

CARLYLE 61, BELLEVILLE EAST 57: In another season opener, this one at Columbia, Carlyle held off Belleville East to take the win.

Hailey Gray led the Lancers with 23 points, while Kendall Butler added seven points.

The Indians start the season at 1-0, while the Lancers begin 0-1.

CARLINVILLE 48, WILLIAMSVILLE 30: In the lid lifter at the Carlinville Big House, the Cavaliers led from start to finish to defeat visiting WIlliamsville.

Kaitlyn Reels led Carlinville with 14 points, with Isabella Tiburzi adding 13 points, Hannah Gibson had eight points, Jordyn Loveless netted six points, Ruthie Reels had five points, and Braley Wiser scored two points.

The Cavies open the campaign at 1-0, while the Bullets start off at 0-1.

In another game played on Tuesday, Centralia won at Belleville Althoff Catholic 45-36,

MVCHA HOCKEY

MONDAY'S RESULTS

COLUMBIA 6, ALTON 5: Keller Jacobs had a hat trick for Alton, but Jack Reuss scored four goals, including the tying goal late in the second, and the winner late in the third, to give Columbia the win at East Alton Ice Arena.

Jacobs also had an assist for the Redbirds, while Caden Clark had the other two goals, along with an assist. Cooper Reuss had a goal and assist for the Eagles, with Kraig Spisak scoring the other Columbia goal.

The Eagles are 3-1-1, while the Redbirds go to 3-2-0.

BELLEVILLE 6, BETHALTO 0: In Monday night's other game at East Alton, Dax Ahlers had a hat trick and an assist to give Belleville the shutout win over Bethalto.

Mason West, Henry Reed, and Max Eiskant also had goals for Belleville, while Barron Arbeiter had 19 saves in goal to earn the shutout.

Belleville is now 3-1-1, while the Eagles are 0-6-0.

BOWLING

The Jersey Community High School boys bowling squad hosted Metro-East Lutheran and won both JV and varsity.

Top performers were Jersey's Joey Kiel - High Game 235, and Hayden Longley - High Series 603, and Jacob Hetzel - High Series 602.

In another match, Jersey's boys bowling team played Civic Memorial and lost a very close match. Top performer for Jersey varsity was Joey Kiel with a high game of 248, 707 series. The JV's top performer was Alex Cassens with a 163 average for three games.

